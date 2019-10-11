Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Nurses’ counterclaim
Regarding “Counterclaim filed in Longview doctor’s lawsuit against nurse practitioners,” Oct. 4:
“I knew someone that used him for a pregnancy. She never met him until the actual delivery, the nurses always performed all tests and examinations throughout the whole nine months.”
— Diane Gwaltney
“That is how it is for most patients who use his clinic (and some other clinics too) unless they have upper level type insurance. Or are super high risk.”
— Anna Yandell Rushing
“These highly respected and competent women’s health providers have been seriously wronged along with hundreds of low-income families who depended upon their care! Greed and the good ole boy system — disgusting!”
— Robin Turner Watson
“Please be cognizant of your use of ‘mid level provider.’ That is not an appropriate description of an APRN. Advanced practice provider is the respectable most widely used description of such a provider.”
— Brady Thompson
“Yes, referring to them as mid-level practitioners is accurate, therefore appropriate. You should check yourself before asking for a correction.”
— Charlotte Stewart
“Charlotte Stewart Nowhere on my license does it call me a mid-level practitioner. That term is offensive! You are obvioulsy not an APRN.”
— Amy Toodzio Kzyonsek
“Charlotte Stewart you are incorrect. I am an APRN, and you are the one that is incorrect. Please don’t comment on something you know nothing about! Below is one of many articles that support such information. A little research prior to writing on topics you are not familiar with is all I ask. https://www.aanp.org/.../use-of-terms-such-as-mid-level... “
— Brady Thompson
Filling the closet
Regarding “Filling the gap: Pine Tree teacher starts ‘comfort closet’ for students in need,” Monday:
“How can citizens make a donation for this closet?”
— Stacy King- Frisbie
“You can drop it off at PineTree High School. You may want to email her first amartell@ptisd.org.”
— Kimberly Wilson Webber
So, which is it?
Regarding “Letter: Thanks for the history lesson,” Sunday:
“FYI, President Trump, as a candidate, is on record opposing the Electoral College which he called unfair and outdated.”
— Hank Guichelaar
“Trump in June 2019 – Fox News interview: ‘It’s always tougher for the Republican because, . . . the Electoral College is very much steered to the Democrats. It’s a big advantage for the Democrats. It’s very much harder for the Republicans to win.’ Trump, April 26, 2018 on ‘Fox & Friends’: ‘I would rather have a popular election, but it’s a totally different campaign.’ Trump, October 12, 2017 in Sean Hannity interview: ‘I would rather have the popular vote because it’s, to me, it’s much easier to win the popular vote.’ Trump, Nov. 13, 2016, on ‘60 Minutes’: ‘I would rather have a popular vote.’ In 2012, the night Romney lost, Trump tweeted: ‘I would rather see it, where you went with simple votes. You know, you get 100 million votes, and somebody else gets 90 million votes, and you win. There’s a reason for doing this. Because it brings all the states into play.’ In 1969, The U.S. House of Representatives voted for a national popular vote by a 338–70 margin. Presidential candidates who supported direct election of the President in the form of a constitutional amendment, before the National Popular Vote bill was introduced: George H.W. Bush (R-TX-1969), Bob Dole (R-KS-1969), Gerald Ford (R-MI-1969), Richard Nixon (R-CA-1969), Jimmy Carter (D-GA-1977), and Hillary Clinton (D-NY-2001). Past presidential candidates with a public record of support, before November 2016, for the National Popular Vote bill that would guarantee the majority of Electoral College votes and the presidency to the candidate with the most national popular votes: Bob Barr (Libertarian- GA), U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R–GA), Congressman Tom Tancredo (R-CO), and Senator Fred Thompson (R–TN). Newt Gingrich summarized his support for the National Popular Vote bill by saying: ‘No one should become president of the United States without speaking to the needs and hopes of Americans in all 50 states. … America would be better served with a presidential election process that treated citizens across the country equally. The National Popular Vote bill accomplishes this in a manner consistent with the Constitution and with our fundamental democratic principles.’ Eight former national chairs of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) have endorsed the bill. In 2017, Saul Anuzis and Michael Steele, the former chairmen of the Michigan and national Republican parties, wrote that the National Popular Vote bill was ‘an idea whose time has come.’ On March 7, the Delaware Senate passed the National Popular Vote bill in a bi-partisan 14-7 vote. In 2018, the National Popular Vote bill in the Michigan Senate was sponsored by a bipartisan group of 25 of the 38 Michigan senators, including 15 Republicans and 10 Democrats. The bill was approved in 2016 by a unanimous bipartisan House committee vote in both Georgia (16 electoral votes) and Missouri (10). In 2016 the Arizona House of Representatives passed the bill 40-16-4. Two-thirds of the Republicans and two-thirds of the Democrats in the Arizona House of Representatives sponsored the bill. In January 2016, two-thirds of the Arizona Senate sponsored the bill. In 2014, the Oklahoma Senate passed the bill by a 28–18 margin. In 2009, the Arkansas House of Representatives passed the bill
— Make Every Voter Equal
Tracking the buses
Regarding “ETAA board exploring GPS for buses,” Wednesday:
“Pine Tree ISD has GPS on its buses. Except for parent tracking.”
— Deedra Kelley
“In this day and time we have more and more electronic gadgets. Some are very useful and practical while others are toys. I agree child safety is the No. 1 priority for schools. Cameras in buses are very practical in identifying what may or may not have happened. I know that hiring good very qualified and responsible drivers is a common difficulty. In this instance I believe adding such devices on buses is another layer of protection. Given all my comments there is one non-electronic element that should help to prevent problems with bus drivers- More thorough vetting of prospective drivers. As well as assessments during the year. I know that electronic devices are cost effective but wouldn’t greater pre-employment screening be better that having to do investigations after the fact?”
— Keith Barber
“I thought this was the norm now across the state? I’m surprised they haven’t had this for years.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Yes, great idea, LISD. ETAA focus on LISD transportation and the charter schools that the district has now.”
— Temecca Armstead