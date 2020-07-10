Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “TEA releases guidelines for 2020-21 school year, including mask requirement,” Wednesday:
“There are people who have to work outside the home. Who will watch those kids that should be at school and homeschool them? Most of the kiddos are already so far behind from missing school this year.”
— Teri Brown Burns
“I respect every opinion but come on, give the parents a choice! The ones that can and want to, let them teach from home. Those of us who can’t, please give our kids a fighting chance to learn from school.”
— Wendy Asevedo
“It’s not fair that they want to send our kids to school, just to get sick.”
— Avila Aguilera
“If we can just go to the school for therapy, I’ll happily home school my kiddo. But only because I can still keep up with 1st grade math lol.”
— Kristen Rogers
“They cancelled the state Fair of Texas but sending children to school doesn’t make sense.”
— Elaine Case
“I guess my daughter won’t be attending in person.”
— Cindy Foster
“We are sending our kids to a virus factory.”
— Gary Ray Baxter
“Thank you! Even though the president will push towards a “pretend covid doesn’t exist type or reopening.”
— Michelle Atkinson
“I think we need to think of an alternative for in person schooling.”
— Rebecca Houser
Regarding, “Governor’s face mask order faces resistance as citations unlikely in Longview area,” Saturday:
“Those who do not want to wear a mask. Should go be tested making sure you are not carrying the virus and passing it without knowing it. Either that, are staying at home out of public. We all must do our best to get this virus stopped!”
— Nana Vickers Godsey
“I am not a happy camper with this mask order, but not so much because I have to wear one. My main criticism of it all is why the governor waited until now to issue such an order. If health officials believed that wearing masks were effective in stopping or at least slowing the spread of the virus, then this order should have been issued two months ago. The governor is trying to close the barn door after the horse is long gone.”
— Carl Sartain
“The mask is for everyone’s protection! This is not about politics! The order should have been issued a long time ago!”
— Janel Hewitt
“Do we still need to wear seat belts? They really bother me.”
— Rosanne Nyce Mullenax
“The way I figure it, we can all wear a mask and nip this darn virus in the bud or we can continue the way we are — arguing about doing the things we know protect us and end up having to shut down again. Just wear the darn mask. The same way you put on your pants, shirt and shoes to go into a store. Geeze.”
— Cindi Pinkham Ferguson
“The County Sheriff is not in office to serve government servants, they are there to serve the People by guarding against government abuse and overreaching authority. Sheriff Webb is well within his rights to not enforce an unconstitutional mandate. At least there’s one local leader with the Constitutional fortitude to take a stand. If people would actually study the Constitutions of Texas and the United States, they would see how much overreach has been made.”
— Wes Brumit
“I wonder if the governor will threaten to withhold state funding to counties for failure to comply.”
— Lisa Elliot
“When did staying healthy become political? I don’t understand.”
— Joseph Kramer III
“Don’t be walking up to my vehicle without a mask.”
— Jenna Renee Gillit
“Ugh, I guess I won’t wear my seatbelt either. It’s always bothered me.”
— Dayton T. Bufkin
“This is no different than when the county people did not want to do same sex marriage licenses. Your job is to do your job and not push your thoughts and feelings on it. No matter what side you stand on a law officer is to do his or her job ... otherwise why even have laws?”
— Yvonne Day
“I feel like I’m reading a scary sci-fi novel.”
— Brandy Roxanne Lachney
“Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Wear the Mask!”
— Doug Marceron
“If it means we get to start school back and have our sports back I’ll be wearing one! Please people wear them because the last thing we need is to be shut down again.”
— Carrie Kate Morgan Plasterer
“With the current climate and police hate how can they enforce it? This further divides police and community and breeds more police hate! Bigger crimes to be considered a priority. Just do your part.”
— Chris Lyman
“We shouldn’t have to be told to wear a mask. We should care about others, our family and friends even if we don’t care about self.”
— Kenneth Miles
“It is impossible to enforce. Use common sense. Please wear one when close to others. I’ll forget at some point but, by seeing you wearing yours, I am reminded.”
— Bretta Mehrens
Regarding, “Gregg County COVID-19 cases soar by 182 for new daily record,” Tuesday:
“Texas is dysfunctional.”
— Curtis Dean
“I used to be on ‘this is all a hoax’ bandwagon, until my nephew and sister got the virus. I talked to my sister last night and she could not hardly talk for being so winded and coughing. She has run fever for 8 straight days. She is very weak because the virus has attacked all of her strength. This virus is real and needs to be taken seriously! I was anti-mask before she got sick but now I will wear a mask. For any doubters out there ... take it from one who once doubted ... it’s real and it’s serious. Even with all the supposedly false negative or positives out there ... there are still those seriously sick with the virus.”
— Amy King
“But what’s important is Bubba and Karen from the trailer park can go to the Walmart without a mask and not have to worry about getting fined.”
— Shawn Chastain
“I just don’t believe these results.”
— Patricia Walker
“People really need to think about how many people we have in East Texas versus how many hospitals that can deal with Covid properly. If too many people need to be hospitalized, the death rate will go up significantly here.”
— Crystal Duncan
“Not surprised with the large distribution centers, processing plants and general community spread. Stay safe.”
— Geneva McClung Johnson
“So many epidemiologists out there in Longview. I didn’t realize little old East Texas was such a hotbed of scientific minds who are experts in microbiology and healthcare administration. Gosh we’re sure lucky to have all y’all around these parts.”
— Joshua Poole