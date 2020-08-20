Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Ore City ISD sends home two second-grade classes after student tests positive for COVID-19,” Monday:
“Parents should have had their kids check for the virus before they sent them back to school.”
— Duane Dohrman
“Good that’s what needs to happen and then they will be fine and not shut down the whole school.”
— Jessica Sharp Reams
“They’ll survive.”
— Fester Mijo
“This is so scary.”
— Chris Moore
“Have them get tested before they come to school.”
— Lindell Carpenter
“People need to stop sending their kids to school sick! You know a kid is going to say I don’t feel good. Listen to them!”
— Sandra Mendez
“Shut the schools down until we get a vaccine for this mess.”
— Kayla Garcie
“If your kids are sick keep them home. Even before COVID people sent their kids to school for faculty and school nurse to have to take care of until it was convenient for them to come back. Good grief use some common sense.”
— Susan Thompson
“People send their kids to school with lice, chickenpox, and other ailments... This is no surprise.”
— Rae-Ann Thompson
“It’s bound to happen. Not much we can really do.”
— Sandy Reeves
Regarding, “Two more Henderson ISD students test positive for COVID-19,” Monday:
“If I were a teacher in any school district and any of my colleagues or students tested positive for COVID, I would hope that my administrators would notify me and the public. Burying your head in the sand about this will not make it go away.”
— Teresa Cage Beasley
“Eventually I’m sure most of us are going to get it just like the flu. Masks I don’t agree with I don’t wear them unless I have to in a dr office and then I’m constantly taking it off to breathe. I think they are worse for you and cause multiple more infections and problems.”
— Michael Ann Bobo
“Yes, the students probably will be just fine. But, will their teachers? Will their teachers husbands be fine? What about the teachers elderly parents that they take care of? What about the kids grandparents?”
— Brook Davis
“Maybe they should have tested kids and staff before school started.”
— Debra Gray Pope
Regarding, “Confederate monument to remain at Gregg County Courthouse,” Monday:
“Typical response by our local county commissioners. Do nothing, which does not solve the problem, and hope it goes away (it won’t).”
— Thomas Owens
“Shame on our Gregg County Commissioners. This civil war monument wasn’t installed on the courthouse lawn until 1932. Unfortunately, it reminds us of Slavery and Jim Crow. It is history, and should be in a historical museum, not on the Court House lawns, where people are trying to get justice. Seems that these commissioners still don’t get Black Lives Matter. It’s not that only Black Lives matter, it’s that Black Lives Matter too.”
— Sandi Sach
“The motion wasn’t even seconded? Have you no respect for the people living here who don’t venerate some romantic fake history of the Confederacy? This is a disgrace.”
— Ian Davis
“First of all make this clear! I am equally for the Black Lives as well as the lives of ever color and race. Second, this is still America and every life and every vote counts. The removal of any county monument or marker should be put to a ballot and the people of this county shall vote on it, not just 3 or 4 commissioners should have the right to make a decision of historical matter. Third of all the Courthouse and County buildings and statues are county property in which all citizens in the county have the voice not the city of Longview and the City Council. Those outside the city limits are not represented by city council...so let’s not get legal battles started on taxpayers dollars!”
— Jerry Bryan
“A public vote would be a fair way to decide such an issue such as this. Take it out of the commissioners hands and let the voting public decide. Just remember people you need to be registered to vote.”
— Larry Miley
“‘We hold as undeniable truths that the governments of the various States, and of the confederacy itself, were established exclusively by the white race, for themselves and their posterity; that the African race had no agency in their establishment; that they were rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race, and in that condition only could their existence in this country be rendered beneficial or tolerable.’ — Texas Articles of Secession — February 2, 1861
This is what this hunk of stone represents. This is what you’re defending if you support it.”
— Drew Corbitt
“This statute created a great deal of discussions and we gained a new perspective on what is valued by our society. May we continue to share our values and ideals in a civil manner.”
— Betty Hearn
“Erasing history makes it easier to repeat history ... history isn’t even being really taught in school ... yes, slavery is a horrible time in our history ... but the first “slave” Anthony Johnson owner, a black man, owner in the early 17th century (1620) He owned 5 white slaves and one black slave ... for every Confederate monument that standing there should be another statue of a person of color showing how far we have come from then ... you can’t erase one part of history and keep other parts ... with tearing down statues of Confederate soldiers ... you can’t celebrate Juneteenth...I truly don’t think there is much racism in Longview or Texas as people are pushing.”
— Patricia Goodman
“It should be a ballot item anyway. Taxpayers pay for this upkeep of the statue with county funds. Commissioners shouldn’t be obligated for responsibility on solving the issue. I say this as someone who wants it removed to a museum.”
— Scott Backus
“Awesome, it should stay, it’s part of history, although I think that it should be put to a vote by the citizens of Gregg County only, I think the vote would be unanimous for it to stay.”
— Wes Fountain
“This is what the MAJORITY of the Commissioner’s constituents want. So glad they are standing up for us and not folding under Black Lives Matter.”
— Nicole Ashley
“A proper motion was made. A second was necessary to discuss and vote the motion up or down. The motion died for lack of a second. This is how the commissioners avoid having a vote on the record. They can all claim that they didn’t vote yea or nay. I am ambivalent regarding the monument being removed or remaining but I fully understand each side.”
— Paul Richard Anderson
“You cant erase history even through the removal of statues. Our history is just that HISTORY!”
— Rachel Davis
“It’s about time that officials don’t bow to political pressure. You can’t change history whether good or bad.”
— Deborah Larry Elkins
“I’m not surprised by Gregg county. Most of my family comes from there. Not much has changed.”
— Cynthia Ridge
“Not surprised. East Texas loves their statues and flags of traitors. Sad day. I’m betting I’ll get some ‘if you don’t like it here leave’ messages.”
— Marillyn Beard
“Real talk, I could care less about the Confederate flag, the Confederate statues, people writing black lives matter in the middle of the road because all of this is a pacifier to the black community. What I care about is that a black human is not considered a whole human in the Constitution. What I care about is not being able to go to sleep at night with my kids still out driving not knowing if they’re going to come home. What I care about it is justice for people black, white, purple or green. What I care about is when you say a free man you mean that 100%. Keep the statues and the pacifiers... Let’s do some protesting for what actually is going to matter a hundred years from now. Period.”
— Brandy Herrington