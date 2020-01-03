Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments: Kilgore speed limit Regarding “Kilgore Police Department announces speed limit change,” Dec. 26: “Makes perfect sense — rather than increase patrol in that area, lower the already being broken speed limit. Seriously?” — Margaret Chappell “Do not believe this. Just an excuse to take more money from the people. Not one complaint.” — David Clowers Nearly ready Regarding “Developer: Alton Plaza construction could be finished in January,” Wednesday: “This building has so much meaning for me. I wish I could lease the apartment where my dad’s office used to be.” — Shannon Mccann “My grandma worked in the building as well. It was like sort of my childhood. they should turn more of these old buildings into lofts! I’m happy that they’ve started doing something with them.” — Dylan Kade “Many childhood memories there. I have a shadow box with a piece of concrete core and granite floors from his office when they were demolishing it.” — Shannon Mccann “Wonder how long it will take for the low income renters to tear it up?” — Judy Lohr Johns “That was so inappropriate to say!” — Chandra Simmons Watkins “Judy Lohr Johns, I hope you are well this new year and let go some of that ignorance.” — Silvia Gerfen “A $600,000.00 loan from the City of Longview. Andy Mack gave this private OUT OF TOWN developer $320,000 to buy the building, and the remaining $280,000 is a loan for construction is at 0% interest. What other developer has the City of Longview EVER bought the building for AND loaned money for construction at 0%? The taxpayers spend $30 million renovating downtown, and Andy Mack thinks LOW INCOME housing will somehow contribute to the revitalization of Longview’s downtown ... “ — Tommy Finklea “Who, in their right mind, wants to live in downtown Longview? Crime, it’s just plain ugly.” — Betsy Ann Knol Widening Texas 42 Regarding “TxDOT: Texas 42 expansion in Gregg County would displace 6 homes, 5 businesses,” Thursday: “They should’ve done this 30 years ago.” — Joe Tolleson “There goes Bodacious!” — Anabel Campbell Martin “They are only going to add a turn lane and widen the bridges? Needs to be a four-lane highway. Too many people get stuck behind slow drivers and play chicken with oncoming traffic trying to pass.” — Kevin Blakeley “Center turning lane means East Texas passing lane.” — Karsten Miller Jail escape Regarding “Gregg County Jail inmate escaped for three days before officials knew,” Monday: “And an additional three days to come clean to the public about it! Something stinks to high heaven about this whole ordeal. Please, tell me that someone, anyone, is answering to how this could happen.” — Sherry Speer Rand “We Gregg County citizens should be thanking this guy for bringing national attention to our obviously sub-standard jail facilities AND the sub-standard jail workers whom we pay. No excuse for this!” — Karen Harris Jackson “Part of that problem with the workers is they get paid very poorly for what they are doing, and long hours equals lack of staff. Plus your record has to be perfect, you can’t even have a traffic ticket and work at a prison. And when I say traffic ticket I don’t mean something major, I mean like something minor. Driving without insurance or driving with your registration sticker out of date. Nothing too crazy.” — Caroline Melanie Webber “Yes you can have a traffic ticket. And the pay isn’t really that bad and there is no lack of staff because there has to be a certain number of inmates to a jailer 48:1 even if someone has to work over time they get paid very well for it and so I’m not sure where your information was coming from but if they aren’t full staffed they will make sure someone is working. It’s the lack of attention on the jailers’ behalf. They was counting beds not bodies and that is a huge NO and I know that was crammed into their heads because it was crammed into mine when I worked there. This is unacceptable and there is no reason it should have taken them three days to notice he was gone. It should have been noticed the first walk after he left.” — Shiquella Ellison “How does this happen? Bed checks and meal times should have revealed a missing person. Something fishy here!” — Bill Irvine “All I can say is wow. Look at the time he was out and none of us knew. If that would’ve been a murderer, a child molester, somebody that was dangerous just wanting to make a name for himself, he could’ve done so much harm before we even knew he was out.” — Sonia Hoskins “Heads should roll starting at the top. Maxey, you got some ‘splainin’ to do. Come on, Judge Stoudt, do the right thing!” — Scott Cole “Between all the payouts for several suicides and escapes might be time to elect new management and hire more responsible employees. Ones that won’t look at porn at work, smuggle in contraband, or request offenders to do favors.” — Barbara Wyatt “He was out for three days and only made it to Gladewater.” — Natasha Mosley “LOL good work Gregg County. Same guards as Epstein?” — Jeremy Gillespie “We don’t always know EXACTLY what has happened. The news tells what makes the best story. Keep that in mind.” — Crystal Crutcher Hill “Three days before they knew. I’d fire the whole department.” — David Lindahl “Should be a headcount at the beginning of every shift, including sep cells.” — John Mark McRae Then and now Regarding “Letter: Difference between then and now,” Sunday: “In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said: ‘One of my proudest moments was when I told Obama, “You will not fill this Supreme Court vacancy,” ‘ and in 2017, he said, ‘Apparently there’s yet a new standard now, which is not to confirm a Supreme Court nominee at all. I think that’s something the American people simply will not tolerate.’ “ — Hank Guichelaar “It’s not Nancy Pelosi who is causing this separation of the House vs. the Senate. It’s Moscow Mitch, who won’t bring any bill to the floor and won’t allow people who know something to testify. Shame on Mitch and the liar-in-chief.” — Sandi Sach
