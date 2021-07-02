Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Trump applauds Gov. Abbott plan for state-funded border wall during Texas visit,” Wednesday:
“’Who’s gonna pay for it?! ‘Mexico!!! ... I mean Texas!’”
— Tommy Gober
“Gov Abbott is only just now acting conservative, since now, he has challengers. We do need to fire him, but for a real conservative. Former State Senator Don Huffines for the next Texas Governor! He’ll be at Hallsville’s Gold Hall on August 2 if you’d like to meet him.”
— Wes Brumit
“Thank God for Governor Abbott and President Trump!”
— KC Brown
“We should build a wall all the way around Texas and kick all the libtards out of here.”
— Candy Beaird
“And yet the power grid got to where we were all told to keep our AC on 78 while at home. And there’s a massive homeless problem in Austin. But glad this ‘really smart’ person thinks we can take care of a whole national problem on our state’s dollars ... Right. Sounds good.”
— Anna Genevieve Fontenot
“I say vote him out next election!! He’s just trying to get votes ... but it will be a surprise because we’re coming out in numbers again ...”
— Sheila Tucker
“Good luck getting a wall on the Texas border. The logistics of that sound comical.”
— Tyler Russell
“Maybe he could focus on our POWER GRID which is actually important.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“What a pair of clowns.”
— Janet McBride
“Abbott needs to keep on rolling.”
— Aaron Medlin
“So Abbott’s a criminal too? He sure likes cozying up to them.”
— Donna Parker
“What a joke vote him out 2022.”
— Walter Allen Poorman
“Total waste of money.”
— Ryan Nolan
“Waste of money smh.”
— Rodney Martin
“When you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.”
— Violet Melton
“Didn’t they already get in trouble for hiring my Mexican homies illegally? Just spend that money on some Solar Panels, Wind Turbines, 20” Blades on the Impala.”
— Oscar Contreras
“How much is applause from the initiator of the Jan 6th insurrection worth?”
— Steve Hutson
Regarding, “‘A lost treasure’: Longview-area woman’s class ring found after 15 years,” Wednesday:
“Glad she got her ring back.”
— Gailya Walker
“I wish someone would turn in mine ugh.”
— Cheri Hines
“Wish I’d get mine back ! It was stole in the early 90’s!! Luved my class ring !! Graduated in ‘73 from Oslo, Mn.!”
— LouAnn Hanson
“That’s cool. I saw when it was posted. What a great ending.”
— Lauryn Rumney
“That’s awesome, wish I could find my ring that went missing from my locker back in 2001.”
— Johnny W Chacon
“Good job Falco!”
— Pablo Garza III
“That is awesome! Mine either fell out of my band jacket at a game in Sabine, when I took it off to twirl at halftime or was stolen. That was in 1969. But what was really wonderful was that Sabine had different classes go to the football field to see if they could find it. I appreciated that so much.”
— Diane Mathews Rowe
“Wish I could find my Hawkins Hawks class ring.”
— Marcus Davis
“Thanks for reminding me I graduated 13 years ago.”
— Karen V. Osorio
“Tanya DelRio White … there is hope, maybe One day we will get ours back.”
— Sandra Kay Hurt
“Wish they could find mine. It went sailing down the lane at the bowling alley in Kilgore.”
— Brya Parker
“Mine was stolen! So glad you got yours back.”
— Malerie Copeland
“How cool!!”
— Sara Guthrie Smotherman
“I wish I could find mine. Been 21 years.”
— Brandy Roxanne Lachney
“I’m still looking for my Gold bracelet I lost in Longview WalMart I’m glad the found you’re Ring.”
— Nadia Jones
Regarding, “Texas students’ STAAR scores dropped dramatically during the pandemic, especially in math,” Tuesday:
“It depends on the parents ability to help instruct their children as well. My kids were ‘remote’ learners this year thanks to their mother and they excelled at it.”
— Jeremy Swalley
“The scores probably dropped, because teachers could not teach the “test” answers this year. .. .And instead, taught actual lessons on line.”
— Penny Burnett Guerrero
“Why is this a worry though really? The STAAR should be abolished anyway. That way teachers can truly teach. Not just teach to pass a test.”
— Brandon Gerfen
“Why did they even force children to take this? The year was horrible enough for them. My kid lost an aunt and 2 uncles this year. I’m just glad my baby is still sane and healthy! Stop humiliating these children like they haven’t had a hard enough time already. Shame on TEA for even going forth with this mess. What a disgrace. I’m glad mine was too young to take it.”
— Kambry Cox
“STAAR testing is a joke anyway!”
— Nikki Newman
“Not surprising!”
— Kristi Fryman Green
Regarding, “Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview, which closed in December, to reopen in new format,” Monday:
“Good ol Dudley! Good man and great food!!!”
— Wesley Wells
“Will the Banana Pudding be making a comeback? Asking for a friend ...”
— Santa Flavious
“Good News! Hope you Bring your Shrimp Salad!”
— Karon Daniel Elder
“We are so excited for you to be back!!!”
— Kelly Sisson McQueen
“I just want to sit down with a big bowl of slaw, crackers with Panola sauce, and a crawfish pie.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“I’m so excited for you and Sheryl!!”
— Jessica Suggs
“Crawfish pie with etouffee sauce!”
— Teresa Cage Beasley
“I need some coleslaw, crawfish and strawberry pie.”
— Cassandra Fair
“Hallelujah. We’ve missed you Dudley!”
— Sherry Speer Rand
“I wish Longview weren’t so rigorous when it comes to food trucks.”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
“Yay ... so glad he’s coming back!”
— Linda Galore Howlett
Regarding, “Downtown delight: New murals bring large-scale art to downtown Longview,” Monday:
n
“Love watching the one on the Landmark building being created!!”
— Kathlene Gunter Baker
“What the world needs, more art and more music in public places.”
— Randy Thompson
“I am thrilled!”
— Curtis Dean
“I’m loving all the new art around town!!!!”
— Aiden Joseph
“Well let’s hope he doesn’t get arrested like the guy that was doing the sidewalk chalk art work.”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“Nice to see murals that are not a political message.”
— Rick Fetter