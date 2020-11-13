Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “East Texas Trump supporters rally in Longview, demand ‘fair’ election” Sunday:
n
“This is giving me very much the south when they lost to the north. Very confederate flagish. This is an example of what a patriot is not. Promoting division in our country is so embarrassing.”
— Bria Elle
“It is pretty amazing to me that the Democrats don’t worry about getting the virus when they want to celebrate. And if those masks work how come our numbers keep going up !!!”
— Sherry Noyes
“Are these the same people whose bumper stickers read, “He won. Get over it.”?”
— Tracey Dibbell Amaya
“Y’all need to let that hurt go. Trump did not win the election and thats all their is to it. But ultimately it really doesn’t matter who won cause at the end of the day god has all the control. We as a country should all stay prayed up for good to happen in this world.”
— Katrenia Allen
“People need to settle down and go home , this covid is still going on there sign isn’t gonna make a difference GO HOME”
— Rebecca Ramsey
“It was so loud those honks echo’d.”
— Rhiannon Harber
“At least they were not destroying the city or killing or stealing like the Democrats do!”
— Stacy Breland
“I believe in my heart it was fair and even after the trump administration has exhausted all of there resources the decision will remain the same.”
— Wilkins L Nicole
“I would love to see more pics of them driving around with flags up if anyone has any post then here.”
— Victor Sosa
“Y’all lost. Face it already, it’s done and over. Come January 20th, bye, bye Trump.”
— Tiffany Israel
“They have a right to protest, even though they did not think BLM had the same right. What bothers me..no mask wearing to protect each other.”
— Penny Burnett Guerrero
“Best president this country has ever had but always be my president Unlike Biden.”
— Lindell Carpenter
“You mean they didn’t go loot and burn down stores like the left.”
— Brad Smith
“If you don’t like who we chose as president I suggest you take your own advice and just leave.”
— Chastity Smith Clay
“I’m gunna say the same thing I said when we had BLM peaceful protests in Longview. They have a right to protest peacefully and a right to voice their opinion. Regardless if I agree or not.”
— Marilynn Elizabeth Velvin
“Did not have permission from LISD to gather on school property.”
— Criselda Marquez
“It’s their right. I hope the investigation finds the truth and everyone accepts it.”
— Philip Lacy
“It was beautiful! This election is a censored and fraud mess. Never let go. Never give up fighting for freedom and liberty! Also, it is painfully obvious that some did not pay attention in those government classes. Painfully.”
— Lovey Michelle Dickeson
Regarding, “Pine Tree High School students start anti-bullying campaign” Wednesday:
n
“I’m so proud of our grandson, Josh, and his fellow Bucs! They are doing an outstanding job!”
— Marilyn Jones
“Now this is high quality news.”
— René Dillard
“They need to start out at the elementaries .... My daughter gets bullied all the time especially when shes on the bus or at the park at our apartments.”
— Stephanie Neyhart
“I was a former PTHS Student and graduated back in 2017 and I was bullied sometimes, not all the time, because all of my close friends, graduated earlier than me, it’s not right to bully someone, by calling them names and making fun of them, if you are get bullied in school, you should immediately tell a student, teacher, principal, or school resource officer, if you see bullying at school!”
— Ravi Koya
“Great idea.”
— Margaret Garrett Moore
“My daughter is a freshman there...i ask her all the time if she being bullied she says no but she ain’t got friends in her classes ...makes me sad to think of her alone all the time but I’ve taught her to be strong.”
— Steffanie Stevenson
“Good for these Pine Tree students. I will add from all the comments I have read here. Parents, don’t wait around for it to be taught in school. The first place & first teachers are Parents in the Home. Teach your children to have respect & high self esteem. Teach them how not to look at themselves as ‘victims’ no matter what is going on in their lives. Don’t sit & cry with them ... pick them up, show them how to be strong, develop their many talents! But again, this is a good program these students are participating in — our kids are a lot better they we give them credit for! Also, let me add that most of the ‘big bullies’ in any age are doing so because they are physically &/or mentally abused by parents or other relatives in their own homes. Pray for these kids — lets find ways to get them the help they need — kids pass on what they learn/how they are treated at home almost 100% of the time — this kind of bad behavior doesn’t come ‘out of the blue!’”
— Karen Harris Jackson
Regarding, “Longview ISD says no to second Trump rally on high school property” Wednesday:
n
“People need to go home it’s over .you didn’t see last year for the other president that loss when trump won.”
— Priscilla Rivera
“Why is it a waste of time? Its what a lot of people believe in and in America we have that right to voice our opinion.”
— Janna Griggs Isgitt
“Good for Longview ISD!!!”
— Rosa Perez
“Don’t the taxpayers pay for LISD.??”
— Javier Regino
“Why do you not want to know the truth ??”
— Cynthia K Wester Dias
“Is not about who win or who loses? It about everyone getting treated equally without all this racism going on! I don’t agree how Trump has treated the minority less and treated us differently, that is not making America great!!”
— Christie Carr
“He lost get over it put his big boy pants on and go away.”
— Diana Butler
“Would it be a YES if it was a Biden/Harris rally?”
— Mandy Cockerham
“Oh lord they all just need to hang it up !!! What a waste of time. Joe Biden and kamala is the new thing in office. America is represented by the blue now so just get over it.....have a blessed day everyone. Longview isd made the right choice they don’t need that kind of negative associated with them.”
— Katrenia Allen
“Funding for Texas’s public schools comes from three main sources: local school district property taxes, state funds, and federal funds... But that does NOT mean that you own it! Just like you don’t own anything else that is funded by taxpayers. You don’t set out to do whatever you want, and then say you pay for it. That’s not at all how any of this works. Idiocracy at it’s finest!”
— Joshua Breedlove
“Good, Schools are not a place for political functions.”
— Mandi Whitlow
“Thank You Longview ISD!”
— Tiffany Davies
“Just go to church and pray about it.”
— Justin Wilson
“The election is over. Trump lost. It’s not like 2000. Too big of a winning margin.”
— Jay Miller
“I’m still wondering why any person with half a brain voted hiden Biden 47 years in public office can you name one good thing he did? Can you name 1 good reason you voted for him? I hope you all like high taxes ! A lot of you all need to look up what socialism and communism are have it read to you if you must then think do I want this in USA ? Don’t buy into media lies.”
— Tom Small