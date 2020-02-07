Comments from readers at news-journal.com

State of the Union

Regarding “Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech,” Tuesday:

“Probably the best nonpartisan article ever written. I considered this paper a liberal rag in the past. Good job Longview News-Journal!”

— Tom Bush

“LNJ is still pretty much a liberal rag!”

— Linda Swindell Gurganus

Hit-and-run driver

Regarding “Longview police: Driver who hit, killed man in wheelchair is 16-year-old girl,” Monday:

“How insensitive are you, that you hit this man and keep going? Lock her up.”

— LaShondra Watts

“Understand she is 16 and most likely panicked after killing an old man in a wheelchair. We can’t all do the right thing all the time. We are merely human and we often forget that fact.”

— Zachery Nichols

“Probably a poor little rich girl to do this. I hope she is prosecuted to the full extent of the law but I doubt that will happen.”

— Judie Lemley Ledbetter

“She had to have seen him when she looked back to see what she hit, that’s if she did?”

— Dawn Donald

“What would being rich have to do with anything?”

— Kaye Shackelford

“If she was driving a truck that old I doubt she (her parents) are rich.”

— Jessica Lynn Wisdom

“Y’all she probably never saw him. Probably texting and thought it was an animal. People cross illegally all the time.”

— Lisa Ormes

“Texting cost me a 30-year career. Crippled me for life! He went to work the next day! Rest In Peace sir.”

— John Higginbotham

“Pedestrians always have the right of way. You cannot run over someone just because they’re crossing the street in the wrong place.”

— Jimmy Drew

“Not saying what she did is right at all, but remember she is a 16 year old child. I’m sure she was very scared, and at that age kids don’t have the best reasoning skills.”

— Andrea Jackson

“No, but the parents damn well do.”

— Judie Lemley Ledbetter

“Then why was she driving if she is sooo irresponsible?”

— Stella Theresa Weishaar

“If a fatality isn’t enough to warrant a traffic light in front of Lowe’s, what’s left?”

— Barbara England

Longview ISD sued

Regarding “Editorial: Teachers association’s lawsuit against Longview ISD may finally force transparency,” Sunday:

“I am in hopes the Teachers Association wins. The charter people have hidden so much from the parents and LISD that every charter needs to be pulled.”

— Patricia Sherwood Swan

“I hope it brings the Truth about Ned E. Williams. Passing children that can’t read just to hold that high award each year.”

— Kenny Gilliland

“If it’s charter we shouldn’t have to pay taxes to them.”

— Debra Gray Pope

“It just amazes me how power corrupts. School board, City Council, or the U.S. Congress, when people get power they lose their minds.”

— Keith Camp

A daughter taken

Regarding “ ‘I lost my future’: Mother of Longview homicide victim reflects on her only daughter,” Thursday:

“So sad. I’m sending my condolences.”

— Cashawna Taylor

“This is so heartbreaking and gut wrenching I can’t imagine your pain. I pray God wrap his arms around you and continue to give you the strength. No one deserves to be murdered.”

— Mia Peoples

“This was absolutely uncalled for. Valarie was the sweetest girl I knew. Being in this business takes a strong-willed person and people have no idea what we go thru on a daily. I will never understand how a person can snap like this, he done the crime, but wanted to take it out on someone else. I hope he never sees the light of day.”

— Tanya Hickman

“What business is that?

— Michael Morales

“Property management.”

— Tanya Hickman

“So sad. She was a beautiful girl. I cannot imagine that mother’s pain. This article leaves me with more questions. Was this a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time or domestic violence? Since he had already been arrested for a shooting incident at that complex recently, what were the circumstances of that incident?”

— Dana Dickson Hufstetler

“Dana, we’ve been trying to get answers to those questions. So far, the PC for Harris’ arrest hasn’t been available, but we hope to update.”

— Scott Brunner

Siren testing

Regarding “First Wednesday warning siren test canceled due to weather,” Wednesday:

“Seems like it ought to be tested In inclement weather also!”

— John Baker

“That would give people the notion that it is, in fact, an actual warning. Not a good idea. I know it just hailed here. Combine that with sirens and I’d be taking shelter over nothing.”

— Tiffany Israel

“When is the last time we tested? I thought we canceled the last one also.”

— Amber ‘Davis’ Stamper

Kilgore street signs

Regarding “New street signs proposed for historical downtown Kilgore,” Wednesday:

“Coolest Aussie in all of East Texas right there!”

— Santa Flavious

“Santa Flavious, yes she is!”

— Michelle Norris

“I love this idea for several of our ‘named’ neighborhoods as well as downtown. Using city sign-making equipment keeps price reasonable, and auctioning old signs is brilliant.”

— Chris Leonard Wheeler

Fireworks & Freedom

Regarding “Mark Chesnutt to headline Longview’s Fireworks & Freedom Celebration,” Tuesday:

“Alright! Sometimes driving home at night, I let your memory take a hold, and you’re sitting by my side, I turn up the radio. Cruise down old route 59.”

— Cris Hudson

“Awesome choice, Longview! He’s a great singer!”

— Marty McDaniel

“Great entertainer, puts on one heck of a concert!”

— Sandy Watts Schnetzer

“Just what we need, a night of drunken cowboy wannabes slobbering on women to Chestnut songs. Lmfao. Y’all have fun with that. I’ll be banging to some metal. I mean ain’t y’all sad enough lol. Good lawd.”

— Paul Davis

OPSEC! OPSEC!

Regarding response from U.S. Navy to questions raised about Jan. 9 story about local women with sons being deployed:

“ ‘Shared your concerns’ is a pretty understated way of saying ‘tried to publicly shame some military moms based on wrong assumptions.’ ”

— Cynthia Anne Pittmon

“Sorry, Longview News-Journal, looks like you’ll be waiting a while for anyone to apologize. Thank you for all you do!”

— Alexis Segura

“Wait. So you mean people were freaking out and criticizing others without an ounce of knowledge to back them up? Well, that’s new ... “

— Chris Wright

Today's Bible verse

“To the pure, all things are pure, but to those who are corrupted and do not believe, nothing is pure. In fact, both their minds and consciences are corrupted. They claim to know God, but by their actions they deny him. They are detestable, disobedient and unfit for doing anything good.”

— Titus 1:15-16

