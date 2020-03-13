Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Gregg coronavirus
Regarding “Officials: Gregg County resident with new coronavirus was treated at Christus Good Shepherd,” Thursday:
“Where had the Gregg County man traveled to get the virus?”
— Karen Johnson
“Karen, during the press conference officials refused to say where the patient had traveled. In a release later issued by the Longview police and fire departments, they said he had traveled ‘within the continental United States.’ “
— Scott Brunner
“I read that. Why not just give all the information to ease fear?”
— Karen Johnson
“In my opinion it is not fair to keep information a secret. They don’t have to give that person’s name but to keep other info is not right. As the people we have a right to know.”
— Kleva George
“Well, we don’t have actually have a RIGHT to know, but we get your point. Releasing anonymous non-identifiable information would be ... beneficial(?) to us all. We can only assume wherever this guy went could be used to identify him.”
— Colin Jensen
“It is not right to withhold this info from us because we might have had personal contact with him and we should at least know it; where are the public’s rights in all this? So someone is free to roam whereever if he wants that has the coronavirus and never tell postman or any of us who it is and where he has been?”
— David Clark
“What about his rights?”
— Ryan Hank Kirby
“Agree, releasing this information COULD SAVE LIVES. We need to know what cities and locations he traveled to. Stop hiding important information from the public!”
— Pamela Daisy Ryman
“Ease up. You do not have the right to know someone’s personal information, their medical history, where they travel, or what medications they may be taking. You have the right to your information only. Stay home if you’re worried and wash your hands!”
— Dusty Bishop Hane
“I only want to know where he traveled to. Other cases have given the information to the public.”
— Karen Johnson
“I feel I do if it compromises my family’s safety.”
— Brent Gore
“What does it matter where they traveled? WASH YOUR HANDS. It’s one person, Longview has close to 80,000 people, CALM DOWN!”
— La Chona
“It matters because people don’t need to travel there. That’s how you stop the spread. Isolate it.”
— Jeff Ladd
“Let’s just say hypothetically that he went to New York, did he pick it up at the airport, airplane, Uber and on and on? So see, it doesn’t matter and it’s none of our business!”
— La Chona
“OK, say he was there for 14 days and had the virus already when he returned home. We don’t know that because no one is saying anything. So from his ride back home on the plane, his taxi or his own car? Maybe he stopped at a store? Walmart? Maybe the next day his kid had something at school he went? Anything? Work? So saying he’s got the virus by now, he’s already spreading it around. No one will know for sure until they start feeling the symptoms in about 14 days or so. That’s why people should know where’s he’s been. IMO!”
— Tanya Hammock
“I understand why people feel they have the right to know everything about this person. The sad truth is I watched a telephone interview with a man who was quarantined with no symptoms and he and his family were receiving death threats. He had contracted the virus by visiting a nursing home before they knew about the virus.”
— Cheryl Whitton Whitten
What Anup taught us
Regarding “Local artist Anup Bhandari remembered for love of others,” Thursday:
“A sad but an encouraging story, May this young man rest in peace.”
— Chuck Faraci Sr.
“I hadn’t been in Longview for years but Anup was one of the first people I met in town. I wasn’t even working on a big public piece, I was just drawing in my notebook at a coffee shop and he started a conversation. I knew his art was beautiful and he was so kind and joyful, but I didn’t know about all the amazing things he was doing beyond that. I wish I had of gotten to know him better when he was still around. My newsfeed has been full of people mourning his loss and talking about how he touched their lives. Love and strength to his family and friends.”
— Lakey Hinson
“Going to miss you Anup! Rest in peace! We are fortunate to have three amazing paintings of our babies at Tuscan Pig Restaurant.”
— Rodolfo Stefano
“Anup was the kindness man with a huge heart! I met him at an event. We became great friends. He was amazing!! Rest In peace.”
— Teresa Brockhouse Hembrough
“Rest in peace dear friend.”
— Tabitha Garrison
“An up was a truly remarkable man who will be remembered for the beauty he created and for his service to his fellow humans. What a tremendous legacy!”
— Charlotte Stewart
“He really was a wonderful man. The world needs more like him.”
— Cara Emerson Herbert
Rationing the test
Regarding “Daily limits on COVID-19 tests in East Texas mean Longview hospitals prioritizing,” Thursday:
“Only 25 kits per day? The government should be ashamed. Bad news!”
— Sandi Sach
“Stop worrying! Not just five days ago, the Trump White House claimed Coronavirus was contained. Now you can’t go to Europe.”
— Jo Black
“You have to remember this is a virus, and you can only treat the symptoms anyway. Not getting tested doesn’t change the way the patient is treated. That’s why it’s important to stay home and stop spreading it. What I want to know is if the little girl that visited South Korea had symptoms, because that would mean there was a good chance the girl that was brought to the hospital had it. That’s screening the patient. My guess is, she didn’t because we have only 1 confirmed case in Longview and it was a man. Stay home, treat the symptoms. The only people that should be going to the hospital are the ones who can’t breath. That’s when there is a real problem. Fevers and cough can be treated at home with over the counter medications.”
— Leann Chamberlain
“Exactly! Unless you have underlying health problems that might complicate your condition or your immune system is compromised you just need to stay home.”
— Nicole Starrett
“The problem is this can permanently damage the lungs — even in young people. We are so ignorant and foolish. We should have accepted the WHO test kits like the other countries did. We don’t have a clue how many cases we have. South Korea is testing 10-20k people a day. We have tested 11,018 since January. Our slow response is going to unnecessarily cost us in lives.”
— Cindi Pinkham Ferguson
No livestock show
Regarding “Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo shutting down,” Wednesday:
“Only because I have a friend at Columbia medical school did I finally take this seriously today. He’s not someone that panics or the least bit irrational. So for him to call and warn of the need to self isolate was shocking. I think it’s worse than what they are saying because they don’t want mass hysteria. I’m just going to err on the side of caution.”
— Mary Zorn
“Houston needs to pay for the animals, feed, and time the exhibitors put in since they cancelled.”
— James Dorman
“How stupid. All these closures are overreacting big time.”
— Marti Patten
“It’s a contagious virus. Regardless if its fatal or not. It spreads like wildfire. And not everyone wants to get sick.”
— Cody Miller