Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Regarding, “Voting times extended in Upshur County due to machine issues” Tuesday:
“OMG! The republicans are probably filing suit as I type this!! Do NOT count them!!”
— Kathy Somer
“Yea ... numerous machine issues.. across the entire nation ...”
— Michael Mckey
“The last report I heard was that although the polls would be kept open until 8 o’clock, every vote cast in that hour would be cast on a provisional ballot which might or might not count.”
— Violet Melton
Regarding, “New signs welcome drivers to Longview” Tuesday:
“But Mobberly Ave, North 4th St, and many more are absolute garbage paved roads. But let’s spend money on a sign that names the town which we know we live in. I saw another comment that said we are in more of a need of an additional traffic light between loop and Hawkins on 4th street and I couldn’t agree with that even more. But we need a sign?!?
Sometime I wish local officials would read some of this stuff.
Funds that come from anywhere, should be routed to where attention is needed.”
— Eric Rodriguez
“Looking forward to seeing this! Way to go Kim and Keep Longview Beautiful!”
— Michelle Norris
“The one on 149 is nice, but you can’t see it good with the high weeds.”
— Elaine Cutright
“What a waste for such a boring sign. with the budget that was allowed we could of had something a lot nicer or even more needed for our city ...”
— Joshua Allen Prekker
“Nice sign, but couldn’t we have used the money to go towards a light by Walmart on 4th st to save lives?”
— Trish Crawford Sanfilippo
Regarding, “Longview arts groups seek relief, but mayor not easing restrictions on gatherings” Sunday:
“Thank you Mayor Mack for keeping our community safe above all else and putting others first. As someone with a close family member very at risk, while battling cancer, through this pandemic every precaution helps.”
— Chaz English
“For once, I agree with the Mayor ... who actually might care if his residents live or die.”
— Jamie Maldonado
“People kill me trying to get fly at the mouth. Lord teach them to keep playing with their children I’m a vessel for you but I still wear the flesh. Your safety at the end of the day should be your all time high concern. Just cause others break the law means you follow too. Isn’t that what people always complain & get mad when it’s not abided by everyone, dang you can’t have it both ways.”
— Carmisha Mayfield
“Way past time to end these restrictions.”
— Kelly Jo Rolland
“Andy Mack, you’re a good guy doing a really tough job. I’m sure you’ll be re-elected, if you choose to run again. Lord knows, I don’t know why you’d want the job, though.”
— Charlotte Stewart
“For everyone who wants to ease the restrictions go by Good Shepherd, Regional and the cemeteries to tell them the restrictions need to be eased up on. Go visit the ones who are suffering at home and are home alone due to COVID and tell them the restrictions need to be lifted. Go to the restaurants that you love and tell the employees that have to wear mask on their long shifts we need to ease up. Talk to these healthcare professionals that are taking care or the sick and pulling the plug on the COVID patients day in and out.
Go ahead and continue to gather and see how that works out for you.”
— Tammie Johnson
“It is way past time to ease all restrictions. They have hurt the small businesses, self employed and mom and pop ... all major chains have been wide open for business since this all began. Hypocrisy ... some can and others can’t ...”
— Candace Frost Noll
“I agree with him. He is trying to keep us all safe.”
— Gailya Walker
“Thank you Mayor for caring about the health care workers, first responders, hospital employees and other essential staff. Humanity, empathy and civility goes a long way.”
— Geneva McClung Johnson
“Good! I’m glad he’s actually intelligent enough to realize that if he were to loosen restrictions, locals would still find a way to spike numbers. Not wearing masks, no social distancing, etc ... He’s actually being very smart about it if you actually had a brain.”
— Ashlyn Borden
“Let the individual worry about keeping themselves ‘safe.’”
— Shane Mangrum
“Well as far as the Christmas parade goes ... we can still drive floats at 5-10mph on the streets in long caravans as there is no set minimum speed limit on the local roads.
We can still have our parades, even if the city does not provide the road closures and police escorts.
The community does not need a local government, but local government needs a community.
We the people have the power. Not them.”
— David Sweat
“Isn’t there a risk for spreading the flu? There are plenty of people that’s die from the flu every season. There just isn’t a running tally of it on TV 24/7. The COVID virus isn’t going to magically go away because we have to social distance and wear masks. We can’t do this forever!! Viruses have been around for centuries, I am sure COVID isn’t going to be the last novel one to come along.
I would have no problem with the mandate if the government was consistent about its mandates. They surely aren’t stopping the rioters gathering, and looting businesses, and setting towns on fire.”
— Desiree Adams
“Thank you Andy for following the rules. Even if they seem unfair they are rules.”
— Kay Dotson McQueary
“I thank Him, the country numbers are rising. What our Mayor is doing seems to be working. We can go to restaurants and stores, hair and nail salons ... etc. All while records in the country and world are rising. NO need to change things during this time. When it’s working. I truly thank the Mayor for making the tough choices ... For all of Longview safety. #onelongview”
— Mahasa Carter
“There’s this thing called the pandemic. It’s kind of serious. If you wanna die you could go play in traffic.”
— Javier Jay Zapata
“Slowly killing small business in Longview.”
— James B Griffin
“Great job, Andy Mack. I too am apart of the Art’s community in Longview TX and have been affected by the pandemic. Listen-Up AMS, minority lead and organized, have also canceled all our events and have lost greatly. Unlike the mentioned organization in this article, we do not get grant annually from the city. We get little to no correspondence about the grant and goings from Arts! Longview representatives which the state of Texas had told us that are eligible and qualify to receive... We stand behind our mayor’s decisions and leadership. Safety is always priority.. Just like everyone else we are weathering this storm and operating in these conditions and restraints.. Until we all can laugh, dance, and embrace again, Stay Longview strong. #longview”
— Daniell Kenney
“Apparently he’s not planning on running for anything else. I don’t know if he’s witnessed how our governor is not popular right now. He and our ignorant governor need to take a page out of the book of Kristi Noem. Also, what are the restrictions on gatherings??”
— Cindy Foster
“I thank the mayor for following precautions. Let’s end this pandemic and get on with our lives.”
— Gerald McKinley
“Power Hungry?? Abbott went door to door yesterday, but Longview can’t have a Christmas Parade?”
— Ken N Elaine Z