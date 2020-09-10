Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Despite ACLU letter, Longview-area districts say no immediate changes to dress code,” Wednesday:
“How students dress should be between them and their parents. Public schools’ job is to educate. If we can’t teach someone because of the length of their skirt or color of their hair, we need to completely do away with public education.”
— Chris Kennedy
“How about you worry about educating the students instead of the length of their hair. School district: pretends to care about the kids. Also school district: Oh, not that boy over there with the long hair throw that delinquent out.”
— Amber Pickle-Smith
“A young man should look like a young man and a young lady like a young lady. I see nothing wrong with this dress code.”
— Casie Nichole
“I am not getting in the middle on any discussion except I do think hair should be out if the eyes ... it’s hard enough as it is with the mask implementation.”
— Reagan Foster
“Hang in there.”
— Becky Potts
“Is it not discrimination to send this letter to just these 500 schools when Texas has over 1,000 school districts? Why these 500? Why Texas? Are there others? In other states? Surely there are! Was someone paid to look at the dress code for all of these school districts? Someone got a wild hair up their butt and decided “I think I’ll look at school dress codes and be offended by what I find!” Or did a group of people sit around a table and decide dress codes needed to be looked into based on the one school district that was taken to court? That’s money well spent, for sure. Have they seen the tent cities under the overpasses in Austin? Take your money and energy to those people. Quit wasting it on snowflakes that are offended by everything!”
— Ginger Frazier Berry
“Good grief. It never hurt anyone to meet a grooming standard. There are plenty of employers and careers that still require them.”
— Stephanie Holmes
“How about just focus on teaching? 2020 has caused enough drama. If you’re caught up on what a student is wearing, you’re not examining the big picture. My daughter needs help with algebra, not the geometrical equation of the rip in her jeans.”
— Cindy Foster
“I mean when that child gets into the real world and starts their career they will have a dress code. School is all about preparing children for adult hood. It’s not doing them any favors to have mommy and daddy throw a fit right alongside them about a school dress code.”
— Heather Alford Knight
“If you expect your children to follow rules at home then you should expect them to follow rules at school.”
— Lisa Youngblood
“There is absolutely nothing wrong with enforcing a dress code. Period. It’s called rules. And respect for authority. Do you people not realize these kids will have to adhere to rules when they are out of school and enter the workforce? When will you stop challenging professional educators to suit your children? Expect your children to adapt to rules and stop whining about how they can wear their hair!”
— Cheryl Mims Westbrook
“It’s hair, people. Let’s get real and focus on education. And for the people who say “it’s a distraction to the other students,” get real. If I can’t learn because of someone’s hair style or color ... I am the problem, not them.”
— Amber Brooke
“What about students that identify as a different assigned gender from birth? How will schools address this issue? Can a student just say they identify differently just because they want to wear long hair? I can see this happening. This just another side of the coin that could occur. I have experienced this as an educator.”
— Paulette Brown
“I don’t understand why schools feel the need to police hair anyway. It’s 2020 for goodness sake.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“There’s been a dress code for 100 years!”
— Mary Bobo
“Fine, waste your district’s money and instructional time fighting useless battles. You’d think that with funding cuts on the horizon, they’d be a little more fiscally responsible.”
— Linda Nichols
“For heaven sakes just follow the rules just like you will have to do in the real world!!! Schools have always had certain standards to follow.”
— Charlotte Ware
“Sorry but these rules, like clothing dress codes have been in place for years. Sure there’s other more important things to worry about in this world. Especially in 2020”
— Sandy Reeves
“If boys can’t have long hair then girls shouldn’t be able to have short hair. When u think about it like that it just sounds stupid.. its 2020 our kids aren’t going to war they just wanna be themselves at school ...”
— Jessie Ann Jordan
“Keep the codes the same as now.”
— Marti Patten
“ACLU is a freaking joke. It is not their school so they need to stay out of the discussion!!!!”
— Arlyn Stephens
Regarding, “School districts now required to report COVID-19 cases to state for public database,” Sunday:
“Doesn’t this violate hippa, unless there is given consent.”
— Emily Guillote
“So what about other places of employment? Why aren’t they reporting? (Example: Walmart, Sam’s, Lowe’s, Home Depot, convenient stores, daycares, restaurants, dry cleaners, clothing stores, the mall, banks, office supply stores, pharmacies and EVERY OTHER BUSINESS OUT THERE?”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“Gladewater ISD has gone above and beyond to make sure students and staff are healthy. All positive cases have been reported to the community since day one.”
— Jennifer McClinton Neighbors
“People act like none is gonna pop up. We get notifications everytime from our school.”
— Spring Barnett
“I could careless about any cases that are reported. Eventually we are all going to get it or be exposed ...”
— Shanna Spence
“Hallsville has been reporting and updating the parents from day one.”
— Laura Ziegler
“I thought the mask worked. Maybe, the media is lying to everyone about it.”
— Michael Gunn
“Information provided helps make logical decisions! Some people will want to know.”
— Paulette Brown
Regarding, “Keeping face masks in car? Don’t hang them on rearview mirror, agency warns,” Sunday:
“Is this why so many officers are involved in wrecks with all that equipment in the windshield? That’s right, they are exempt from the law.”
— Brian Heaslet
“They look like bra cups hanging from the mirror. Take them down.”
— Aimee Akin
“If you crash because of the mask. Is it Covid related death?”
— Betty Sue Ford
“And police have keyboards ... computers all kinds of distractions.”
— Matthew Stansberry
“People have been hanging things from the mirror for YEARS! Fuzzy dice ...”
— Sandy Castleberry Jenkins