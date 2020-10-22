Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Kilgore ISD, citing failure rates and low attendance, to end remote learning” Thursday:
n
“Most of Upshur County schools have recently pulled the plug too.”
— Cynthia Paige Harris
“They go everywhere else and some if not most attend school functions so why not go to school?”
— Latoria M Berry
“Hallsville also. Same reason”
— William Ruegg
“Good move!!!”
— Nancy Mcferrin
“Great job!! Maybe our kids can learn now”
— Ralph Swan
“That is exactly what needed to happen!! If people choose to have their kids do virtual learning, they need to use one of the FREE on line public schools who have it all figured out, otherwise, get those kids back in the brick & mortar setting!”
— Michelle Leverett Gregg
“Good it’s time to go back to school”
— Michelle Bishop Bowlden
“They’ll be back before Christmas break ...”
— Michael Hathoot
“Have to get that funding”
— Jamie Dunn-Bell
Regarding, “Construction of Hawkins Parkway traffic signal to begin in January” Wednesday:
n
“Longview’s answer every time. Put up another signal light. No to a signal light on 4th between the Loop and Hawkins. You can’t stick a light at every busy entrance to a business. There are other ways to get in there from the Loop and Eastman Road. Another light, and stopping traffic, again, is not the answer.”
— Billy McBride
“ALL of Hawkins needs turn lane. There have been so many wrecks at Hawkins and Ben Hogan! I was rear-ended on Hawkins and knocked across the other side of Hawkins and onto Ben Hogan! It is so dangerous trying to turn off Hawkins without turn lane!!!”
— Frank Tiller
“That spot is bad a light will be good but ugh another traffic light. I think in front of Sam’s should be an entrance and not an exit or no left turns when leaving.. I always exit by Chick-Fil-A to go to the light. Or exit back by Starbucks. It’s a little out of the way but safer ... very dangerous area.”
— Sandy McRimmon Harris
“About time! They should’ve done that when they built the Institute! We witnessed countless wrecks there!!”
— Connie Carson Harper
“How about we ditch the light and just put in a turn lane ...
How about Longview focus on the piece of Fourth St between Loop 281 and Hawkins Pkwy. THAT is bad.”
— Samantha Holland
“About time ... They really need to do something with 4th street though.. Can’t hardly get out.”
— Jake Thompson
“Is the planned road widening only there at the institute? It may be the most pressing, but ALL of Hawkins needs a turning lane.
-Longview High School
-EVERY apartment complex
-Restaurants west of the institute
-Bank entrance just east of McCann
-All the churches”
— Debra Smith
“After that, maybe the city will look into making a turning lane on 4th Street in front of Walmart/Sam’s.”
— Kathy Somer
“4th street between loop and Hawkins. Stopping left turns out of these parking lots would help a bunch.”
— Patrick Holt
“Stupid to have back to back lights that close to a major intersection.”
— Carol Leak Smith
“And why can’t we put one on 4th at close to Walmart????”
— Trish Crawford Sanfilippo
“Let’s hope you build it right because the loop is a mess smh and it lasts longer than rest no shoddy roads wasting taxpayers money on substandard work.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“A traffic light has been needed there since 2008 when the Institute opened!”
— Laura Burrows Ross
“We knew it was coming. Hopefully there is a vehicle sensor on the IHL drive so it only turns when there are vehicles waiting ...”
— Greg Frederick
“This is a great move. Much cross traffic in a 40 MPH zone where many go 50.”
— Jerry Nichols
“Thank God man this place is a nightmare. Next up on yall’s list should be 4th street business strip between Hawkins and 281.”
— Steven Frazier
“If anyone in charge really cared they’d do something about 4th between The Loop and Hawkins.
There’s a simple answer. You concrete over ALL the different entrances to those businesses, and put ONE entrance to the parking areas on either side of 4th about half way down, with a red light. Maybe do it at Wal St. Sure, people would have to drive down to another light and loop back to get to Whataburger or Wendy’s or Walgreens, but it would stop all the idiocy, actually improve the flow of traffic, and put an end to all the accidents.”
— Bob N Rachel
“This is great ! Don’t know why it took at least 12 years to get it done? Entering or leaving “Hawkins Speedway” is always dangerous!”
— Jim Campbell
“Should have built Hawkins WITH turn lanes from the get go ...”
— Amy Griffith
“Good ... is very needed! So many accidents on Hawkins.”
— Krystal Groves
“Gilmer Road needs a turn lane as well as 4th Street by Lowes/Sam’s.”
— Jessica Davis
“Just what Longview needs. More stop lights.”
— Sam Carroll
“The 1st mistake was not building a loop with off ramps instead of a red light to red light longer version of 80.”
— Jack Melvin
“As if that section of Hawkins doesn’t have enough lights already. Worry about 4th Street first!”
— David Dean
Regarding, “Lawsuit targets unpaid MLK scholarships to Longview High School grads” Sunday:
n
“Some will rob you with a six-gun, some with a fountain pen. Shame on this man.”
— Kathy Somer
“Was this a NAACP Scholarship Contest or who or what group was responsible to pay the scholarships for the contest? Seems we are missing a lot of information as to what really happened here.”
— Eddie Towles
“Eddie Towles all the story was told and Mr. Jones has taken full responsibility for the scholarships not been paid. When it comes to finances and children thats at the top of your list, so that no child be left behind.”
— Robin McLemore
“How is he going to make it good? The question is what happen to it?”
— Tae Smith
“This is why I’m hesitant to help anyone saying it’s for a good cause. Yea good cause for your pockets. I help folks in need all the time personally to heck with giving it to someone whom says they are gonna do good with it.”
— Cheryl Parker
“Praying!!!! Hope it happens!”
— Phyllis Rose
“And $10,000 in legal fees! Geez!”
— Howard Swann
“We just can’t do right ... it’s not even that much money ... but where is it”
— Joyce Lane Hasley