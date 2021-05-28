Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Longview ISD renames South Ward to honor first Black trustee,” Wednesday:
“This is awesome. In my time and tenure doing community work we were able to have his blessing in naming a business award in his name. I wish that organization still recognized our great people for their efforts and the greatness still to be done. There are many giants in education whose path came through Longview. I’m so glad to have moved here when I did to have met many of them, and tell them a job well done.”
— Branden Johnson
“Clarence is a good man. I enjoyed serving with him while on the LEDCO board. Well deserved. Congratulations Clarence, you earned it.”
— Scott Minze
“So glad to hear this. Mr. Bailey worked so hard to help many people achieve their goals.”
— Eddie Towles
“First it was PWP, then Jodie McClure, so with South Ward falling all they gotta do now is rename Ware to totally erase history....”
— Gary Reynolds
“This is great news because Mr. Bailey definitely needs to be honored for all of his hard work that he did for the city of Longview and East Texas period ...”
— Harold Morris
“What a blessing. Ain’t God good. Greater is coming.”
— Ann Harris
“Good news. Well deserved recognition for his family and the entire city of Longview.”
— O Ivan White Jr.
Regarding, “Longview World of Wonders gets mural to brighten up downtown,” Wednesday:
“another beautiful mural ... thank you Jamie ...”
— Jane Hawthorne McBride
“This is awesome!! We love the WoW!!!”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“There’s so much to do inside! I love that everything helps encourage imagination play. Most children are stuck in front of a TV or Game console now a days.”
— Samantha Jackson Foster
“Love it.”
— Gailya Waller
“This is so awesome!”
— Samantha Jackson Foster
“I go down Cotton St every morning and evening to and from work. I have enjoyed watching Jamie’s progress on this mural. It’s awesome. Great job, Jamie!”
— Gai Bennett
Regarding, “Texans could carry handguns without a permit under bill headed to Abbott’s desk,” Monday:
“What part of ‘well-regulated militia’ do y’all not understand?”
— Drew Corbitt
“We have a bunch of scared babies running around with no intelligence. Our democracy and freedom were attacked by terrorists on January 6th and there wasn’t a single gun carrier that even tried to protect it. I HOPE YOU READ BETWEEN THE LINES.”
— John Hornbeck
“Should be more like a mental check for guns anyway not a background check to approve a permit.”
— Katrenia Allen
“Bring it on. I have mine.”
— Tricia Cox
“Oh no, we’ll become like those violent, Wild West states that have the same rules like Vermont, Idaho, Maine, and Wyoming. How scary.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“That right has already been extended by the second amendment.”
— Chris Smith
“We have to arm ourselves against what is coming across the border.”
— Penny Dillard Fulton
“IN SANE!”
— Eddie Towles
“Excellent! Looking forward to the free training class too!”
— Alex LaFountain
“It the God giving right calles 2a but I do hope people will get some training.”
— James B Griffin
“There are already 19 other constitutional carry states, it’s a shame we aren’t already one. This is overdue.”
— Kyle Lovelady
Regarding, “Difficulty in finding new employees challenges Longview businesses,” Sunday:
“We’re traveling on the East Coast right now. Had lunch in Mississippi where they are offering a $600 hiring bonus for servers. No takers. Saw a sign in Tampa offering a $1000 sign-on bonus for oil lube technicians. There are HELP WANTED signs and billboards offering excellent incentives from Texas to North Carolina (so far)... I’ve never seen so many. The work is definitely available. Stop the unemployment and stimulus checks, and let’s get these jobs filled and people back to work.”
— Linda Ogin
“Bad business models are the plague of our economy. If you cannot make a business work paying a living wage then simply do not open a business. Owners can work their own stores to compensate or, hell get a second job even since apparently everyone is hiring. In short, your being bad at business is no one else’s fault when your business closes down.”
— Joshua Snyder
“There are corporations in Longview that receive huge tax breaks which include funding, from our tax dollars, to add on to their businesses, operate or just bring business to town. What I am saying here is it can be hard to compete against larger corporations simply from the fact that they are receiving benefits or compensation from the city, county, state or government that some businesses may not be able to. While I am over here getting hit with a $1,500 per year city tax just on the truck I drive. How is that benefiting my company on top of the registration I already pay?”
— Scott Watson
“I witnessed last year how so many of these so called lazy people were treated making $9 or 10 an hour all behind mask. They were cursed, threatened, attacked and they were only trying to do their job. They didn’t make the rules and many hated the masks. However, the same pet who gave these Walmart, restaurant employees and grocery store workers ran a lot of the staff of and unemployment made the decision a lot easier. So many are not lazy, but some people behaved horribly to the essential workers who really got screwed in the end.”
— Jader Brown
“As Texas continues to return from the unemployment hustle you mean...”
— Aaron Hughes
“They need to pay them more.”
— Miguel Rojas
“Lol for the pay the homeless don’t even want them jobs.”
— Kila Garza
“Pay like they weigh and maybe they will stay. I truly believe the issues we’ve seen stem from the last 4 years has shed light on the weakness of our economy. People can see exactly how much they meant to an organization that paid them poorly. Not to say any of the people in this article paid their people below average wages. The world has been exposed and now people are better at knowing how their contributions have helped the bottom line of a company. I think once business owners pay them better wages, the better quality employee they’ll attract. I also see how governmental assistance overreaching can make an impact on people returning to work. Pay like they weigh while establishing a partnership that will increase your bottom line through job satisfaction, reduced shrink, and increased longevity.”
— The Gumbo Talk Show