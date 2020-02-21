Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Red light surprise
Regarding “Wrecks down, citations up since Longview pulled plug on red light cameras,” Sunday:
■
“I still see many people run the red lights — some just because they do not want to stop and it’s blatantly red! I for one always pause before I go into the intersection and look both ways when the light turns. Too many people almost getting hit because others are idiots.”
— Colleen Cayard Kelly
“Even when I have the green light to proceed I wait; usually someone comes blasting through.”
— Marie Edwards
“And where are the people who insisted that blood would run in the streets if the cameras were removed? The reason is because mailing tickets to car owners weeks later does NOTHING! And you can’t deter unintentional red light running, which is the most dangerous kind.
— Ryan Denke
I have seen so many run red lights lately. It’s terrible! My daughter and I almost got hit and would have had there been anyone beside us where we couldn’t have gotten around the vehicle.”
— Felisha Simmering
“Agreed! I see at least three or four a day. I prefer driving in Dallas over in Longview for that reason.”
— Aimee Akin
“McCann & Fairmont and Judson at Johnston Street are one of the worst.”
— Tracy Brooks Dominguez
“They also don’t believe going 35 in a school zone on Eastman Road right before U.S. 80. Never see cops anymore. Did when the school first opened two years ago.”
— Elaine Cutright
“We got one of those red light camera tickets in the mail once and it wasn’t even our car. The ticket said Chevy Tahoe and the picture was clearly a Nissan Altima with the same tag number but from a different state.”
— Brandon Montgomery
“Between this story and the mayor saying that the homicide rate is down in Longview, they must think we’re all idiots that live here.”
— Keelie Johnson
“They run red lights like crazy here. Don’t see taking the cameras away has helped.”
— Patrick Townsend
Scouts bankruptcy
Regarding “Boy Scouts files bankruptcy amid barrage of sex abuse lawsuits,” Tuesday:
■
“From what I’ve come to understand the issue stems from unreported incidents from the ‘60s and ‘70s that have surfaced in the past 30 years. The current leadership and accountability systems in place help to prevent issues with barriers like two deep leadership and a youth protection program that helps to highlight signs and symptoms of abuse. No organization is perfect but some of us are still working to try and make the world a better place.”
— Taylor Michael Latus
“Bankruptcy can’t save you from them charges.”
— Debra Gray Pope
Sounding a warning
Regarding “Cherwitz: Vote to hold them accountable,” Feb. 13:
■
“We need to defeat Sen. Cornyn, as well as Reps. Louie Gohmert and John Ratcliffe. They all turn a blind eye to the crimes committed by the Republicans, including the president and the attorney general, who doesn’t represent us and acts like the president’s personal attorney.”
— Sandi Sach
“Cleaning house is tough business and the Dems and the old Republican Party are on their way out. The so-called experts have been wrong on many things and trying to get rid of our president is one of them.”
— Chuck Faraci Sr.
“The fate suffered by Germany coming under the total dictatorial power of Hitler came of politicians who, first in service to themselves and then in cowardice, created the climate in which Hitler did anything and everything he wanted for they had enabled him to do so. Right at the start of that looming disaster, German Nobel Prize-winning author Thomas Mann, as learned Professor Richard Cherwitz has now done, issued his “Appeal to Reason” that called notice to the unfolding threat of Hitler that was being left unchecked.”
— Sam Osborne
Gobsmacked
Regarding “Editorial: Longview ISD board must regain control quickly,” Sunday:
■
“Amen. But only as a start! None of this charter school decision has had adequate transparency and now it is vividly clear nor has the superintendent. Perhaps the second largest school district in the area would benefit from a full-time superintendent or rather maybe a more engaged and less trusting board of trustees. Better yet, how about both a full-time, well qualified and inspiring superintendent with appropriate oversight from a well-informed and thoughtful board? Am I grasping at straws here?”
— Timothy B. Jones EdD
“So charter schools get 100% funding from the state. Does that mean we pay less local ISD Taxes? Let’s start asking that question!”
— Bob Kerridge
“My question is Why can’t the school board Just do the job they were elected to do and why does the state support Charter schools more than the school system? If Longview is going all charter schools, why do they even need a school board or superintendent? It’s just another way of wasting taxpayers’ money. It seems like all the government whether local, state or federal has too much money to spend and keep inventing ways to spend what they don’t have. Just my opinion, and yes I know it’s not worth much.”
— Elmer Swan
“I have that question as well — if the district goes to all charter campuses and they have new people staffing them, do they still keep all the original staff too? Seems like little information has been given. There needs to be complete transparency on all aspects here. I’ve seen very few answers.”
— Gayle Johnson Gustin
“Yes!”
— Jan Johnson
Downtown parking
Regarding “Gregg County hires architects in step toward easing downtown parking issues,” Tuesday:
■
“It would be awesome if the parking enforcers wouldn’t park in the only free parking available and park across the tracks like they expect everyone else to!”
— Alicia Wood
“It would be cool if we could have a big lot outside of downtown (maybe close to the depot) that was secure, then have trolleys like Longview had downtown in the late 1800s. It doesn’t even have to be on tracks, they have trolley buses.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Longview doesn’t have enough traffic downtown to support trolleys.”
— Jamie Ellis Lay
“Not a full system, but a small system (one trolley bus) to and from parking for downtown. It is packed down there and getting busier and busier. I’ve seen smaller towns incorporate this type of system. The funny thing is Longview, Washington, has this and they have the population of Marshall. https://www.relylocal.com/.../46559/facebook_banner.jpg It would be a natural extension of our bus system.”
— Matthew Nehrling
Cancer research
Regarding “Jarvis Christian College student’s work on cancer cure published,” Monday:
■
“Way to go! Keep making a difference.”
— Glenda Boggs
“Oh, please make this happen, I’ll be the first to try.”
— Mindy Shipley
“Does the curcumin, etc., have any effect on healthy cells or just cancerous cells?”
— Katherine Floritto