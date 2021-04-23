Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Senate currently lacks the votes to pass permitless carry of handguns,” Monday:
“No state that has voted in Constitutional Carry has had uptick in aggravated assaults. Most see a decline. Most who carry do not change their preference of concealed choice. But appreciate that 2A should never be infringed in any way.”
— Ronald Shipp
“Hope it fails.”
— Tyler Russell
“NRA? Nah. Glad Texas has sensibility.”
— Bryan Wolfbane
“Ignorance abounds here.”
— Ronald Shipp
“Criminals love ‘permitless carry’.”
— Mark Metcalf
Regarding, “New Mexican restaurant preparing to open in former McCann Street Grill,” Monday:
“Yeah Rene!!”
— Debbie Gipson
“So excited to see this come back alive!!”
— Malerie Copeland
“That’s a block away from my house! Can’t wait to try it out!”
— Miguel Berlanga
“Got excited for a second. Love New Mexican food.”
— Lance Pickering
“I really miss mccan street grill.”
— Candace Martin
“Okay can we get more entertainment?”
— Kishia Gines
“Finally good Mexican food in Longview without having to drive out to TBlancos.”
— Kimberly Cooper Metcalf
“At first glance I was like... why would we care about a restaurant in New Mexico??”
— Micah Lyons
“Don’t make it a bar and you might be ok.”
— Mungo Barry
“Can’t wait for this to open!”
— Jayden Oden
“Just what Longview needs, is another Mexican Restaurant.”
— Rebecca Hines
“Will definitely try. We moved here last year from the San Antonio area and have not found a Mexican place we like.”
— Shannon Deckert
“Been so many restaurants in and out of there so wish y’all luck.”
— Patricia Sherwood Swan
“Probably not the smartest decision with el sombrero right across the st...this won’t last.”
— Rosario Costanzo
“Get your recipes from Carlitos & Gonzalos & you’ll be successful.”
— Debra Visage
“I wish them good luck. There been so many great times there.”
— Ken Han
Regarding, “Texas House approves bill that would allow people to carry a gun without a license,” Friday:
“Gee whiz! The wild wild south! Killings wholesale on the horizon! Squirrels and some Humans won’t have a chance.”
— Betty Hearn
“I’m kinda on the fence with this one.
“While I believe the 2nd Amendment protects our rights to carry, the LTC classes focus on liability and the law, of when you can draw and/or use deadly force.
“Most 21 year Olds only get info like this from movies and that’s a bit dangerous.
“I feel safer knowing my fellow law abiding citizens understand the legal and liability issues of carrying a weapon.”
— Steve White
“As it should be anyone who disagrees feel free to leave Texas.”
— Evans Spradlin
“Texans aren’t as patriotic as they claim to be. This makes as much sense as voting for Cruz.”
— Terry Clouse
“What about nukes? When will they be legal to open carry?”
— Preston Edwards
“If they’re gonna do this, training classes should be subsidized so people are more likely to attend them. You can carry a tool, but not knowing how to use one is more dangerous than not having it in the first place.”
— Scott Backus
“Don’t agree that one is required to attend LTC training in order to obtain permission to exercise a right.
“PSAs on the other hand. Those I could get behind.
“Imagine a variety of 15 second PSAs blanketing the airwaves covering subjects like safety, legal issues, etc...”
— David Sterling Ranne
“Ignorance for the claim of liberty.”
— Travis Greenhill
“Couldn’t love this more.
“Criminals already packing, so why shouldn’t a law abiding citizen be allowed to?”
— Rachelle Marie Taylor
“That is absolutely insane, dangerous for everyone including law enforcement, and infringes on others’ safety. Their ‘right’ to carry opposes my right to live without fear. A man came to my garage sale one time with holstered gun under both arms for some Matrix smack down over who gets the prized rod and reel I suppose. That made me nervous!
“Why don’t the gun fans go back to challenging each other for showdowns in the street!? Everybody would probably get use to it. The public certainly seems jaded and bored by mass shootings nearly every day, consistent and bad behavior by some police, racism against anyone not white, and the absurd threat that the government is going door to door and demanding each and every gun. No one has ever even come close to suggesting that and never will!!
“I guess some humans are so selfish and shortsighted that are comfortable with an assortment of unknown people carrying guns everywhere, and they think it is normal. But how, if you support the police, how does it make sense when police don’t know who is good or bad? What century am I in ?!”
— Patricia Adrianne Blalock Pamplin
“Most people already carry anyway.”
— Paula Kaye Collier
“The right of self-defense is absolutely absolute. It shall not be infringed upon by governments.”
— John Fitz Garfield
“Im surprised its took this long with texas.”
— Melissa Garcia
“Are you telling me I wasted $250 on a damn class.”
— Michael Thayer
“More people carry than most people know about. Probably more unlicensed than licensed a criminal doesn’t care one bit about a license. Btw I am licensed and disabled and I carry.”
— David Webb
“Texas should have had Constitutional carry a long long time ago. This bill would allow more law abiding citizens to have protection, to defend themselves against the crooks, who have their firearms without a bill.”
— Ronnie Van Humphries
“Scares me, and not much does any more.”
— John Brown
“It wont pass . The Senate will be bought by the concealed carry license businesses lobbyist.”
— Ron Carter
“Tennessee just passed it also. It wreaks of money from the NRA. Insanity at its best.”
— Shelley Peters Brown
“Someone PLEASE explain to me how any aspect of this is a good idea.”
— Drew Corbitt
“It’s starting to be embarrassing being a Texas native.”
— Agustin Zuniga
“Well while we’re at it why don’t we go ahead and scrap needing a driver’s license unless you drive drunk or drugged out and kill someone’s grandma when you drive on the wrong side of the road, or not needing formal training and a professional license for plumbing and electrical work unless you burn down or flood someone’s house, or not requiring doctors to go to take an exam to practice medicine unless their patient actually dies during that routine outpatient procedure. Not all government regulation is burdensome and actually has a legitimate public safety interst behind it. The same principles should apply for firearm ownership, but Texas Republicans don’t care about the safety of their constituents and apparently are afraid of the big bad NRA wolf. This is a terrible legislative decision and it will cause more unnecessary deaths and suffering for Texans if it passes in the state Senate and Goober Abbot signs it into law, but Republicans really don’t care, do you?”
— Scott Saunders