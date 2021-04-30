Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Longview council candidate’s protest spurs formal face mask order at meetings,” Sunday:
“Great job Mayor Mack. This is not a partisan or political decision. This is the decision of a healthcare professional who also happens to be Mayor and wants to protect his community. This never should have been politicized. Texas is the greatest state because of our strong belief in Freedom and Rights, and I know that as a Texan it was not an easy decision for Mayor Mack to make. Masks do not and should not represent party lines. Masks represent an advanced society that understands science and virology and epidemiology. I have worn nothing but a surgical mask (not N95) for 8 months prior to getting vaccinated in December while seeing patients every day, and never became infected. I have two family members who both did have COVID-19, and can pinpoint the time they became infected to when they “let loose” and didn’t wear a mask in a social setting. I really long for the day we get to remove these masks for good, but ironically, the quickest way to get to that point now is to continue to be consistent with the precautions we know help to slow and stop the spread.
— Ben Cameron
“If this candidate is going absolutely berserk over something like this, one wonders how he would deal with a real crisis. Not my District but keeping my fingers crossed we don’t have to worry about that.”
— Hank Guichelaar
“Good stand up! No more of this crap.”
— Dustin Thomas Wisdom
“Hey Andy, did you not get the memo that Texas is opened at 100% and no more masks? Get with the times and stop spreading fear. The covid fad is over and stop your bullying of the citizens of Longview. You have done enough damage the last year to the economy and small businesses. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“Thank you Mayor! Take a stand!”
— Todd Kelley
“All about authority and control.”
— Dian Jenkins
“Luckily I live in his precinct and can vote against this ding-a-ling.”
— Tom Owens
“Healthy public debate and transparency is the only way.”
— Lindsey Leslie
“Why do we need more bureaucracy? Follow TX lead ! I spoke with Hunter about Barton question concerning income disparity in PT, he agrees with me ,if we are elected we will post jobs out side at PT Campuses. The greatest charity you can give a man, is a job. Reagan . Mr Hunter also immediately supported the ‘Pocket Constitution Project’, I will distribute a Constitution to each PT graduate, promoted this at Board last year. We can improve Longview with the common sense of Jeremiah Hunter. I spent my dollars on Pine Tree students not on signs ... Rob Woods Place 2 PT; NextDoor Pine Tree Taxpayers Group. (still taking donations) Ask for details. Let’s give a Constitution to each Graduate in Gregg Co. Ask me how. W. Rob Woods Fb. a mask avoider.”
— Rob Woods
Regarding, “Waskom OKs ordinance that would lower interstate speed limit through town,” Friday:
“Yep. It’s interesting because all commuters know Waskom is a speed trap and slow down to below 75mph anyway.”
— Gai Bennett
“This is nothing more than an attempt to raise revenue.”
— Aaron Ashcroft
“Well that will be a quick 500ft in speed reduction.”
— Adam Stanford
“Is there not a huge price variance between 10-15-20 over when issued a citation? Sounds like to me they just wanted a way to make the ticket a supreme $$$$$$. They are just looking at the lost Revenue in the biggest speed trap before leaving the great state of Texas. Y’all come back now!!”
— Michael Kittner
“Speed Trap!!!!!”
— Don Liles
“Its as simple as people moving over to the left lane while coming up to exit and on ramps, and drivers who are entering the interstate to use the ramp itself to get to 75mph before they are actually in the merge lane.
“If drivers would just do that, a lot of the nonsense would stop.
“Also, driving 65mph when it rains instead of 75mph would help as too many of these fools buy summer only tires that do not have the proper sipes to do 75-85mph on water.”
— David Sweat
“To be fair, traffic studies don’t account for Waskom’s bored police pulling over people just barely speeding over 5mph for their revenue. TxDOT is only asking for an issuance of lowering speed because they see the wrecks, much less so the reason behind why those wrecks are happening. If there really was a problem with the interstate in terms of curvature and traction, I’m sure the Road design would be noted, but if people are able to go 100, then it seems like that’s not the case at all. They can focus on the 100mph speeders all they want just leave the people doing 80 and not tailgating alone.”
— Scott Backus
“I’m no traffic engineer nor did I stay at a Holiday Inn last night, but this doesn’t make sense to me. Why would there be more wrecks with a 75mph speed limit in Waskom than a 75mph speed limit in Longview or any number of towns through which Interstate 20 runs? It would seem to me that there would be less potential for collisions with a consistent speed limit compared to traffic that is slowing down and speeding up due to varying speed limits and drivers slamming on their brakes because there’s a police car parked covertly just over the hill crest. Waskom said they issued four citations for drivers traveling 100+mph in a week. Something tells me a 5mph decrease in the speed limit would have been meaningless to those drivers. If you want to reduce accidents, teach people how to drive safely and courteously at higher speeds like they do in Germany. Too many American drivers are inept, rude, and distracted. That’s your cause for collisions — not speed.
— Roger Maxwell
“Anyone who has driven that stretch, where the Waskom police hide under the bridge just itching to find someone going 2 miles over the limit, knows this is simply a revenue grab.
“For years the limit was lowered there, and it’s the reason they’ve extended their city limits to include I20, well-outside what is really Waskom. They’re a tiny crappy little town with no source of tax revenue, so they use I20 like a piggy bank.”
— Bob N Rachel
“Speed trap!!! Waskom, East Mountain, Mt Enterprise, etc, the list of speed traps goes on and on around east Texas. They want to increase ticket revenue under the guise of public safety. If someone is going to travel 100 on the Interstate, they’re not going to care if the speed limit is 65, 70 or 75.”
— KC Brown
“Um ... why?! Are the cops that bored there?”
— Jason Beard
“I think there should be an independent study that last at least a year or two so they won’t have time to fix things that really matter. It keeps them busy so they want be making more restrictions.”
— Mike Vinson
“Waskom working that revenue stream.”
— Michael Anderson