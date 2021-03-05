Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Gov. Abbott ending statewide mask mandate, capacity limits on businesses,” Tuesday:
“Please note anybody planning to argue with the store clerk just because there’s not a state mandate on mask doesn’t mean the companies cannot enforce that you wear them. Mandate or not if they say you can’t shop there without a mask you can’t shop there without a mask.”
— Thomas Taylor
“Here we come with increasing covid cases, hospitalization and death.”
— Cristina Estrada
“Hallelujah! He’s got my vote next election.”
— Marcus Richardson
“Let’s see how long this will last.”
— John IsHe
“I think the more important announcement was ALL businesses in Texas may open at 100 percent. No restrictions!”
— Margaret McKinney Jenkins
“What mandate. When I was there people were not wearing masks. So ummm what mandate. Maybe it was a recommendation because there was no punishment for not complying.”
— Candace Clinton
“I wish I could love this, but it should have never happened in the United States of America. We’re a free people ... time to get some SUN and back on track!”
— Brandie Landt Shipp
“I’m still going to wear my mask I’m to high risk of getting it but I will pray for all of you don’t.”
— Lottie Slayton Gray
“Yall I’m gonna pray for this man bc He really seems to be STRUGGLING.”
— Justin Wilson
“Anyone remember last year when he reopened the state?”
— Brandon Norris
“The bummer is that masks help stop you from giving covid to someone else; they don’t necessarily keep you from getting Covid. So saying ‘you can still wear a mask if it makes you feel safer’ is pointless. If everyone else isn’t wearing one, it’s going to spread.”
— Morgan Davis
“Will be avoiding most restaurants because people will not wear masks.”
— Andie Hoffman Rathbone
“If you don’t wear a mask and wear it properly ... you could kill a loved one. Then that death is on your hands. Masks work if worn properly but too many people in Longview only care about themselves.”
— James M Holley
“If you don’t wanna wear a mask, that’s fine. Just be prepared to be refused service by most businesses who will continue to enforce masking.”
— Dayton T. Bufkin
“More people will die as a result. The CDC recommends mask mandates stay in place due to changing variants and continued spread, with new variants spreading more easily. He just wants everybody to forget about people freezing to death and going without power and water for days/weeks.”
— Nikki Gayle Smith
“Oh now everyone can be free to be an idiot! I have been sick with covid and trust me ... you don’t want it. Keep wearing your mask to keep yourself safer and your family safer. Of course,wearing a mask doesn’t protect you 100 percent, but it helps so why not do it.”
— Kelsey Stephens
“It’s about time!”
— Tracie Bartram Dixon
“Mistake. People will become complacent and denial will be worse than ever. Good job, Governor.”
— Tiffany Israel
“Here’s the deal ... he’s only ending the mandate. If you want to wear a mask then you can still wear a mask.”
— Kaci Schoolcraft Sanders
Regarding, “History of decisions on electricity saved Longview from worst of winter storm,” Sunday:
“We are in Daingerfield on AEP/SWEPCO and we never lost power. We had a small issue with one set of pipes that was fixed easily and besides that had no problems the entire time. We are also on a well so we didn’t have any water issues seen in the towns. I know Daingerfield had a boil notice until Thursday afternoon.
I count ourselves extremely blessed. We prepared for the possibility of no electricity and water and didn’t need to use our supplies. Guess we will be prepared for the next time.”
— Tammie Beasley
“Never had a flicker in Longview at either place in Longview.”
— Jamie Bishop
“It really helped that we weren’t part of ercot.”
— Rick Jarrell
“I didn’t ask any questions!”
— Ashley Thomas
“The reason is that SWEPCO is prepared. They have a emergency plan that they use to stage equipment days before an emergency happens. I am a former fire chief and picked up some great ideas about logistics by watching them.”
— Richard Lazarus
“Thank you to Mark Robinson and the AEP Swepco team.”
— LaDelle R Kay
“Smart move many years ago.”
— Anne Cooper Dyer
“It’s simple: this area is not on the ERCOT grid.”
— Jonathan Ezelle
“I live in Spring Hill area of Longview, never lost electricity. Thank you Swepco!”
— Avanelle Leslie
Regarding, “O’Rourke donates to One Love Longview for disaster relief,” Sunday:
“The need is great and I’m glad the O’Rourkes stepped in when many of our local officials haven’t. His intentions should not be our concern. Our neighbors needs being met is of utmost importance, for that I am thankful.”
— Amie Rochelle
“Better watch Beto. He has a motive for sure. You know how he feels about gun rights?”
— Judy Alexander
“Thank you, Beto, for helping Texans more than our leaders ever have.”
— Melissa Stout
“For people to see this donation as anything other than a blessing is baffling to me.
Thanks for your contribution and for caring about ALL Texans, Beto!”
— Amanda Chamber
“Vote buyer.”
— Lisa Bryant Prater
“I am so sorry for the negative reactions One Love Longview is receiving. Money has no political party. Money is money. 1LL will put it to good use, helping our citizens, regardless of political affiliation. Additionally, I am sure that 1LL is willing to accept money from anyone, no matter the donors’ political affiliation. So, maybe instead of complaining about this donation, someone from another political party should match it or, even better, give more.
Organizations like 1LL are not political. The organization doesn’t vote, nor does it campaign. It just uses the money given to help others. And thanking a donor is polite. Especially when it’s that big of a donation!”
— Linda McCloskey Hill
“Well ... you anti Beto repliers. You’re onto something. Politicians should only take money. And be bought themselves for two to four years. Oh wait. That’s already in place.”
— Marsha McClean
“Thank you, Beto, for this generous gift to our local community and to One Longview that will put every cent of this donation to good use at home. You are doing the work, showing immediate leadership and inspiring so many. Thank you for serving Texans in need!!”
— Lauren Smith Land
“Amazing. Keep doing God’s work!!”
— Mandy Wright
“He’s just trying to buy votes.”
— Kirby N Tisa
“Keep agreeing to be bought, Longview!”
— Stacy McMahan
“And Cruz? And Cornyn? Nah. They don’t need to give anything. After all, they’re republicans, and republicans get automatic votes because? Well, they care so much about the people they represent?”
— Kathy Somer
“He should have been our senator.”
— Ben Thomas