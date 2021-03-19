Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Experts: More mental health services needed in Longview, East Texas,” Thursday:
“Mental health should also be included in sick pay at work and not just FMLA”
— Rene Hanes
“There truly needs to be more done to address the issue. It’s very disturbing to see this in any community.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“There is no where in Longview for mental illness patients to go. The closest is in Shreveport.”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“The longer people are forced to social distance and not have one on one interaction, the suicide numbers will continue to rise!!”
— John Miller
“When it takes MONTHS for my 8 year old son to see a doctor for his mental health issues, even though they’ve been told he is in crisis, is ridiculous. I had to admit him to an inpatient facility in Shreveport just to get things started because they wouldn’t do anything to help him. Now they mishandle therapy appointments and med appointments.”
— Kelsey Gerard
“This isn’t just a Longview problem. This is a problem all around the US.”
— Syndi Ashley
“This not a problem that just arised. Longview this should have been considered years ago. And it should have been more help out there for mental health and the children that are going through having to go out of town just to she a counselor because of the kind of insurance they have. This is something that should have already been discussed.”
— Monica La’Kaye
“Longview doesn’t have anything to offer.”
— Ursula Jackson
“We could also show more love and understand to the people around us.”
— Payton Castillo
“It would be awesome to see more help for people with these type of problems. There’s not really any in Longview. At least none that really care and truly want to help.”
— Traci Michelle Cloud
“If you have depression, go natural. Nature does it better. This is coming from a guy who has lost a job because of Cymbalta. Tried to commit suicide at 16 because of Prozac. The only meds they can prescribe that raise mood are amphetamines. The antidepressants will fool you into thinking you got better for a week, and then it’s all you getting worse and worse, so they raise the dose, until your life is ruined.”
— Wes Southern
Regarding, “Sweet surprise: Hallsville Girl Scout gives back to LRMC health care workers with cookie donation,” Wednesday:
“Awesome!!!!”
— Lindsay Dinkle Slaten
“Love this!”
— Kateri Beckham Howard
“You guys are the best. What an awesome thing to do for the workers!”
— Beth Lawyer Todd
“This was such a sweet act of kindness! It was much appreciated!”
— Sumer Owens
“Soooo sweet! This pregnant nurse sure appreciated it today! Great afternoon pick me up to make it to hour 12!”
— Katie Watkins
“Thank you Longview News-Journal for covering this great story!”
— Longview Regional Medical Center
Regarding, “Abbott says Texas will target human traffickers in response to ‘humanitarian crisis’ at border,” Wednesday:
“At least they are not being detained! Am I right!!!!”
— James Halliburton
“You must do things correct. Try walking into Canada see what happens. Yes I have seen what happens.”
— Carole Kessler
“Send all illegals to Washington D.C. Theres a HUGE EMPTY WHITE HOUSE not being used. They are more than welcome (in fact they are encouraged) to seek shelter there, make themselves at home. I’m sure there’s sandwich meat in the fridge!”
— Aaron Cody Wright
“Can a Federal Judge issue warrants to go into these facilities?”
— Jolene Fraley
Regarding, “49ers hand Trent Williams richest contract ever at OL,” Wednesday:
“Congratulations young man.”
— Carole Kessler
“Congratulations.”
— Merwyn Spears
“Great man!”
— Sheri Perkins Wayt
“Trent is looking a bit skinny. I hope he starts to lift again.
(Just joking obviously. He is a great man.).”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Longview Tx.”
— Jerry Gipson
“Congratulations homie!!!”
— LaVerne Jordan Hollins
“That’s awesome.”
— Crystal Crutcher Hill
“Trent is a solid person through and through ... so happy for him.
Plus he smacked Richard Sherman in the face ... lol”
— Lisa J. Chatterton
“Heard that on the radio today!!”
— Don Liles
“I love his mom. He has a great family.”
— Susan Holloway-Clark
“Congratulations Trent. Representing Longview well keep going further as you keep giving back to your community.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“O linemen rock!”
— Linda Morlock Langlois
Regarding, “Longview native fashion designer Brandon Maxwell named creative director for two Walmart fashion labels,” Tuesday:
“This is great!”
— Cheri McAlister Hollins
“So proud of him!”
— Missy Zahn McElroy
“See, I dress just like a fashion designer. The only difference is the Harley Davidson logo.”
— Byron Haden
“Awesome.”
— Steve Gaddis
“So cool!”
— Tracy Fears Drury
Regarding, “Community organization, artistic mural bring new life to downtown Gilmer,” Tuesday:
“Nice. I thought it was Silver Grizzly at first glance though.”
— Cindy Foster
“I just had a friend telling me about this. It looks really cool! I hope to get out there and see it soon!”
— Lakey Hinson
“We are so excited about this!
If you would like more information please check out livegilmer.com and see what we are up to!”
Regarding, “Matthew McConaughey tells the Longview News-Journal where he stands on political office,” Friday:
n
“Wonder if he will be progressive or alt-right, alt-right, alt-right?”
— Kevin Blakeley
“He’s going to run people.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“Wait Matthew McConaughey is from Longview Texas??”
— Vishal Patel
“No, just no.”
— Jed Smith
“Hey Abbott, got a plan for Texas?
... no
Heh, be a lot cooler if you did’”
— Bryan Wolfbane
“This guy is too flaky to be the Democratic nominee and too intellectual to be the Republican choice.”
— Michael Dalesson
Regarding, “East Texas Food Bank continues drive-thru distributions in Longview,” Friday:
n
“So if you show up in a BMW will they turn you away?”
— Ken Han
“It doesn’t matter what kind of vehicle you are driving. If you have lost you job and have a family to feed. Some people have nice cars and have never had to ask for help, and are treated like second class citizens because they need help. Come on America really.”
— Lois McAlister