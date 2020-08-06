Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Wife speaks out after wild Texas obituary,” Tuesday:
“I understand her bitterness. She was not ready to let go, and not willing to accept it. Sometimes it doesn’t become real to people until it hits their family. May God give her peace and forgiveness. I’m so sorry for the loss of this man. Husband, father, grampa, and all he was.”
— Janet Tucker Oney
“Maybe he did do everything by the book and followed all the rules. Maybe, just maybe someone brought it home to him. No realistic way of ever knowing exactly how he contracted it.”
— Greg Gee
“I have a lot of respect for his family for telling the truth no matter what other folks may want to hear.
Condolences for their loss.”
— Michael Hathoot
“It is sad that rather remember there lives as good they use an obit for political gain.”
— Nancy Mellott
“I wonder if his family cashed those stimulus checks provided by our great President!!!”
— Samuel Thompson
“Trump had the opportunity to get a jump on the virus because he knew about it in advance. He was briefed on it back in January.”
— Amy Collier
“I’m willing to make a bet that everyone on here saying “that obituary shouldn’t of been published” also have strong feelings about “freedom of speech”.
Just because you don’t like something doesn’t mean it gets censored.”
— Sarah Brown Alford
“No newspaper should have printed something this unhinged. That is stupid.”
— Ann Stetson
“Ok Mrs. Nagy! We heard you loud and clear.”
— Bria Elle
“I understand the pain of losing a loved one, but this man should have been honored in a more loving caring way than this, not in his obituary. Prayers for this family, but this could have been handled in a post, not this way.”
— Tanya Michelle
“Should have stayed home if they were that worried.”
— Kevin Blakeley
“I’m sorry he lost his life but to blame Trump smh that’s just down right stupid.”
— Terry Wallace
“She should win a prize for this. It’s all true and there is blood on the hands of the President and his sycophants.”
— Jamie Maldonado
“How sad that an outspoken political woman would use her husband’s obituary as a political platform. She was given the choice to take him home, so no separation, but chose to put him in an environment that was not the best. He had underlying conditions so he was a perfect candidate. She didn’t have to go to grocery store....there is curbside & delivery. Our entire lifestyle has changed due to COVID. She made everything about her. Even in his obituary. Something tells me she had a selfish streak. So shame on her.”
— Susan Thompson
“Any negative article you can find to blame Trump even if it’s not in this city! Way to Longview News Journal you never fail to disappoint!”
— Sabrina Briggs Walpole
“I’m sorry for your loss but you made the decision to leave him in a nursing home knowing it was high risk to do so, it was all over the news, Every day. It is not any politicians fault that your husband died. Using his death and obituary as a platform to push your political beliefs is just plain sad and disrespectful. I hope you can find peace in your heart and accept the decisions YOU made.”
— Stacy Lupo
“It is mind boggling that so many of you lack empathy, yet claim to be Christians. May he rest in peace.”
— Jasmine C. Johnson
“Heart disease, diabetes and she blames Trump? I am sorry the man died, but he had a lot going against him.”
— Linda Aune Allen
Regarding, “Gilmer temporarily cancels band practice after student tests positive for COVID-19,” Tuesday:
“And so it begins.”
— Kay Ellen Wheeler
“Am I the only one that thinks maybe I should be reading this on the schools page instead of the news? Also this school is not capable of following recommended guidelines. This was bound to happen. This is just a small group of kids for band practice. I shudder to think what a school full of kids will bring.”
— Sara Jonson
“Wow... So what do you think is going to happen when school starts?!?!?! Just one kid pops up positive during summer workouts, band practice, football practice, etc. and they cancel it. I guarantee there will be 1 positive kid on the very FIRST day of school for every school. So they just going to shut it down?!?!?!”
— Kariann Marie Knowlton
“Just a prelude of things to come.”
— Tiffany Israel
“Why open up?”
— Keith Starling
“That didn’t take long.”
— Brook Davis
Regarding, “Gregg County Fair, Miss Gregg County, canceled due to COVID-19,” Monday:
“Sad but hardly surprising. They may as well go ahead and cancel all events through the end of the year.”
— Susan Turner
“How long will you continue to bow down and be held prisoner?”
— James Shumaker
“Well the State Fair of Texas has already been canceled.”
— Ken Han
“I agree it should not be held but I also don’t understand why Canton was open.”
— Kathi Dunham
“Not surprised. Until there is a vaccine, events won’t want to risk the liability if putting something on. Especially as so many are rebelling against the simplest hygiene measures like wearing a mask or washing hands.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“They could just reschedule for, oh let’s say mid November couldn’t they?”
— Mickey Miller
“Well realistically it should have been canceled years ago.”
— Mike McCracken
Regarding, “Rep. Gohmert’s daughter warns him not to ignore COVID-19 experts, stop following the president,” Sunday:
“She’s the one not following medical experts all the liberals are calling doctors that say Hydroxychloroquine works idiots then turning right around and saying we need to listen to experts. These people are so stupid.”
— Preston Hemmen
“Maybe this time he should listen to his daughter.”
— Kay Dotson McQueary
“Pretty disrespectful to talk about her dad like that so publicly. Seems to me family should be more important than scoring brownie points on Twitter.”
— Stephanie Holmes
“If my daughter wanted to tell me something and didn’t pick up the phone and call me, but put it on social media so people could politicize it. Me and her would have a come to Jesus meeting and she wouldn’t like it.”
— William Alton Carroll
“See, people don’t listen.”
— April Pipkin
“Sometimes things need to be said in public to drive the point home. We are at the point in society where everything seems to be run from Twitter- from the top down. Plus, her point was obviously for a far greater audience than just her dad. Many people need to hear this message. Bold move.”
— Matthew Nehrling