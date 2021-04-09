Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Gohmert urges bipartisan approach to debt, infrastructure,” Tuesday:
“Republicans talk a big game about reining in the debt when they’re not in power.”
— Casey Stewart
“He’s better than the best Democrat by far. He’s a patriot and not a socialist and will be reelected so go cry to Beto.”
— Terry Wallace
“When has Louie ever been bipartisan? Why do Republicans only care about the national debt when Democrats are in office?”
— Melissa Stout
“Funny you had no problem give trillions of dollars of tax cut to corporations and the rich which increased the debt because we can’t pay for it. We saw how well your trickle down worked. Worked well for stock holders, corporations and the rich, not so much for the average American. The infrastructure bill will create millions of jobs. But we wouldn’t want that Louis. It would make you look bad.”
— Dan Welch
“He sure wasn’t sweating the national debt in 2017 when they handed out $2 trillion in tax cuts to corporations and the super-wealthy. Amazing how Republicans only start caring about the debt when we’re talking about programs that will help normal people.
Also, you don’t get to talk about bipartisan support until you acknowledge that Joe Biden legitimately won the election. Until that point, take several seats and let the grown-ups do the governing.”
— Drew Corbitt
“There are 55 multi-billion dollar corporations in this country that paid $0 in federal income tax for 2020. Teachers, firefighters, folks with two jobs, and working mothers pay more in taxes. Tax the rich to pay for infrastructure, it’s as simple as that.”
— Justin Yaws
“Did any of you actually read the article? He did say that Pres Trump didn’t do anything to control the debt. Sheep.”
— Brian H Bowden
“Can we stop pretending that Looney Louie wants bipartisanship?
Didn’t he just vote against renewing the Violence Against Women Act?”
— Michael Dalesson
“I like that he says they haven’t done much with the national debt: nothing but increase it exponentially!”
— Bruce Vieau
“Why’d he not care about national debt last four years? ... same old tune.”
— Mandy Poland
“The biggest crime ever perpetrated against the American people was the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 ... ”
— Gary Reynolds
“Infrastructure is OK. That was the lie used to pass the trillion $ lard bill.
Good infrastructure is absolutely necessary for this country to prosper. Anything else is political graft.”
— Keith Barber
Regarding, “Technical problems halt STAAR testing across state, in Longview area,” Tuesday:
“How about the state just does away with these tests? They prove nothing and only add stress to the teachers and kids.”
— Kim Frederick
“I taught 4th grade and they waited for 2 hours before it was called off. They have to try again next week. How accurate are those scores going to be?”
— Maggie Rogers
“It’s a sign! That these tests are garbage anyway.”
— Stacy Malsch Harris
“Dump the tests, they in no way accurately measure what the kids have learned. Teach them things that will be useful in life, teach them history, how to think and analyze, balance a bank account, There are no STAAR tests in real life but plenty of real tests. And for the heck of it, teach them how to drive ha, ha, ha.”
— Susan Turner
“These tests are ridiculous!”
— Bobbi Kay Noble
“We’ve become far too reliant on technology. Sometimes it’s the simplest things, pencil and paper, that gets the job done.”
— Kaylon Centres
“Feel for the students, whom I’m sure were already stressed enough; this definitely isn’t helping!”
— Tara Mealy
“This is unacceptable not only to the students, but to the taxpayers. We expect better.”
— Lynne Szczepanek
“Perfect. It’s a beautiful day to be outside instead.”
— Sarah Monroe
Regarding, “Gov. Gregg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination,” Tuesday:
“Schools have required proof of immunization (vaccine passport) since smallpox. Why is this an issue?”
— Steve Hutson
“Thank you, Governor!”
— Sheron Trawick Smith
“He’s just trying to recoup votes now.”
— Paula Kaye Collier
“Lovely, but will have zero effect on actual travel, as a business can require you strip naked and do a happy dance if they want. (Though I hate to give them any more ideas.) Their business, their rules and they can specify we do whatever they want us to do.”
— Georgene Singletary Harkness
“That is wonderful Sir ... one more of the governments control tries ... Thank you sir. Good JOB SIR ... keep it up ... take us out of the governments control as much as you can sir ... ”
— Glenda L. Nipper
“All y’all “angry face” people that don’t like the fact that Abbot isn’t allowing the American Government to control whether or not you can buy groceries, go to the movies or go out to eat in the future need to move to New York.”
— Shawna Reed
“Well done Mr. governor!”
— Dustin Thomas Wisdom
“That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep your proof, especially if you want to travel. Many countries will still require proof upon applying for travel visa and this doesn’t prohibit private institutions from requiring it.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Imma hang on to that card anyway.”
— Brook Davis
“The same people mad about this are the same people that don’t want voter id.”
— Mindy Morgan
“Because you don’t need a passport for a fraud do you?”
— Alan Bush
“... What services were being denied? This sounds like he’s putting on a show-”
— Mandy Poland
“Great job! Now that is the Governor I voted for.”
— Terry Gebhardt
Regarding, “East Texas man accused of federal crimes related to the Capitol riots asks for pretrial release,” Monday:
“Did he just admit to being brainwashed?!”
— Alison Cruz
“I’m completely for peaceful protests, that’s our right as Americans. I am not OK with people storming the Capitol Building, especially since someone lost their life! There are consequences for our actions. Also, I am not liberal and I abhor the BLM! Antifa riots.”
— Marilyn Sorrells
“Y’all keep this same energy when they aren’t white.”
— Mindy Morgan
“Sense of duty? Enlist in the military.”
— Stephanie Lee Poragua
“Let him go. He did nothing wrong.”
— Jeremy Brandi Sisk
“Something something if you can’t do the time don’t do the crime.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell