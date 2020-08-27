Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Hallsville ISD parents take issue with mask requirements for younger students,” Monday:
“The problem is the governors order does not match CDC guidelines. The governor is not the health expert. In this case, the school is probably following CDC.”
— Jennifer Shettles Malone
“You have a choice of remote learning.”
— Kate Keenan
“Once they are in the classroom, I doubt masks will do anything. The air quality is the issue. Masks make sense for transition into and out of classroom and school.”
— Amanda Ylitalo
“I just can not believe all the comments on here about not wearing the masks... if you dont want to abide by the rule...keep them home where they can function under your rules. This is not just for your child’s safety but for that of everyone that would be in contact and direct vicinity. You may not care of your child gets the virus but we care if they spread it while there. Smh ... AGAIN ... if its that serious to you keep them home and teach them yourself!”
— Amanda Bailey
“I have a special needs child that is required to wear a mask at this school and does better than my teenager kids. 10 and younger can spread it just as well as others.”
— Lizz Roses
“I agree. These kids under 10 shouldn’t be wearing masks to school!”
— Jocelyn Gilliam
“I get to the school early to beat the crowd and I sit and watch these poor kids out in this heat with their mask on it is pitiful. My granddaughter comes home with her face all red and you can tell where she has had it on all day and she tells me how terrible it is. And that she can’t breath in it.”
— Becky Boatwright Oney
“No that is why my kids are not going to school. I don’t want the wearing a mask all day or forced to wear a mask.”
— Anthony Wiltsey
“Keep them home if you have a problem with it. They sent out a booklet outlining the plan before school started giving parents all the information so they could make an informed decision. Quit griping and let your kids enjoy being in school!!”
— Shanna Schluter
“No one mentioned face shields. My 6 and 8 year old grands wear face shields to school.”
— Margaret McKinney Jenkins
Regarding, “Buses without AC common among Longview-area school districts,” Sunday:
“If you don’t like the fact no AC , then you drive your kids to school!”
— Edie McCrary Henigan
“Our school requires the kids to bring water bottles to school since there are no more water fountains.......at least let them have water on the bus.”
— Becky Selman
“My kids are in Sabine and have same issue, leave elementary and sit at middle school for 20 minutes waiting on them to get out in the hot bus, with masks on.”
— Lisa Massingill
“The kids are going to get overheated having to wear masks on a bus.”
— Cheri Hayes
“They make buses with AC? Wow!! Kids these days get everything.”
— Stephen Hicks
“But there’s always money for a new football field!”
— Shelli Small Stargell
“Tell your kids to get off the devices and get outside and get their body conditioned to the world .... that’s the issue here...”
— Sean Swanson
“It is not negative to talk about the possible need for change. Those that are saying it is hotter now than when we were kids may be onto something. In the late eighties, early 90’s School didn’t start in many areas til after labor day, That is after the hottest month of August and close to the end of the avg excessive heat season (9/17) There is a duration of heat exposure to be concerned with daily here. It is fair to say it could be having negative effects on athletes and all of the kids.”
— Gretchen McDaniel
Regarding, “Longview ISD exploring plan to provide weekly COVID-19 testing of all students, faculty,” Wednesday:
“It’s interesting to me that the first reported conversation our superintendent is having is with a for-profit testing lab and not with say, the Gregg county health department and local infectious disease doctors. I believe you did the last step first and I’m not convinced all this effort and money will make things that much safer.”
— Travis Lundy
“People can’t have it their way all of the time. Some people send their kids to school sick and don’t think twice about it. Yes, most children will bounce back, but the staff are older and may not make it through. I say do what is the best thing to do. This thing is real and to be honest we don’t know what we really need to know about it and that is what put fear in people. Those that test positive most likely don’t retrace their steps and tell everyone that they come in contact with. I just feel so much empathy for the ones working in the schools.”
— Jader Brown
“Good! This makes sense, if the school remains open. This will also help to slow the spread.”
— April Pipkin
“That’s very unfortunate for these poor kids and the labs that will do the test.”
— Nicole Starrett
“I would quit. Don’t care if my certificate gets suspended for a year either. This is a massive overstep!”
— Tammie Beasley
“I’ve heard the test hurts. I can’t imagine forcing the poor students to do it possibly twice a week!”
— Christy Cox
“No one would be touching my child without me present.”
— Patricia Sherwood Swan
“And that’s when I would start homeschooling my kid!”
— Alaina Smith
“No way would I consent to that! Stop all the mass testings! There are way too many “asymptomatic positives” AKA FALSE POSITIVE!! Test if they have symptoms only!”
— Paula Kirby Garrett
“People do realize that for 7-8+ hours Monday — Friday (sometimes Saturday), they ask, pay and require teachers and school administrators to be their kids’ legal guardians, custodians and caretakers. I’m Smdh at some of these remarks.
They would ask the teachers to take a bullet and be human shields for their children and fellow students, but they refuse to ask their children to wear a simple mask (not even try) to protect the teachers and their neighbors’ kids.”
— Japheth Pace
“The accuracy of the rapid test is questionable as it is.”
— Jacqulyn R. Harris
“Guess tax payers will be paying for it....”
— Shawna Torres
“Sounds to me like they are trying to get the kids to all do the distance learning. My child has a teacher that has told her she doesn’t have to come EVERY day and that she can just check in online.”
— Kimberly Blalack Fourman
“No ma’am, you will NOT test my children!”
— Jessica Lowery
“Y’all have lost your minds and I will pull my kid out immediately from this district if this is true. This is overreach and you do not have the right to do this on my kid without my consent. Period.”
— Joshua Manshack
“This sounds like it would cost a lot of money the district could use in other areas — like providing teachers with more/better supplies and equipment. Plus mandatory testing would take time out of the day for students to learn in class and would never be approved by half the kids and parents. This proposal doesn’t make sense.”
— Jessica Mattox Miller
“Not only is it painful but according to CDC guidelines you have to quarantine while test results are pending so all students and staff will be required to quarantine while waiting for results? It’s not a quick turn around for results. Not happening.”
— Brittany Lanham