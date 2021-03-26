Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “City of Longview property acquisition set for court date,” Tuesday:
“This is wrong on so many levels.”
— Kimberly Umphress
“This is so sad.”
— Kaylie Paige Dollison
“Unamerican.”
— Ashley Elizabeth Buster
“Don’t give up!!! Cornejo.”
— Nunez Nunez
“Completely unamerican! If you gonna force him to sell he deserves to be rightfully compensated.”
— Dustin Thomas Wisdom
“20 years in business and probably 20 more and the city will ‘eminent domain’ his property and kick the man to the curb. The city needs to pay the man his money to compensate for the closure of his business.”
— David Rios
“He ain’t confused ... take the money ... and rebuild!”
— Starfish Calderon
“He ain’t getting no $2 million though.”
— Rodney Martin
“The attorney and city officials should be shamed of themselves. I don’t know how they sleep at night. $175k for that is unreal. Especially right now when real estate is through the roof.
Y’all are a bunch of heartless, worthless people.”
— Ali Stringfellow
Regarding, “Lane closure scheduled to start Wednesday on Hawkins Parkway in Longview,” Monday:
“Can we PLEASE get a turning lane on 4th st between Loop and Hawkins!!!”
— Tammy Tucker
“So close to 4th Street and yet so far away.”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
“This is one place they should have thought about better when they began to develop it. It’s a Clustery Mess, the whole Street from Judson Rd to 259.
Prayers for no accidents.”
— Alicia Elias
“They need a light there !!!”
— Rainey Sunshine
“Finally!”
— Boy Mcdaniel
“About time!! And next 4th St. needs them pulling out of Walmart and sams.”
— Shay Quinn
“I almost rear end people daily because they pull out whether it’s clear or not. Hopefully the traffic signal won’t be as sensitive as the new one on Hawkins, one car pulls up and it changes.”
— Kristina Daniels
“Thank the lord for this!”
— Amanda DeLoe
Regarding, “Traveling nurses help carry East Texas hospitals through COVID-19 pandemic,” Sunday:
“Travel nurses are a true blessing.”
— Debbie Adams
“Yay, Erica! We were so blessed to get to work with this sweet lady! Truly a WONDERFUL nurse!”
— Michelle Stokes
“Thankful for the traveling nurses, but also thankful for the local ones who saw a need here and stayed.”
— Diane Edge
“Chrisan Mathis Chelsea Sullins Vincent Bliss Fields
These beautiful women aren’t necessarily travel nurses but they did travel around parts of America to help COVID patients during this pandemic. Bless y’all!”
— Kiara Smothers
“There is a traveling nurse who’s name is PEDRO he is currently on a assignment at Longview Regional and he made my mom feel so special and cared for and pampered. He gave her a legit spa day!!! We love us some PEDRO!!!”
— Amber Stalnaker
“Wouldn’t need so many if the hospitals would filter some of that money they’re making into their own staff. Super grateful to have the help we’ve had and to have met some great nurses, however.”
— Jessica Newbury
Regarding, “New businesses create community hub for Longview’s Pine Tree neighborhood,” Sunday:
n
“I love this place!!! Best coffee in town.”
— Jaci Watkins
“You had me at boba tea!”
— Liz Garner Chambliss
“We drive over 20 minutes to get their coffee, they have the best drinks in town! My daughter also goes there to study on a regular basis, she loves the atmosphere!”
— Stacy Lupo
“Evergreen is a great place for the young & seniors to hang out with a great cup of coffee or hot tea & & nice desserts too. So nice to have in the neighborhood without having to get out into the heavy Loop traffic in the evening. Now let’s work on getting some other small eateries on Pine Tree Road from Reel Road South up to Hwy. 80!”
— Karen Harris Jackson
“I love this place! I went out and covered the area with art a few months ago and I need to get back out there and do it again!”
— Lakey Hinson
“My daughter loves this place. I do too.”
— Cindy Foster
Regarding, “Business Beat: Starbucks targets Gilmer Road area,” Sunday:
n
“I hope people give as much attention and passion to our great locally owned coffee shops.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“I’ll still go to The Coffee Mill! Sooooooooo much better than a starbucks could ever be!”
— Tracy Mcx
“Wish it was farther from coffee mill. Doesn’t make sense directly competing with a long time local vendor.”
— Suzi Ferchill White
“Their jobs pay well and provide great benefits to their employees. More business = more jobs. I drink enough coffee to spread my business around.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“Starbucks is overrated. Never have liked their coffee, and what they charge for a cup is outrageous.”
— Linda Martinez
“I will still support Evergreen Coffee and Coffee Mill!”
— Kelley Landry
“Silver Grizzly, and Evergreen coffee shop ... are 100 times better that Starbucks ... support small business.”
— Jovana Chavez Valles
“Absolutely disgusting. Thanks for the write up on Evergreen Coffee (and my shop) two days ago — guess that’s as far as the support goes. No mention of it in this article. Not surprised.”
— Jason P Robbins
“I don’t even drink coffee, but I hope everyone goes to the small business, Coffee Mill! Starbucks can go fly a kite!”
— Danny Gale
“Shop Small Local Businesses Please ... I’ve watched almost all the small local people go out of business in this town ... its heartbreaking ... As soon as Big Box and Chains moved in ... So Sad. Will Never be the same again..”
— Asia Lakatos
“Not really sure what the hype is about Starbucks. Had their cappuccino and hot chocolate. Horribly bitter and way overpriced. Know a few people that love coffee and they said the same about it.”
— Regina Prentice Williamson
“My kitchen coffee is better!”
— Pop Watch
“Longview has at least 2 great coffee shops in that area; COFFEE MILL and EVERGREEN COFFEE.
People can shop how they want, but I would encourage people to support our local businesses instead of the big box.”
— Amy Works
“I love the Coffee Mill! I also love Starbucks. At least you get consistency from those two ... we can loove both. Excited my wittle town is growing.”
— Rene Cook
“If you don’t like it or you don’t think LGV needs it don’t go. If it does bad enough they’ll close it. Either way people will vote with their dollars.”
— Javier Jay Zapata
“Being a former 12 year Starbucks partner and I worked in this area for four years myself, many don’t realize the strain the current stores are under to support the demand in business. The current partners work hard and you can only have so many people working before it becomes a hindrance.”
— Joanthan Ezelle
“I don’t understand why longview needs another starbucks when they can’t even adequately staff the ones they do have.”
— Sara Ocampa