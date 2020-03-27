Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Making it mandatory
Regarding “Gregg County issues mandatory shelter-at-home order as confirmed cases increase to three,” Wednesday:
“Thank you, Andy Mack and Judge Stoudt. I appreciate your proactive leadership during these difficult times. Your foresight will get us through this pandemic as safely as possible.”
— Joey Lowe
“Thanks for all you men do for our wonderful city and county. Hope your families are safe!”
— Jim Roberts
“Y’all wanted a lockdown and y’all got it. I better not see crowds at places.”
— Nicole Starrett
“It’s about time he did this.”
— Febe Juarez
“I knew it was coming. We hoped it wouldn’t center itself on Longview. The mandatory order has been issued, which means they will issue a fine if they see you violating it. I guess the city parks will be deserted this weekend. It’s supposed to be a nice weekend weather-wise but the shelter in place order will only allow us to enjoy it from our porch.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“That’s not true. Mayor Mack said you can still enjoy outside, just be a safe distance away from other people.”
— Bianca Adams
“It’s not so bad, y’all, just chill. I’m in Tarrant County and being at home isn’t so bad. Find something to do around the house if need be. If you want to make it through this then just abide by the order.”
— Leslie Mosley
“Wish Smith County would.”
— Lindy Wright Britt
Pastor’s passing
Regarding “Mobberly Baptist Pastor Glynn Stone dies in auto wreck,” March 19:
“Love our Pastor Glynn. Praying for Angie and the boys and our church.”
— Jimmie Kirk Green
“Jimmie, I am so sorry, just prayed for his family and all of you.”
— Rita Akins
“R.I.P. Pastor Glynn Stone. You were a great man of God. Lord please bless his wife and the boys as well. Please bless all the family and the church family as well. Amen.”
— Eddie Dickard
“My heart breaks for Angie, Trey, Luke and Colt. We were blessed when God called him to be our pastor at West Rome Baptist Church. He spent his life preaching God’s Word. Oh, what a glorious day for him! We will continue to pray for Angie and the boys.”
— Jeanne Huston Bryant
“Glynn Stone was the life of our Church. I am in shock and disbelief. This has to be a horrible nightmare! Angie, Trey, Luke and Colt Ned prayers and to be surrounded by our Church family. Lord, please help us through this.”
— Sheli Black Kipp
“Pastor Stone was leading me and my family to a deeper relationship with God. We will miss him dearly. Praying for family and MBC.”
— Tim Lewis
“I am so sorry to hear this. Wow, because of Pastor Stone I have a new porch to my trailer because the old one was not safe. So he had a member, Mr. Mardy, to fix me a new one and to fix things around my house that I needed to have fixed. He was a great pastor. God bless his family and keep them in perfect peace. Amen.”
— Whylene Duresseau
“Love Pastor Glynn. I listened to him every morning as I got ready for SS class here in West Texas. He will be greatly missed, and I pray for Angie and his sons. He was truly loved by many.”
— Gisele Grimes
“My husband and I heard him preach a few years ago and we have talked many times about how powerful his sermon was and how his message was so great. We will keep his family in our prayers.”
— Sherryl Standley
Upshur’s first case
Regarding “Judge: Upshur County has first confirmed case of COVID-19,” Friday:
“The game room on 1844 and Gilmer Road had at least 30-40 cars there. Why are they not shut down? That many people close to each other, touching machines and in very close contact, they are who we need to worry about. They will spread this disease and we will pay the price.”
— Pam Crump
“10. If more than 10, I support authorities shutting it down. It is far from essential, or desired for that matter. Follow Abbott’s orders.”
— Walter Witcher
“Shut those places down, Judge Tefteller. You have my full support sir.”
— Joey Lowe
“Freaking out and panicking over what others are doing is what causes others to get hurt. People going off half-cocked causing others to go into panic mode needs to stop. Remain calm and just do what you need to do for yourself and listen as you were told.”
— Samira Raines Taylor
“But those other people that are gathering in groups of more than 10, touching machines left and right, are endangering the others that are staying home and making their trip to the grocery store for necessities. If they wont listen they need to be shut down.”
— Rianne LaCoe
“It is bad as they are saying and getting worse, there are huge numbers of unreported cases and more than likely deaths as well. Not enough testing is the problem! I know of one person that had severe symptoms but was tested for the flu and was negative for the flu and sent home. Thing is if you are negative for the flu then more than likely you have the coronavirus.”
— Sonny Stevenson
A legendary coach
Regarding “Legendary baseball coach Andy Malone dies at 79,” Saturday:
“I am so saddened to read about Andy. He had a stellar career. He was my friend at Longview High School. My former father-in-law, Malcolm Anthony, may have worked with him. He was the principal at Abilene Cooper for many years before retirement.”
— Judy Wright
“Coach took our son under his wing. He told me don’t worry I will take care of Ody, Cody was his name but, when Coach said Cody he knew he was in trouble. So many things I could say, mainly he loved his boys. They loved him too. Respect went both ways.”
— Jeri Lynn Robbins
“Andy was a leader of people because he genuinely loved people. I’m sorry to hear of his loss and I know his memory will be treasured by his family, friends and former students. He was loyal and kind and a fierce competitor and I feel honored to have known him so well.”
— Gay Wall
“Jack, thank you for this article honoring Coach Malone. The years I played for him were definitely full of precious memories. He was like a second father to me. I cannot imagine my high school sports career without the him being the guiding force. RIP Coach. You will forever be missed!”
— David Phillips
First virus death
Regarding “First East Texas coronavirus death reported in Smith County,” Thursday:
“Stay at home should be mandatory, not volunteering.”
— Sandi Sach
“It’s now mandatory.”
“Wow, this is serious folks. It’s really hitting home now and people in East Texas every county in East Texas have to be on alert and take precautions to guard against this dreaded situation.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“I’m quite sure it’s more than one case here. People aren’t getting tested here in Longview. Everyone is acting the norm. SMH.”
— Roy Moore
“Three and still many test results pending.”
— Brandy Roxanne Lachney