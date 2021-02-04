Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Hawkins Parkway traffic flow to temporarily change this week,” Tuesday:
“Thank goodness. I hate having to make a left turn in that area.”
— Patricia Sherwood Swan
“Walmart should paid to have something done to 4th street. It’s unsafe getting in and out of those parking lots.”
— Kenny Gilliland
“That whole area is a disaster.”
— Keith Camp
“Need one in front of Sam’s Club on 4th St., too”
— Mark Anthony Wesley
“I literally sat for about 5 mins trying to get out from the hospital & make a left. That was a big no no. Lol. Took forever.”
— Tiffany Perhot
“Of course, the day i will have to drive down it.”
— Jennifer Hart
“Praise the lord! Finally!”
— Terri Hancock
“4th street needs a turning lane.”
— Grover Boyd
“Yes!!!! It is so needed right there!!!!!”
— Salena Stormo
“What about in front of Walmart?”
— Trish Crawford Sanfilippo
“We need more signal lights all over longview.”
— James Halliburton
Regarding, “Tyler billboard calls for Cruz, Gohmert to resign,” Monday:
“Cruz is going nowhere. Great Texans are not intimidated by a sign or liberal democrats. Really wish the conservative centrist democrats would get control of their party.”
— Lisa Martin
“Cruz isn’t going anywhere. He’s the only Republican who stood by Trump & the only one who cares about Americans. Tyler is turning into a liberal cesspool.”
— Penny Dillard Fulton
“Well.. They should resign. It’s a total embarrassment that they would spread lies and attack the very government that they are supposed to serve and protect.”
— Kambry Cox
“They did not spread lies. They were just trying to get to the Truth.”
— Judy Alexander
“I wish we could find out who paid for it lol. Send them flowers, a bible, and prayers because clearly they are losing their mind and may end up in a mental hospital. Let them know the good Lord still loves them.”
— Casie Nichole
“They ain’t going anywhere...I saw the woman’s interview that is part of the group supporting the billboard ... democrats thru and thru.”
— Bobbi Kay Noble
“This is awful. They did nothing wrong! I admire the for standing up to what they thought was right thing to do. I hope they stay strong and have courage to not back down.”
— Judy Alexander
“They both need to resign!!”
— G Elaine Watson
“I used to not like Ted Cruz, but in recent years I have seen over and over again him standing up for our rights and standing up for what is right!”
— Masha Hess
“Wow won’t be going back to Tyler.”
— Darin Bridges
“Innocent ppl was threatened ... ppl attacked/trampled/killed ... not enough ppl charged start at the head ... make sure they can’t run for any govmnt office!”
— Meshell Jones-Hodge
“Where can I donate to the group who sponsored this?”
— Terri Davis
“This is horrible! Democratics at work!!”
— Charlotte Ware
“It got that it paid for a by Republican’s really??”
— Jayce Taylor
“People spending $ on that are looking for civil unrest. Just poking the bear!!”
— Adam Yarbrough
“I’m a native Texan, and I support this message.”
— Joshua Breedlove
“I think I saw this in Longview on the Loop as well.”
— Stacee Barh Chapman
“Yet in the beginning of June 2020 when City’s burned across the nation and small businesses were looted and destroyed ... Not one imbecile from the left spoke out against it ...”
— Michael Mckey
“I say Biden needs to resign in connection with destroying jobs all over America.”
— Sandra Mendez
“They have no reason to resign! They are fighting for American rights!”
— Cathy Ragsdale Chitwood
“Good! Ted Cruz does not stand for truth. He assisted in inciting an insurrection against the government of the USA.”
— Debbie Heath Poole
“Have you people not seen the FBI report that this was a planned attack weeks before it happened?!?!”
— Amy Harris Elbert
“It was paid for by Republicans. Read the sign people...”
— Rachel Zachry
“Saw the Gohmert one down by GS hospital on a digital board today in Longview.”
— Brandon Montgomery
“Well this isn’t too GREEN!! Seems like a waste of trees and energy!!
I’m sure because of this sign they’ll be resigning soon!! HAHA!!”
— John Miller
“I think all the demonrats need to resign. They are the ones detrimental to our country and some people are just to blind/stupid to see it.”
— Jenny Akers
“Louie Gohmert rocks.”
— Cheri Steelman
“Sure would be nice if these two apologized for their roles in the attempted coup against our legally elected government.”
— Michael Dalesson
Regarding, “‘Our finest house’: Christus, Gregg County have inaugural clinic for new vaccine hub,” Sunday:
“I received my vaccine Saturday afternoon. Super impressed with how organized and quick everything was. Great job to all of the Christus, Longview and Gregg County team members involved.”
— Joe Bower
“I was very impressed. It went so smooth. They did a great job. I’m and out in 20 minutes. Thank you so much.”
— Linda Jackson Morgan
“Oh it’s D-Day! I hope it protects but I doubt it neither does the flu shot it’s just a feel good mind set.”
— Terry Wallace
“My husband kept saying as we went smoothly through the process on Saturday, ‘A phenomenal amount of planning and organization went into this!’
Thank you Good Shepherd, Longview Police, First Responders, and Gregg County!”
— Lisa Chiles Baker
“Thank you, Christus & Gregg County, for your efforts in getting our community vaccinated efficiently & safely! Looking forward to seeing the efforts continue for families across the county.”
— Pamela Walters Moore
“I received my vaccine Sat. morning, and was very impressed with the efficiency and organization. From start to finish, everything ran smoothly and quickly, despite it being the first day. I have nothing but gratitude and high praise for Christus Good Shepherd Health Center and Gregg Co., Rep. Jay Dean, County Judge Bill Stoudt, as well as the medical professionals, Longview police and first responders, and so many others who took part in this effort for a successful launch to help protect the citizens of Gregg County. Bravo, and thank you for all the lives you will be saving.”
— Dot McCoy Horne
“Our finest hour? Let’s see if they say this when the long term repercussions of this vaccine start.”
— Dustin Thomas Wisdom
“The line at Chick-fil-A took forever yesterday ... Tell their manager to go back to work.”
— Vishal Patel
“It was a flawless appointment for us. Could not have gone any smoother. Hats off to ALL involved in making such a difficult task so easy!!!”
— Sherry Hardin