Comments from readers at news-journal.com

County budget cuts
Regarding “Gregg County departments tasked with cutting 15% from budgets,” Sunday:
“I hope the City of Longview takes the same proactive approach immediately. 15% cut across the board, freeze on all raises, and a suspension of all vacant positions. A freeze on all bonds from the last election and put an option on the November ballot to cancel the bonds from the previous election. Allow private ambulance companies to handle emergency services like Tyler, this would also have included the over $1 million dollars in idiotic overtime the fire department has each year. Do the right thing, City of Longview, it’s not your money its ours. Please be good stewards of our finances.”
— Keene Guidry
“Looks like he is proactive to keep our county physically responsible without a tax increase or service decrease. Trimming the budget is just good oversight with our present situation.”
— John Morgan
“This was a 100% self inflicted wound to our economy. The cuts should start with him and all the other county judges and mayors that advocated for this ‘stay home’ order.”
— Sam Carroll
“Better than raising taxes by 15%! Thank you!”
— Alisa Dompe
“The taxpayers cannot pay any more taxes. We are taxed enough.”
— Bubba-Jen Valadez
“Make it 25%.”
— David Layman
Losing freedoms
Regarding “Shore: Losing freedom to government power,” Saturday:
“Truly amazing how those who claimed to be ‘pro life’ have suddenly become ‘pro choice’.”
— Hank Guichelaar
“Very good read. Freedom is what many in the government want to limit. The Constitution does not exist in their minds.”
— Chuck Faraci Sr.
“ ‘The government should make recommendations and people should follow them.’ That’s a very idealistic view, but not step with reality. The conservative Supreme Court knows this, which is why they rule time and time again your constitutional rights only go so far when it comes to public safety, which is why many states have ‘safety checkpoints’ without probable cause, as our Constitution requires.”
— Jo Black
State of disaster
Regarding “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares state of disaster after George Floyd protests,” Sunday:
“Probably would have been easier to have actually listened when they knelt to bring attention to the problem of police killing unarmed citizens in the first place.”
— Michael Dalesson
“This! I agree!”
— Janet McBride
“Thank you sir!”
— Tarsha Alexander
“Be careful with any aggressive crackdown, Abbott. That is why people are protesting. Keep order but have controlled enforcement. Hurting people don’t corral easily.”
— Patricia Adrianne Blalock Pamplin
“If they’d listened to peaceful protest and had done something, we wouldn’t be here.”
— Talia Gamble
“Unfortunately this will happen again. There are bad people in the world, but there are a hell of a lot of very good ones too. Should this have happened to Mr Floyd? Absolutely not. I’m very sorry for him and his family, those people should be punished, but not the whole freakin’ population. Robbing, looting, beating, setting fires? What does that prove? What does that help? You are hurting innocent people, that makes you no better than the criminals you are protesting.”
— Janie King Roberts
“This is our punishment. From the ashes of anarchy, we can rebuild. The fires will purify the country.”
— Bryan Wolfbane
“State of emergency for peaceful protesting?”
— Brittany Nicole Morgan
“Have you not seen the news? They are tearing the state apart.”
— Hunter Garrett
“I think the systematic racism and the fact that white cops get away with murder is tearing this country apart.”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
“Would have been much more effective for him to end qualified immunity in Texas when he took office, or at least do something about all if the cops that have murdered innocent Texans, some even in their beds as they slept. They walk scot free. Murderers and rapists with a badge and far too many to count.”
— Teresa Garner
Words into action
Regarding “Mentor gives home, direction to Longview High School senior,” Sunday:
“This was so awesome and inspiring. God bless you Shamir, you have a heart of gold. Congratulations Keith. Always keep God first and you will go far.”
— Lee Nelson
“Love Thrive360!”
— Nikki Wright
“This is my baby and has been since he was 4! Keith spent a lot of time with me and my family when he was younger! We lost touch for a long while, but thought about him all of the time, even had sleepless nights! So proud of my baby! Thanks you for taking such great care of him, you’ve done an amazing job!”
— Sidra Rogers
“Great story, great friends!”
— Jo Ellen Mackey
Hair color disagreement
Regarding “Gladewater mother says school won’t let daughter participate in graduation because of hair; district says not true,” Wednesday:
“She is beautiful and so is her hair. This principal needs to get a grip and get over it. These schools are getting ridiculous.”
— Martha Dunklin Green
“They haven’t been in school for months. We have a viral pandemic and rioting in the streets and asteroids hurtling near earth. I think there is room for a little grace in policy to let a family celebrate a young lady’s accomplishment. Since when is burgundy a distracting hair color anyway? Come on. Pick something else to worry about.”
— Amy Perry Thompson
“You are a beautiful young woman. The hair color does not define who YOU are. Your accomplishments in school and in the community show the dedication and true spirit of you. Stand proud and know from down on the coast, we are proud and send our congratulations.”
— MimsCarol Smith
“I attended Gladewater all my whole life always had a problem with Mrs Bedair. I swear I think it was almost every day she tried finding some stupid reason to yell at me. Sorry, but why can’t you worry about helping kids and not their clothes or hair. This is why I left and why my baby won’t ever, and I mean ever, attend Gladewater school.”
— Duanne Barnes
“With all the things of real consequence going on in the world right now, it is beyond belief that this is happening. Hair color is not important in the scheme of things. What she has accomplished is important.”
— Judy Maxey Haley
“Many of my classmates had that hairstyle in 1980-81 because of the movie “10”. It was no big deal then and no big deal now. This woman Mrs. Bedair sounds like she’s on a power trip and mentally ill.”
— Mary Zorn
“This is ridiculous and evidence of a power hungry leader. So, is there no other young person in that school that has a color on their hair? What does this have to do with education?”
— Loretta Gayle
“I wonder what would happen if all the pending graduates showed up with hair the same color as hers?”
— Krista M Holt