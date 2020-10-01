Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Gregg County commissioner charge with election fraud to continue to serve on court,” Saturday:
“This is just wrong! He should not be allowed to do his duties at this time.”
— Lisas Moore Hemus
“Innocent till proven guilty right??”
— Londell Perkins
“Um ... No that’s not right!!!”
— Kimberly Jenkins
“I don’t know if this is true nor will we until long after the Election. But we do know it comes at what can be a very propitious time for voting, but in this time, it is more likely to energize more Gregg County Black voters to vote. Accusations coming from our indicted AG against Democrats a month before ED and 2 weeks before EV are unlikely to advance confidence in him.”
— Sharon Barbosa-Crain
“This conversation went nuclear, very quickly.”
— Mike Cassin
“Well then ... how long do we have to wait to go through the court system? Will he basically get to serve out his term before getting to know? Out on a pr bond so aside from the article announcing the indictment nothing changed at all.
Funny how that happens.”
— William Ruegg
“Most employers would fire people just for being charged, why should elected officials be left in their position?”
— Jerry Bagley Jr.
“It’s wrong what they did. I wish everyone had this same energy about Russia interfering in our elections.”
— Sharon Holland-Marshall
“I am thoroughly disappointed. Kasha Williams deserves better than this, as does Gregg county.”
— Michelle Norris
“Well, that’s infuriating. He stole that seat! They should remove him immediately.”
— Stephanie Holmes
“Hope they make an example of them so this will stop all this from happening around this country.”
— Pamela Daniel
“This decision will most likely come back to kick them in the rear.”
— Vicki Taylor Bankhead
“Got to go by the law. Charged but not convicted.”
— Michael Anderson
“The commissioner is trying to act innocent, but the Longview News-Journal is going to feed on this story, rightfully so, bringing him down piece by piece until there is nothing left of him but disgrace. It may even go national.
I remember when Kasha Williams essentially won the seat, until an unprecedented amount of absentee votes showed up.”
— Howard Swann
“Why cheat!!!!! Where does cheating get you?”
— LaVerne Jordan Hollis
“That sounds about right for today’s justice system.”
— Gayle White Johnson
Regarding, “New Diana ISD discontinues remote learning,” Tuesday:
“I wonder if the alleviation of the “burden” is worth the potential loss of enrollment from people who want their kids to be home and jump ship to another district/home schooling.”
— Scott Backus
“Should have never been “remote” in the first place sheeple. Good for you Diana!!”
— Nancy Hudson
“Wonderful decision!!”
— Carrie Kate Morgan Plasterer
“Just in time for flu season.”
— Yolie Salazar
“So my question now is that flu season and strep season is upon us, will all of those children be sent home and have to wait out a 7-10 day COVID result with no remote option? Because although they are doing away with remote learning, they are not doing away with fever and symptom protocol?? I’m not saying that it’s bad at all to return to school. My children are currently face to face learning, but how many kids will be sent out for a week or two at a time with nothing to do but sit and wait for a result and then go back to makeup work? At least when they were offering remote learning when a child was sent home they could keep up with lessons. This isn’t like years past when ours kids got ill... Now they are forced to stay home until they have a negative test.”
— Jenifer Edwards Braley
“Good job NDISD! I’m so proud of my hometown! If they loose a few students due to moving or dropping out, they will be just fine. We need to get back to our small town roots anyways!”
— Rachel Pate
“If you want to keep your children home, you should be able to. If you want to send them back or already have, then the post isn’t relevant to you (except now your child is going to be packed closet together with greater risk of catching something).”
— Chelsie VanHoose
“Yall, there was only 109 students using the online option for the entire school district ... meanwhile the teachers are working unsustainable hours and the students who attend classes are suffering because their teachers focus is divided. We are talking about hoards of kids here...”
— Michelle Cothron
“Well, we will be unenrolling from Diana. And everyone has access to internet if not they were forced to return to school. As someone who just lost a child a week ago. I will not be taking the chances. No I am not trying to say my kids don’t need to be kids and get back to normal but also I wont be told what I am going to do with my kids. I also want tell someone else what is best for their child. If they want to send their kid to school. Great, I support that. If someone like me wants my kids to be home another 6 weeks then I should have that choice. Not a school dropping the first day of the six weeks, send your kids to school or unenroll them. No fair warning or time to decide what’s best.”
— Stormy Nicole Long
“Do Pine Tree the same way please.”
— Joel Edwards Saenz
“Not all students have other free options. Are the schools going to pay for the homeschool curriculum or private online schooling for k-2 grades since TX has taken that option away from them. Homeschool curriculum cost money folks. I have a 6 year old with legitimate, documented health issues and I am afraid this has set the precedence for our district to due the same since they have done nothing but try and push parents to send students back. My kids log in everyday and do every thing asked. They’re grades are not falling and they should still be given the option.”
— Rebecca Thomas Bruton
Regarding, “Spring Hill ISD school board approves shortened weekly schedule,” Tuesday:
“This is great and a good idea and all. I wonder though. With schools not being open as much and so forth, why don’t our school taxes ever go DOWN to reflect the savings this creates, etc., just a thought. Once you buy into something and accept it as ‘just the way it is’ that is how it will be.”
— Nancy Hudson
“What about the working parents?”
— Mike Kyle
“So happy for y’all. We need this as well in OC.”
— Amanda Jones
“This will be great for the teachers and the students.”
— Kathryn McPhetridge
“They should make this all over Texas.”
— Shirley Chappell