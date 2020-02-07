Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
State of the Union
Regarding “Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech,” Tuesday:
■
“Probably the best nonpartisan article ever written. I considered this paper a liberal rag in the past. Good job Longview News-Journal!”
— Tom Bush
“LNJ is still pretty much a liberal rag!”
— Linda Swindell Gurganus
Hit-and-run driver
Regarding “Longview police: Driver who hit, killed man in wheelchair is 16-year-old girl,” Monday:
■
“How insensitive are you, that you hit this man and keep going? Lock her up.”
— LaShondra Watts
“Understand she is 16 and most likely panicked after killing an old man in a wheelchair. We can’t all do the right thing all the time. We are merely human and we often forget that fact.”
— Zachery Nichols
“Probably a poor little rich girl to do this. I hope she is prosecuted to the full extent of the law but I doubt that will happen.”
— Judie Lemley Ledbetter
“She had to have seen him when she looked back to see what she hit, that’s if she did?”
— Dawn Donald
“What would being rich have to do with anything?”
— Kaye Shackelford
“If she was driving a truck that old I doubt she (her parents) are rich.”
— Jessica Lynn Wisdom
“Y’all she probably never saw him. Probably texting and thought it was an animal. People cross illegally all the time.”
— Lisa Ormes
“Texting cost me a 30-year career. Crippled me for life! He went to work the next day! Rest In Peace sir.”
— John Higginbotham
“Pedestrians always have the right of way. You cannot run over someone just because they’re crossing the street in the wrong place.”
— Jimmy Drew
“Not saying what she did is right at all, but remember she is a 16 year old child. I’m sure she was very scared, and at that age kids don’t have the best reasoning skills.”
— Andrea Jackson
“No, but the parents damn well do.”
— Judie Lemley Ledbetter
“Then why was she driving if she is sooo irresponsible?”
— Stella Theresa Weishaar
“If a fatality isn’t enough to warrant a traffic light in front of Lowe’s, what’s left?”
— Barbara England
Longview ISD sued
Regarding “Editorial: Teachers association’s lawsuit against Longview ISD may finally force transparency,” Sunday:
■
“I am in hopes the Teachers Association wins. The charter people have hidden so much from the parents and LISD that every charter needs to be pulled.”
— Patricia Sherwood Swan
“I hope it brings the Truth about Ned E. Williams. Passing children that can’t read just to hold that high award each year.”
— Kenny Gilliland
“If it’s charter we shouldn’t have to pay taxes to them.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“It just amazes me how power corrupts. School board, City Council, or the U.S. Congress, when people get power they lose their minds.”
— Keith Camp
A daughter taken
Regarding “ ‘I lost my future’: Mother of Longview homicide victim reflects on her only daughter,” Thursday:
■
“So sad. I’m sending my condolences.”
— Cashawna Taylor
“This is so heartbreaking and gut wrenching I can’t imagine your pain. I pray God wrap his arms around you and continue to give you the strength. No one deserves to be murdered.”
— Mia Peoples
“This was absolutely uncalled for. Valarie was the sweetest girl I knew. Being in this business takes a strong-willed person and people have no idea what we go thru on a daily. I will never understand how a person can snap like this, he done the crime, but wanted to take it out on someone else. I hope he never sees the light of day.”
— Tanya Hickman
“What business is that?
— Michael Morales
“Property management.”
— Tanya Hickman
“So sad. She was a beautiful girl. I cannot imagine that mother’s pain. This article leaves me with more questions. Was this a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time or domestic violence? Since he had already been arrested for a shooting incident at that complex recently, what were the circumstances of that incident?”
— Dana Dickson Hufstetler
“Dana, we’ve been trying to get answers to those questions. So far, the PC for Harris’ arrest hasn’t been available, but we hope to update.”
— Scott Brunner
Siren testing
Regarding “First Wednesday warning siren test canceled due to weather,” Wednesday:
■
“Seems like it ought to be tested In inclement weather also!”
— John Baker
“That would give people the notion that it is, in fact, an actual warning. Not a good idea. I know it just hailed here. Combine that with sirens and I’d be taking shelter over nothing.”
— Tiffany Israel
“When is the last time we tested? I thought we canceled the last one also.”
— Amber ‘Davis’ Stamper
Kilgore street signs
Regarding “New street signs proposed for historical downtown Kilgore,” Wednesday:
■
“Coolest Aussie in all of East Texas right there!”
— Santa Flavious
“Santa Flavious, yes she is!”
— Michelle Norris
“I love this idea for several of our ‘named’ neighborhoods as well as downtown. Using city sign-making equipment keeps price reasonable, and auctioning old signs is brilliant.”
— Chris Leonard Wheeler
Fireworks & Freedom
Regarding “Mark Chesnutt to headline Longview’s Fireworks & Freedom Celebration,” Tuesday:
■
“Alright! Sometimes driving home at night, I let your memory take a hold, and you’re sitting by my side, I turn up the radio. Cruise down old route 59.”
— Cris Hudson
“Awesome choice, Longview! He’s a great singer!”
— Marty McDaniel
“Great entertainer, puts on one heck of a concert!”
— Sandy Watts Schnetzer
“Just what we need, a night of drunken cowboy wannabes slobbering on women to Chestnut songs. Lmfao. Y’all have fun with that. I’ll be banging to some metal. I mean ain’t y’all sad enough lol. Good lawd.”
— Paul Davis
OPSEC! OPSEC!
Regarding response from U.S. Navy to questions raised about Jan. 9 story about local women with sons being deployed:
■
“ ‘Shared your concerns’ is a pretty understated way of saying ‘tried to publicly shame some military moms based on wrong assumptions.’ ”
— Cynthia Anne Pittmon
“Sorry, Longview News-Journal, looks like you’ll be waiting a while for anyone to apologize. Thank you for all you do!”
— Alexis Segura
“Wait. So you mean people were freaking out and criticizing others without an ounce of knowledge to back them up? Well, that’s new ... “
— Chris Wright