Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Regarding, “Gregg commissioners hear speakers against, for removing Confederate memorial statue” Monday:
We may not be able to rewrite history or change it, but of this we CAN NOT be proud of.
— Lyndel Roy Beckwith
I don’t see the point in removing it no one was alive when this happened or when slavery was around.
— Amos Smith
I wonder, how many would have voted (if they had the right to) on putting this statue up when it was erected?
More info — it cost about $3,000 to erect ($66,000 in today’s dollars) and went up on June 3, 1911 (46 years after the end of the Civil War; 8 years before women could vote thanks to the 19th Amendment; 54 years before African Americans were cleared to vote without Jim Crow limitations thanks to the Voting Rights Act of 1965). I have a feeling those voters/constituents might feel pretty disenfranchised looking at a statue put in place by a bunch of white pro-Confederacy men.
— Nathan Brazell
The movement is for the statue to be moved. Not destroyed. The history of the confederate war and the south was misconstrued during this meeting. It’s a tainted history. That’s it and that’s all.
— Tammie Johnson
In retrospect I believe we should check out Ecclesiastes 3. We are told there is a time and purpose for all under heaven.
To paraphrase there is also a time to tear down and a time to build. Only what Our Creator sees as important stays. Our Creator put limitations on all his creations mountains, humans, clouds, rivers, and species. We should be open to doing the same though with less violence than nature uses.
The time for some of these outdated effigy has past, history has moved on to a new better place. Reassign these artifacts to new quarters in historical museums. DO NOT DESTROY THE ART!
— Judson A. Murray
I love all things southern. I love the South and all its people. I also love the fact the Democrats lost the civil war. These statues do not honor anyone and we’re never meant to honor anyone. They were built by Democrats in the Jim Crow era to intimidate an entire race of people. The confederacy was an evil stain on Texas history. Nearly as evil as slavery itself. I say nearly because they were so convinced of their superiority they would kill and ultimately die for the right of denying another man all of his rights. As I stated above. I love Texas. I love the south. I love history. But I do not honor men I would have fought against. You want to preserve history then remove these monuments from our public buildings and place them all at Civil War battle fields. Then tell the story on a plague General Lee, Democrat.
Asshole that lost to the United States of America trying to enslave our brothers”
— Michael McTyre
Tear it down, put it in the museum if you are worried about “its history being erased” even though I know its history was never even taught to the kids in the school system anyways.
— Carlin Freeman
I’m tired of officials allowing this pathetic behavior, of tearing down monuments.
— Ronnie Van Humphries
I thought people were against participation trophies.
— Texas Reardon
Statues are to be learned from. Not liked or hated.
— Nicki White
leave the statues alone. My great great uncle fought in the confederacy and I don’t want my history tampered with. They have not hurt anyone in the past so why try and take them down now. I am honored to have a confederate past. For those who don’t know many of the slaves that were owned by the Southern plantation owners did not want to leave the plantations due to having closed bonds with the plantation owners. The plantation owners also gave large tracts of land to the slaves that were released. They also had black troops fighting for the confederacy as well. I am a Southerner and I don’t want my history, once again, destroyed. This is not a racist thing and the times of having slaves is long passed. White slaves existed as well. I have never regarded a black person as a slave and I am glad they received freedom but also said for the loss of so many people.
— Lois Edwards Wakeland
Regarding, “Some Longview-area parents voice concerns about reopening schools” Tuesday:
Will everyone live in fear forever? The coronavirus isn’t going away. It’s here to stay and we can’t hide away forever. Everything should open including schools. Life must continue.
— April Self
It’s not the Covid 19 cases I’m worried about. It’s the complete lockdown on the kids.
No interaction with other kids. No leaving the classroom. No learning stations. No recess. No nothing!! Not leaving the room for breakfast or lunch. THIS IS NOT PRISON!! But kids are about to see how it is.
COMPLETELY RIDICULOUS!!
This ignorance has gone too far.
— John Miller
School needs to come back. For everyone. Even if it means alternating days. Something. My autistic 5 year old is missing Opportunities to catch up to his classmates. He NEEDS speech therapy, occupational therapy, and socialization. His growth depends on more than I can do at home with him. Fortunately he is is a smaller school. But these littles are missing critical learning and social interaction.
— Cynthia Paige Harris
I will not be sending my kids back to public school I am in search of great homeschool options because I have the ability to homeschool myself I understand not everyone is in that situation and as long as there are options, we as parents have the right to also choose how our children are educated.But we can’t even get adults to follow guidelines so why will kids? It’s all just crazy!
— Emily Trahan
My concern is the lack of concerns from many citizens who have swayed the state to put our lives at risk at the risk of pleasing them.
With half to remember all kids are not healthy some have health issues, and the classrooms are not big enough to keep students 6 feet from each other. And the wearing of mask for little kids and riding buses.. A lot of concerns..
— Mahasa Carter
Put precautions in place but PLEASE don’t take the schools away. These kids need to actually learn and socialize bc it is what shapes them into their future adult selves.
— Jennier Fleet
My concern isn’t about schools reopening it’s about the ridiculous PRISON LIKE GUIDELINES they are setting! Let the kids be kids!
— Lyndsay Miller
Maybe its too soon to reopen. The cases are really going up. I’m concerned. This is too risky. I don’t know about this one.
— April Pipkin
If toddlers with immunocompromised systems can wear face masks for hours, so can your precious snowflake.
— Leslie LeCompte
With 22 kids in a class no way there can be precautions I don’t want to send my children into that mess.
— Brooke Gillentine