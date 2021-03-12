Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Masks staying on at Pine Tree ISD,” Tuesday:
n
“I don’t like masks. I never have and am super annoyed we have to wear them. I do, however, support this decision fully. The reality is the kids are passing around far less sickness. I fear taking them off all at once while we are all still together would be a nightmare.”
— Erin Harris
“Thank you for keeping this policy.”
— Amanda Parker
“Of course. Brain washed sheep.”
— Scott McPherson
“It’s only 2 and half months.”
— Maricia D.C. Johns
“Thank you for caring about our kids and staff.”
— Jeannie Brooks
“This is my opinion I don’t believe that mask work well the kinds that we wear in public but if you want to wear a mask go for it it’s your right to do so.”
— Jayce Taylor
“Thank you Pine Tree ISD for putting our kids and teachers first and keeping them safe. It has worked this year and I appreciate it.”
— Kay Dotson McQueary
Regarding, “Documents: Man impersonated CIA agent, took cellphones from Longview WOW staff,” Tuesday:
n
“Well, that’s odd!?!”
— Delia Martinez Carian
“The only thing that would have made this story even better is if his getaway vehicle was a container truck that smashed into the Green Street Bridge.”
— Hunter Bonner
“What was this imposter’s motive?”
— Joni Crayton Cobb
“Lol what information could the childrens museum hold that he went to this lengths for. Ppl never stop amazing me.”
— Casie Nichole
“Someone watched National Treasure a few too many times.”
— Amber Brown
“Hello, State Penitentiary ... yes I would like to book a room for the next 10-15yrs.”
— Andy Williams
Regarding, “Black History Month: Students say education on race issues key,” Sunday:
n
“Thank goodness we have got a little Black History Vibe going. Not much was said about many of our hard working Black History folks this year like Patrick Johnson who has and is always doing so much to help others. I know I noticed a few small articles with others who are so deserving. I remember years ago when Black History here made the front page but it is what it is. We cannot worry about notoriety but keep doing great things to make a positive difference. The Good Lord see’s all and he will reward one day.”
— Eddie Towles
“Go, you beautiful young women!! Get out there and change the world for us old folks!”
— Kathy Somer
“I’m so glad these young ladies are illuminating the hurdles they face. I’m proud of them for sharing. Our community needs to listen and then take action so our children don’t have to go through experiences like the ones these young ladies describe.”
— Querida Duncalfe
“Thank you for speaking out.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“Thank you so much Longview News-Journal for this opportunity.”
— Aretha Raibon
Regarding, “Officials: Masks, social distancing keep flu activity low in Longview area,” Sunday:
n
“What a joke!”
— Mark Leiter
“I was tested for both flu and covid and was positive for both.”
— Amanda Parker
“My daughter was tested for Covid and the Flu at Urgent Care and she tested postive for Flu and was diagnosed with Flu so for everyone saying they are not testing for Flu and being DX with Covid regardless, that is not true.”
— Vicki Childress Wilson
“This whole thread proves how stupid Longview is.”
— Bryan Wolfbane
“From my experience- they are actively testing for both flu and Covid.”
— Paula Lopez
“This just shows how much people didn’t wash their hands, clean, and stay out of public when sick before Covid. All of that helps prevent the spreading of germs and illnesses along with the mask. Some of this isn’t even science, it’s common sense and y’all still don’t get it...”
— Nae Hardeman
“So mask and social distance work why did Covid run rapid. Hmmmm yalls theory is crazy.”
— Anthony Wiltsey
“I thought yall forgot about the flu. All the talk about covid you know somethings get forgotten. It’s taken less lives than covid right? Haha yalls testing numbers for the flu was the lowest it’s been. Hospitals treating any flu like symptoms as covid so that Medicare and medicaid will pay them that money. Hardly ever giving flu swabs anymore. Not going to get the same results when your not testing the same amount as before.”
— Chayce Stowe
“Actually the theory is that two viruses (covid, flu, cold) can’t be in your body at the same time. When you have a cold you can’t get the flu. When you’ve got the flu you can’t get the cold ... Its either one or the other not both.”
— A & W Handyman services
“I will say, I haven’t had so much as a cold in over a year ... that’s been awesome.”
— Sean Christopher Burrow
“1st thing I’ve read about the flu in a year.”
— Chase Garcia
“The place where I work will test you for Flu, strep and COVID. Not just one or the other.”
— Brenda Rodriguez
Regarding, “Full circle: Cace family plans to move business back to original downtown Longview restaurant,” Sunday:
n
“Wonderful news!”
— Kevin Blane Fullen
“Can’t wait. It was one of my favorite places to eat.”
— Charlotte Hurst
“Congratulations, Cathy and Chelsea! Fantastic!”
— Sheron Trawick Smith
“I remember when Cace’s was there. So many years ago.”
— Judy Tomlin
“I remember eating there in the ‘50’s.”
— Robbie Fortune
“Awesome. Many wonderful memories in that location.”
— Alice Poore
“Congratulations! So happy to see the legacy continue!”
— Linda Norton Devlin
“This is the best news I have heard in a long time! Yay Chelsea Cace!”
— Paula McCartney Crews
“Love this! Remember eating in that location when I first came to Longview 60 years ago.”
— Charlsie Moore
“The place to dine in early 50s at this location!”
— Marcia Thomas
“Super news! Congratulations on getting back home.”
— Debra Berry
“Happy Days are here again !!!!!”
— Karin Eubanks
“Doing a happy dance.”
— Risa Marshall Castloo
“I’m so excited for the Cace’s! And for Longview!!”
— Donna Hawkins
“Congratulations I am so proud of y’all and y’all are keeping that delicious food alive.”
— Sharon McKinstry White
“Congratulations ladies!! This is so amazing. What an incredible display of strength, perseverance and passion of the small business owner.”
— Ashley Bullard Green
“I know it would probably not be possible but how awesome would it be to move that iconic Johnny Cace sign to the original location. I have often wondered what would happen to it.”
— Debi Blackmon Holderby