Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “‘See ya later’: 8-foot alligator captured at taco restaurant in Henderson,” Wednesday:
“Just wanted a dozen tacos.”
— Bill Carter
“That gator wanted human flesh or probably already tasted human flesh and wanted more.”
— Anthony Bivens
“He’s got horrible taste in food.”
— Karen V. Osorio
“The one day I’m off and not in town.”
— Aaron Chuck Dobbins-Turner Sr.
“Aww poor gator he just wanted a beef fajita taco too.”
— Stephanie Snow
“When you’re hungry, you’re hungry!”
— Kathy Somer
“He has excellent taste!”
— Jucys Taco
“He just wanted one of the burrito bowls they ask you to try at the drive thru.”
— Kelsey Gerard
“That’s what happens when you show up a day late for Taco Tuesday.”
— Ray Morgan Jr.
“Just ring his order up and let him be on his way.”
— Brittany Declouet
“He was applying for a job.”
— Shirley Ann Laing-Burton
“I’ve seen more alligators in the wild around here in the past 12 months thank I have my whole life up until this point. It seems they may have taken advantage of the lower traffic in their breeding areas in 2020 to spread out a bit.”
— Matthew Nehrling
Regarding, “Texas to end extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid,” Monday:
“People can’t sit around collecting this indefinitely. There are jobs available. Time to get back to work.”
— Chris Palmer
“Why don’t you all take a pay cut and work for $7.25”
— Justin Wilson
“Its about time. There are so many jobs posting every single day. People need to get back to work.”
— Candy Beaird
“Now time to get out and get a job people like the rest of us.”
— Amber Worley
“Oh good because I know an additional $300 was the difference between barely paying bills and buying luxury yachts.”
— Amber Bowen
“I certainly believe that people shouldn’t make more on UI than when they were working pre-pandemic. If you were working pt at a gas station pulling in $300/wk by choice, and barely contributing to UI through tax deductions for years, then UI should not be paying you $500/wk. That extra money could go to struggling businesses so they can hire ft employees. The people that are making less on UI than they did working, cannot accept an $8/hr pt job and survive on the $160/wk that the job would provide. Working four of those jobs (80 hrs a week paying ~$640/wk before taxes.) would be closer to a survivable income. But good luck juggling 4 or jobs. Or two $15/hr ft jobs ... if you can find them, juggle them, and the time to work both. Take the UI away from those making more on it than when they worked and give it to small businesses so they can hire more of the people that WANT to get back to real work. Not pt at $8/hr which will just be a death sentence to most of those that actually lost earned income.”
— Michelle Dudek
“Well let’s get everything back on track and move on with our lives!”
— Darcy Gray-Criss
“Maybe all these business owners complaining about having no help should raise wages because ya know, the free market works both ways. You want someone to work for you full time, pay them enough money to live on, it’s basic economics. My brother understands that he needs to pay his assistant enough money to pay his bills, so he can help my brother run his business. No one’s going to work for slave wages if they have other options.”
— Scott Saunders
“About time. It’s gotten ridiculous.”
— Shannon Battee
“Now maybe they will go to work.”
— Joey Landreneaux
“Every where you look are now hiring signs ... we cant keep people at my job cause they make more staying home. Ridiculous!”
— Krystal Groves
“Thank god, it’s time for these lazy people to go back to work.”
— Patrick Townsend
“I wish someone would take your paycheck away. All you Republicans want people to struggle!!!! It was just until September, I am 55 and have been applying for lots of jobs, no luck. I hope all Americans you are hurting voters you right out the door!!!”
— Traci Smith Hitt
“They should give the ones still working some extra money.”
— Lana Jones
“When your government hates you ...”
— Alison Cruz
“Good!! People need to go back to work! There are businesses closing because of not enough employees.”
— Laccie Beck
“How dare people get back a tiny little fraction of the tax money they put in over the decades! Next thing you’ll tell me old people can still get social security.”
— Wes Southern
Regarding, “Hidden, violent past: Projects tell story of Longview area’s history of racial violence,” Sunday:
“WOW — I’m,m going to have to look into this! If it’s as it sounds, I have info on a church 3 miles from my house, on family land that needs a marker. AND, something I already thought about doing is trying to identify the slaves buried in the same graveyard with my great-great-great Satterwhite grandfather- wonder if there are any other cemeteries like this? Seems that might be worthy of a historical marker?”
— Cynthia Ridgeway
“This nation, this state, this part of Texas has a history that is just plain ugly. Sadly, nothing has really changed.”
— Kathy Somer
“I appreciate history and the ability to be able to learn from history. Good or Bad. However, I am confused over the fact that the gentleman is working on bringing 1919 Remembrance memorials to the city regarding racial violence from 100 years ago. I say this only to the fact that within the past year there were so many that succeeded in removing historical monuments from federal, state, county and city property. I am not against this gentleman bringing memorials to the city nor was I for removing monuments throughout our nation. It is all history.”
— Scott Watson
Regarding, “Pine Tree senior overcomes loss, illness in family,” Saturday:
“What an amazing young man he is. I can’t imagine the stuff he has been through and still maintain such a healthy/positive outlook. Congratulations and Best of luck with your new beginnings.”
— Sherry Bardwell Sheridan
“Nikema, you have always been a delight!
“May the Lord guide, protect and bless you! Prayers and Blessings Bud!”
— Laura Coles
“What an overcomer! Congratulations on your successes and prayers for strength for your family!”
— Lindsay Austin Petty
“What a great story of strength and courage! Congrats on your graduation and welcome to the PTHS Alumni Family.”
— Jeana Stewart Barrera