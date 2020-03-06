Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
A blue Gregg?
Regarding “Blue wave? Turnout growing among Gregg County Democrats in primaries,” Thursday:
“Whether it does or not people need to get along with others no matter their political affiliation. We need to stay united and help our neighbors instead of shaming them and criticizing them.”
— Janet McBride
“Amen!”
— Richard Holsomback
“Some people just want a fair chance at life. And not be discriminated for what they look like or believe in.”
— Mark Anthony Wesley
“And take our tax money.”
— Tom Shackleford
“Newsflash: We all pay taxes. They’re not yours.”
— Stephanie Piper Bickel
“And then I sprung from my sleep wiping the sweat from my steamy panicked brow realizing that reports of a blue east Texas were all just a nightmare. Most likely some late night nocturnal left-wing propaganda designed to disenfranchise right-wing voters had subliminally slipped in with the wave after wave of frenzied and desperate media fueled Trump Derangement Syndrome. All just a nightmare. I better just turn off the TV for the night.”
— Niz Nyzio
“I’ve seen many Republicans here comment about voting in the Democrat primary to try to boost the weaker competition because there is no real presidential primary challenge on their side. It may may make it look like increased Democrat numbers. In West Texas they conducted a poll and as many as 20% of Republican voters were crossing over to do this.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Trump got more votes in Texas in the primary than all of the Dems combined and nobody had to even vote for him as he was basically the sole candidate for the Republican party. I know tons of Trump supporters who didn’t vote in the primary but are going to vote for him in the election this November. Democrats are in big trouble.”
— Preston Hemmen
“I didn’t vote in the primaries but I won’t miss voting Trump in November.”
— Brandy Reaves
“Frank Jones Trump very well may win again in 2020 but if he doesn’t have the Senate covering up for him he won’t last his term because he ain’t got sense enough to get somewhere and sit down.”
— Frank Jones
“I just want us all to get along lol. People get way too emotional, and thus, are always in strict disagreement instead of coming to terms about whatever societal issue.”
— Tha Jakester
“Careful. Statements made too quickly with little substantial evidence may or may not hold true in the longer term.”
— Keith Barber
“No offense to anyone but who cares if they are Democrat or Republican? I think if we just get the right people with the right mind to better the country then it shouldn’t matter. I thought this was one nation not Republican or Democrat.”
— Tracy Cunningham
Abortion ordinances
Regarding “Editorial: Abortion ordinances may cost small-city taxpayers,” Wednesday:
“Well, they brought it upon themselves for falling for the fake hysteria. Remember that at election time: Leave the kids at home. Bring the adults to the table.”
— Jo Black
“Actually I encourage these towns to put YOUR money where their mouth is. When they lose the inevitable lawsuits, and they will, maybe folks will realize that voting in common-sense leaders is pretty important.”
— Michael Hathoot
“The costs are probably for foster programs, including food, housing, clothes, and educating the unwanted children. Then, Republicans will probably just want to send them off to war to be terminated.”
— Diane Marie
“You can’t stop abortion. All you can do is make it more dangerous.”
— Stephanie Piper Bickel
“Dangerous for whom? Obviously not
for the baby at hand.”
— Jeffrey Chance Barnes
Silent sirens
Regarding “Longview’s monthly siren test canceled for third month,” Wednesday:
“Yes, because not testing the emergency system makes so much sense going into tornado season.”
— Krista M Holt
“Let me make sure I understand this: We are not testing sirens due to rain? I suspect most (if not all) of emergency needs occur during stormy and violent weather forecasts. I guess if we are in the path of a tornado on a sunny, mild day, the siren will be used and we will all be safe. Does this make any sense?”
— Larry Brush
“It’s canceled because there is actually bad weather. If they went off, people would think there is a tornado. They only test during good weather so as not to cause panic. Calm down, people.”
— Clarissa Stone
“Maybe announce a new rescheduled date to test them.”
— Faith Ann Pearson
“They never seem to work right.”
— Jennifer Grigsby
“Those sirens are for more than just bad weather.”
— Melanie Christine Cox
Cemetery cleanup
Regarding “ ‘I am devastated’: Residents respond to local cemeteries clearing gravesites,” Tuesday:
“I’m trying to be upset by this, but I just can’t be. I can understand if the folks that don’t live in Longview are upset and weren’t notified, but if you live in the area ... It’s common sense that every cemetery has to be cleaned. The prudent thing to do is to find out when that happens and make arrangements. Who knows, you might be surprised that they do the cleanup around the same timeframe every year.”
— TJ Kaiser
“My son and my two grandchildren’s both buried there. This to me is very disrespectful to the families. It’s one thing to remove the old flowers and broken things, but we go there to respect and remember our loved ones. You have no right to do what you did.”
— Twila Courtney
“We cleaned up the cemetery where our family is buried. It was full of broken faded plastic things, artificial flowers and ribbon that looked like no family member had visited in years, or bothered to clean their family site out of respect or to place presentable items. Sorry. I side with the cemetery.”
— Cindy Hayes
“I was told by the manager they have not had a cleanup in over 10 years so WHY NOW?”
— Reneé Bryant
“It is the cemetery owner’s fault. They are actually supposed to clean that regularly and now all of a sudden they jump up and say ‘oh I guess I’ll follow the guidelines and rules of owning a cemetery today’, with no warning. It’s an uncaring move on their part.”
— Colton Lion Johnson
“I understand them taking things off the ground, a lot of cemeteries do that. But they even removed what was in the vases.”
— Christy Calico
“What a travesty.”
— Ruth Ann Linseisen
“I’d be very upset also.”
— Mona Dillon Schultz
“It’s proper etiquette to clean and replace flowers, etc. The cemetery shouldn’t have to inform people. Be adults. Take responsibility and honor your beloved.”
— Marc Easley
“Rosewood does this cleanup weekly. Tosses all kinds of stuff. If it was done regularly it wouldn’t have made such a splash.”
— Todd Yohn