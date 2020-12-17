Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Uncle’s Joe’s reopens under new name in Hallsville,” Thursday:
“Everyone in Hallsville (and all over East Texas) should go support this place! They were outstanding when they were open on Spur 63. Hallsville is lucky to have a place this good!”
— Matt Treat
“I can’t wait to go! I hope they are going to have the Philly cheese steak sandwich like they did at the other one!!”
— Nancy Yohe
“So happy to hear, congratulations!! Matt Gullett and I will come see you soon!!”
— Stephanie Gullett
“Awesome news!!”
— Becky Simpler
Regarding, “Area’s first COVID-19 vaccines given at Tyler facility,” Tuesday:
“Where are her gloves”
— Sonia Hoskins
“Is it really the best idea to be widely testing this on all the healthcare workers first? I mean if this goes south we’re going to be pretty screwed.”
— Travis Gage
“2 weeks later,Longview News journal in interview..... “ the man said he has a head ache but is doing great”
— Christopher Simkin
“Pioneers.”
— Nancy Stringer
“Um.... gloves!!!!!!! we’re gonna freak out over a deadly virus, and not wear gloves to protect against blood born pathogens while delivering a vaccine for said deadly virus??”
— Savanah Hearnsberger
“How’s Gary feeling tonight? We need a progressive follow up...”
— Heather Westbrook
Regarding, “Confirmed Gregg County COVID-19 cases rise by 60; one additional death reported” Tuesday:
“To all those who think that since they had covid already...you can get it again. There is no immunity to it. This speaks to how poorly educated most people are on immunology.”
— James M Holley
“I have a friend that says she has already had it twice. That ruins the theory you can not have it again.”
— Doris Austin Elia
“Wear a mask, social distance and have some respect for other’s..use what your mother taught you...cover your coughs with her your elbow or tissue and wash your hands! And you can get it again. ..after 3 months your immunity is gone...this virus is the devil it picks who will get it the worst, be respectful and responsible...”
— Sheila Tucker
“How many cases of the flu has Gregg County had this year?”
— Crystal Wilkerson
“I read where they think we cant get it for 4 months.”
— Dianna Byrd Bryant
“Won’t be visiting longview for a while.”
— Beverly Jean Coverson
“I think when a person is pronounced dead with covid related sighs it should tell the age and all medical history!!!”
— Sue-San Crow Kapp’s
“And yet there are still people in stores who refuse to mask up. Something so simple that will save lives, and still they refuse. I do believe there’s that thing in the Bible about ‘loving your neighbor as yourself.’ “
— Kathy Somer
“And I’m in a waiting room with a coughing lady. She should be seen immediately. She seems frightened.”
— Charlotte Stewart
Regarding, “Pine Tree ISD approves program to arm certain trained staff” Tuesday:
“Way to go. Great news!”
— Marti Patten
“Get a gun safe and mount it somewhere accessible to the teacher it is opened by fingerprint or by key put keys somewhere safe and use fingerprints to open.”
— Anna Gonzales
“Because arming teachers who are hired to TEACH are needed for that “well regulated militia”? I say give them all muskets.”
— Kathy Somer
“That is great common sense leadership. Way to go PT.”
— Terry Edney
“Oh yes...more guns around kids. Just what we need.”
— James M Holley
“This is Great News.”
— Mary Brown
“What they doing in pine tree ..if that woulda said longview ...ok i understand but pine tree....what in the tea and crumpets...are they going through....”
— Michael Lindsay
“About time.”
— Bryce N Delia Green
“There was when I was in school.”
— Dan Martinez
“There should be armed personnel on all schools protecting all of our children.”
— Elza LeFevre
“Better late than never.”
— Kevin Blakeley
“Extra responsibility same pay. More liability. Sign me up.”
— Chris Beasley
“Did you see the word. Trained.”
— Rick Jarrell
“Ridiculous.”
— Jay Holland
“Only in America.”
— Aaron Medlin
Regarding, “Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory,” Monday:
“And of course your liberal rag is proud to spread the lies.”
— Christy Wisdom Carrington
“These conservative tears are delicious.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“I give him 6 months tops. Watch them turn on him. Kamala is your president.”
— Teresa Carter Johnson
“Yet not one building has been burned or city destroyed. The difference is clear.”
— Bradley Sooter
“laugh now, a day will come where you will stand before a Holy God and everything will be exposed, including your wicked hearts. Somehow, I’ll bet that smirk leaves your face pretty fast as reality sets in. Hopefully, you’ll wake up and see the evil you supported.”
— David W. Toms
“Comrade Joe is gonna bring socialism to the good ole’ USA.
Unironically, I really wish Biden were half as cool as conservatives make him out to be.”
— Tyler Russell
“Duh he’s won the election something like 45 times now.”
— Justin Yaws
“Y’all be happy with yr ‘president’. When they take your guns then freedom. Don’t cry because we told you so. When our Texas economy goes to crap because they destroy our oil industry don’t say we told you so. When thugs & criminals break into your home’s and no way to defend yourself or your family. Don’t say we told you so. Just thank ‘your’ President and his VP for destroying our lives.”
— Ralph Swan
“I sure hope those that voted against Trump are ready for what you have caused.”
— Sally Grace
“Awww. Bless his heart, like we say in the south. This article isn’t going to age well, and neither will he.”
— Brieta Allison
“Such a joke! Fraudulent votes. There is no way more people voted for Biden than Obama!”
— Wendy AndChad Quinn
“It was over on November 7th.”
— Vik Verma
“So sad and disappointed, but we have to accept the results and in four years try again.”
— Carol Christine Cauthen
“Trump is about to pull that plug on the swamp. Every person that knowingly participated in this fraud and coverup is about to get exposed.”
— Scott Droddy
“If cheating is winning then I guess you won. Enjoy the perks of socialism. Hopefully your president can hold on for 4 years.”
— Cindy Foster
Regarding, “Longview’s new Dodson Action Sports Complex opens to the public” Sunday:
“Teens have been waiting for this park. It looks so nice.”
— Carrie Fisher
“Yay we’ve been waiting and wondering when it was going to open and be ready.”
— Katrina Snyder
“Nice!!!!”
— Lucy Dunnam