Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Lone Star layoffs
Regarding “U.S. Steel plant in Lone Star announces layoffs; facility likely to be idled,” May 1:
“Sad for my Union brothers and sisters.”
— Todd Harvey
“My husband worked 30 years in that plant counting layoffs and shutdowns. He passed in December 2016. This plant holds so many memories both good and bad, but am sad to see it close. It is a part of history. The truth be known, it is the heart of the town! The ghosts of many will always remain there. May this giant RIP. Amen.”
— Trudy Clark
“Congratulations, United Steelworkers Union. Another U.S. industry bites the dust.”
— Jo Miles
“According to a spokesperson for U.S. Steel, the idling resulted from ‘challenging market conditions and high import levels,’ despite Trump’s claims of having fixed those problems.”
— Rocco Christopher Marotta
“Hate to see it go. My father worked there so many years before he passed away.”
— Dora Norman Mcgee
An inspiration
Regarding “Perryman: Businesses are truly an inspiration,” Thursday:
“Americans have a generous heart and I can see it everyday in Longview, Texas.”
— Chuck Faraci Sr.
Ignoring the law
Regarding “Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order,” Wednesday:
“She was right from the beginning! Judge was completely out of order! Good For HER! YES Business Owner Wins!”
— Donna Summers
“As people would say if she was of color: She should have complied!”
— Will BigWill Gilmore
So, what a lot of people are saying is we do not have to follow any state or government rules even if it endangers other people.”
— Peter Spiris
“If you’re scared stay home. I need to work to provide for my family. Why should they suffer because of your irrational fear?”
— Kakaaw Zentz
“She should be set FREE! Several people are in her same situation and you have to decide work and feed family or loose everything you own.”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“Laurie, if you ‘loose’ everything you own in a month’s time do you really own it? She should lose her license.”
— Recipient O Grace
“She should be jailed.”
— Kori Moon
“Good for her to stand up for her rights. If she failed to feed her children? They’d be at her door taking them for neglect. No win for her! That judge needs to be disbarred for making laws that he no right as a judge to make.”
— Sabrina Briggs Walpole
“The Constitution created the 3 branches of government: The Legislative Branch to make the laws. Congress is made up of two houses, the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Executive Branch to enforce the laws. The Judicial Branch to interpret the laws. The governor put out a order she didn’t follow it and was arrested. Follow the law and you won’t get arrested.”
— Chris Kennedy
“But was the order constitutional?”
— Erin Maddox Tooley
“Yes, it’s constitutional. The Tenth Amendment gives the power to the states to take authority in matters of public health.”
— Brandy Roxanne Lachney
“Absolutely it is. Public health and safety is more important and what our government should be protecting.”
— Chris Kennedy
County’s first death
Regarding “Gregg County reports first COVID-19 death; second jail inmate tests positive,” Saturday:
“Good job on the story, Mr. Isaac. So sad and tragic to be losing our loved ones in this manner. God save us all.”
— Dana R Moore
“Who’s monitoring the stores to ensure they are not allowing over 25% capacity inside? The new store Ollie’s was packed today (5/2/20) and there was not six feet of space between customers in the checkout line.”
— Teresa Darden
“We are still getting more cases so why are we opening up?”
— Wanda Green
“So sad.”
— Imogene Stewart
“I’m confused. In this article it states the patient went to the hospital due to having a stroke. Yes, she tested positive for COVID-19 but did she die of it or the stroke? If she died due to the stroke, then why rule it a Covid-19 death? Regardless, my heart breaks for the family. Prayers for them as well as the team at Highland Pines who I know love their residents.”
— Brandy Flanagan
“Both my parents were in there shortly before they died. My mother was there for four months and my dad died two months after her. I’m glad that I was able to visit them. I went every other day. I would hate not to see them due to this virus even th…See More
— Jason Cope
“What is really awful about this that the article failed to mention is that these patients have not been allowed to see their families in weeks. Then they get sick and sent to the hospital where they are also denied visitors. So these poor people die alone having not seen their families in weeks. And why do they get sick if they haven’t had visitors? It has to be because of the workers. The article does touch on that. But I honestly feel like the nursing facilities need to be held responsible.”
— Amy Perry Thompson
“Exactly!”
— Denise Frazier
“How would you do that? This is an invisible enemy. Nursing homes are screening employees daily, people don’t even know they have the virus until sometimes two weeks after exposure. Essential employees have to be allowed to go get groceries and gas just like the rest of us.”
— Jessica Trainor
“Do you work at a nursing home? Do you work at all nursing homes? How do you know what their screening process is for employees? I’ve seen firsthand the level of neglect and lack of compassion in some of these places. You can’t guarantee they were wearing masks around these patients and keeping them all away from each other. If they were, there wouldn’t be six patients from the same facility in Longview. Dozens in other places around the country.”
— Amy Perry Thompson
Thank you to some
Regarding “Letter: Thank you, grocery workers,” Sunday:
“I’d like to say thank you first responders. Thank you to retail employees that are required to stay open: Brookshires, Kroger, Walmart and any others.
Thank you food and beverage stores that have continued to feed the people. Thank you delivery personnel: USPS, UPS, Fedex, Grubhub and any other delivery service for keeping people supplied when they don’t feel safe going out. Thank you to all the federal and state workers that are still serving the people. And thank you to those that are just trying to do their part: making masks, donating food, etc. I’d also like to say no thank you to those who choose to disregard the rules, who choose to ignore social distancing who choose not to mask up (it’s as much for you as it is for everyone else).
These are the real people who think they are entitled to do as they please without regard to anyone else. You can only hope karma exists, because they deserve it.”
— Jo Black