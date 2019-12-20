Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Charter schools
Regarding “Editorial: Is this really what parents, taxpayers in Longview ISD want?,” Sunday:
“No, it isn’t. But our concerns brought to the school board are ignored and pushed to the side. I would have removed my children from Longview ISD if not for the fact I have one graduating in just over a year. We have been misled on several occasions by LISD leadership.”
— Bonnie Saha Bearden
“All schools should be under the control of elected officials. ETAA officials were appointed. This gives the people no control of schools on Longview ISD. Wake up, Longview. Sometimes money isn’t as important as our kids.”
— Sandi Sach
“ ‘No, we don’t know what that position is, either.’ The Successful Acquisition: ‘In any acquisition, make sure there is a common culture or a cultural affinity between the two entities.’ Peter F. Drucker”
— Chiquita Ballenger
“Frankly, I can’t even understand it. I haven’t had a child in LISD in 15 years, so I guess it’s not important for me to understand it, but it just doesn’t seem like something we want. My understanding is that the district gets $1,500 more per child, but from what I’m reading, that seems to be going to high-paid administrators.”
— Becky Rainey Butler
“I wouldn’t want it, but I don’t teach or have kids in school anymore. I don’t think people totally understand it.”
— Faith Ann Pearson
“Someone needs to tell them about our experience with this system in just five short months of putting our kindergartner through it. I have zero doubts that we are not the only ones with this type of opinion of it. Needless to say, she is not there anymore.”
— Adam Brown
“My experience with charter schools is that their administrators have the capacity to ‘adjust’ the kids’ performance numbers to meet high performing standards. I have a friend in Dallas who shared his experience. While both his son and daughter were getting straight As, he expressed a concern that one really couldn’t read and the other couldn’t do math. If the board is getting paid to perform push for excellence in our kids, then why would we need an alternative?”
— Joseph Allen
“We became extremely dissatisfied with LISD over 15 years ago and ended up homeschooling. Don’t know if a charter would have helped or not. We did have a child who wanted to stay at LHS, but he needed homeschooling once he got home to make up for what he wasn’t learning at school.”
— Marti Patten
“My question is WHY? Do the board members not believe in public education run by local board members that were elected by the citizens? They should do the job they were elected to do or quit. Charter schools don’t always have to follow the same rules public schools are required to follow. Therefore discrimination can happen with no oversight. Please do research diligently.”
— Penny Burnett Guerrero
“Your second statement hits the nail on the head as to why they have done this.”
— Amanda Boze
“You’re correct. And I feel like the special needs kids of LISD will be the ones who will suffer the most. The IDEA laws only apply to public schools. I’m sure they will try to use the gray area charter schools have to their advantage in denying kids services required by federal law.”
— Mark Henry
“LISD is going to do what benefits them, not the taxpayers.”
— Kevin Blakeley
“Dr. Wilcox and Dr. Wise will do what they want. You are EXACTLY correct.”
— Amanda Boze
Chalking it up
Regarding “Longview chalk artist undeterred after arrest on encumbering sidewalk charge,” Dec. 12:
“What an asinine thing for some jerk to do! I saw this guy creating his art at Lois Jackson Park when I was in Longview in October (I live in another state), and I took some pictures. He’s not hurting anything and really enjoys what he does. His work is beautiful! I guess some people can’t be happy unless they are trying to make others miserable. I’m glad to see they didn’t succeed.”
— Lisa O’Brien
“The people who filed the complaint need to get a life. Probably liberals calling on him!”
— Billy H. Roy
“Typical, this name calling at every turn. You are acting like a chalk kicker!”
— Hank Guichelaar
“Did not Longview just receive in October the honor of downtown being named a Cultural Arts District? We praise and honor public art like this when it is done so many other places. Sidewalk chalk art is not defacing or vandalizing. It washes away in the next rain or with a water hose. Some destinations use this kind of art and artists of this medium as attraction for visitors. We all should applaud the dismissal of the charges against Joshua and hope for the education of the personnel in that bank. More serious was the near assault if not assault by the bank personnel “one of the guys tried to kick my chalk and push me.” We don’t need more bullies. We need better discretion from our police as well. Responding to a complaint does not have to end up in a charge and taking someone into custody. This art should not be done on private property without permission but calling trespass on a public sidewalk is rather a poor demonstration of the bankers’ knowledge.”
— Paul Anderson
“I personally LOVE the chalk art! Why in the world did the bank guys act the way they did? I had wondered why the art wasn’t finished. It adds so much joy!”
— Elyse Nesbitt McCoskey
“Well ain’t that just about right? A guy doing nothing wrong gets complained on and arrested for what? That’s why it got dismissed. The people from the bank and the cops need to be in trouble for this violation of this man’s rights.”
— Justin Keith Gable
“Does anyone know the name of the person who called the police?”
— James Campbell
“I’d love to know that and the arresting officers’ names so we can make it very well known.”
— Seth Aaron
“The police were just doing their job. It’s the person that filed a complaint and tried to take matters into their own hands that need to be discovered.”
— Robin Cayce
“Someone doesn’t have to be arrested just because a complaint is made. Police can check it out and decide if whatever is going on warrants an arrest — or not.”
— Alana Brown
“I’d also like to know the arresting officers’ names. There has literally been chalk art downtown as long as I can remember. Back when Hopscotch would always have a hopscotch court out and chalk for kids to play with. And there’s no legal difference between a 3 year old and 30 year old making art on a sidewalk.”
— Trevor Jacobus
“Never mind the names of the officers. They were just doing their job. I want to know the names of the two jerks who reported it. They must not be locals.”
— Jack Hopkins
“There is a thing called officer discretion. Just because the police are called by no means they have to arrest anyone. And in fact, should not have arrested anyone.”
— Randy Dillon
“ ‘Just doing their job’. That is the laziest excuse that ‘bootlickers’ love to parrot back.”
— Erica Rosas