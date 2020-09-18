Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Pledge against defunding police earns support of Longview-area elected officials,” Friday:
“If you take away the police the thugs will try to take over.”
— Todd Davis
“I don’t think people understand what this means.
After I saw what I saw outside of McDonald’s and the very rude treatment of a homeless man by two LPD officers, they could REALLY use some sensitivity training.”
— Brandy Roxanne Lachney
“I thought they believed in local control”
— Vik Verma
“Get an understanding about this situation before you speak on it, it does not mean to take away police forces! That would be so ridiculous! Doesn’t make sense!”
— Darcy Gray-Criss
“I wish you people were as upset about schools getting funds cut all the time! Or other fine examples. Defund doesn’t mean abolish, it means moving money around. Our citizens need help, clearly police need help.”
— Liz Garner Chambliss
“Y’all understand that if we defund the police, then they won’t have money for proper training ... Things will probably get worse.”
— Kristen Rogers
“Defunding doesn’t mean what you think it means.
Law enforcement shouldn’t be the 1st responder on most all mental health calls. Some yes, but not each and every one. Defunding takes place by removing that budgetary item and giving those resources to another agency that is better suited to deal with it.
I have guardianship of two people and 1 of them since 2012, I’ve dealt with this first hand. Sometimes law enforcement helped, sometimes they made things much worse. I would much rather see EMT’S funded more to deal with what clearly is a medical issue and not a criminal issue. I’m for defunding law enforcement in this manner.”
— Randy Butler
“I have never needed the police and I doubt I ever will”
— Zac Calloway
“I think there needs to be reform but no need to defund them. I do believe there needs to be better training. We all can be improved on any job. People really need to understand we do need our local police.”
— Candy Beaird
“The “let’s keep criminalizing black people and hoarding weaponry like a small country” pledge is a hit, I guess.”
— Jamie Maldonado
“Defunding the police absolutely does not mean that we eliminate all cops and just succumb to the purge. Instead, it’s about moving away from a narrow conception of public safety that relies on policing and punishment and investing in a community’s actual safety net. Things like stable housing, mental health services, and community organizations. The concept is that the role of the police can then significantly shrink because they are not responding to the homeless, or to mental health calls, or arresting children in schools, or really any other situation where the best solution is not someone showing up with a gun. THAT is the idea behind Defund the Police if you actually listen to it.”
— Chris M. Williams
“SILLY; The police should be funded no matter what. A waste of time and paper for this to be even come up.”
— Ric L Grant
“Our Longview Police have good training and are not the problem! Criminals are the problem!”
— Janet Tucker Oney
“I guess this is Abbott’s newest fear-mongering Jade Helm, huh? No one wants to “defund” the police. I know the majority of all first responders are decent, caring individuals who are just out of their pay grade when being faced with someone having a mental health crises. Police need to be trained in de-escalation techniques toward those folks on the autism spectrum, or with intellectual, developmental or emotional challenges. Money needs to be taken away from SWAT tanks and used to more fully understand why a person wants to go into police work — is it because they want to carry a gun and shoot people? Police need a strenuous psychological profile to be done before they are allowed on the street with a gun. Finally, police need to smile more. A simple smile can turn a tragedy into a good outcome.”
— Carlyn Short
“We want and need our police!”
— Deborah Hodges Jeter
“Ceremoniously pledging to have 0 introspection is about the most I’ve come to expect from our leaders”
— Cody Williams
“I need to know who these people are, so I can VOTE for someone else.”
— Pauliament Morgan
Regarding, “Pine Tree ISD explores program that would give some teachers access to firearms,” Wednesday:
“Yesss! Good for my alma mater!! I believe that teachers should be able to carry if they so choose!!”
— Heather Brasher-Leatherman
“Yes! I am all for this. I am licensed to protect my children and my home. And I would feel much safer if a teacher was licensed to protect our children when we cant. #savethechildren”
— Nicole Aguilera
“Good, being proactive and not reactive..”
— Chad Murphy
“Needful in today’s society.”
— Andrea Williams Edwards
“Don’t they have security there on campus”
— Debra Gray Pope
“Initial and ongoing training is key.”
— Amanda Ylitalo
“Union Grove ISD and many other East Texas schools have been doing this for years. How many incidences have you heard of?”
— Kevin Blakeley
“Crazy
Like living in a warzone.”
— Marcus Oliver
“With all the shootings near the schools, this is a great just in case protocols.”
— Erin Harris
Regarding, “City of Longview will stop paying for Hospitality Health ER visits,” Wednesday:
“This place is so thorough. I had a chest contusion thought I broke a rib they ended up finding lung nodules. That would have never been found had I went to a regular er. Hands down recommend this place!”
— Jessica Acker
“I’m not surprised I’ve heard they do a lot of unnecessary testing and Hike prices for insurance”
— Steffanie Stevenson
“That’s a shame for city of Longview employees. Hospitality ER is the best.”
— Philip Griffith
“Took my wife in for an acute earache on a Sunday (no dr. office option). Was seen and diagnosed in the parking lot by the PA (no dr.) on staff very quickly. Expected a prescription and on our way. Nope - next came the IV, then the blood work, the CHEST X-RAY!!! For an earache! Oh yeah - 2 Covid tests (rapid and send off) again - for an earache. We may not see a bill but I can guarantee my insurance is going to get slammed. Their employees were very nice so props to them.”
— Mike-Cari Bailey
“I live across from this place and like watching how they require mask but yet stick people with needles for IVs outside haha. Sounds sanitary to me.”
— John F. Jones
“Y’all!! You aren’t going to get a bill for unnecessary stuff. Insurance will indeed cover it. But your employers premiums will go up and instead of you getting a raise in the future the company is going to pay it’s now higher overhead for employer sponsored insurance plans. Nothing in this world is free!!!”
— Alicia Yoder
“Absolutely love them! They live up to their name. We’ve always felt well cared for with knowledgeable sweet staff. Also never feel like cattle rushed through or multiple hours waiting in the lobby.”
— Tasha Hyde Scarlett
“Those places are a sham. Everyone with a sore back gets a CT scan, an MRI, a pile of labs, and no bill. They bill everything as an “out-of-network emergency” and the insurance plans get CRUSHED. Eventually, especially in a self-funded plan like Longview’s, that comes back to bite the subscribers.
Ask yourself this: If the whole thing were legit why don’t they take Medicare, is every sniffle REALLY an emergency like they’re billing it, and how are they able to give you a robe, free fast food, a massage, and a car wash?
These places will eventually be illegal, and rightly so.”
— Bob N Rachel