Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Regarding, “Green Street bridge at Nelson Street peels back truck’s trailer like can of tuna,” Tuesday:
“Okay, seriously, can we PLEASE get a scoreboard for this thing.”
— Mike Davis
“When will they learn??”
— Nancy Yohe
“My question is how fast was he or she going to make it thru the bridge cuz isn’t it 35 mph down green street.”
— Logan Graham
“Do these drivers not know the height of their trailers? I mean, the sign says the height of the bridge.
I can’t help but laugh everytime I see this.”
— Ali Stringfellow
“I mean, when are they ever gonna learn.”
— April Reeves Moore
“Some towns have bar looking things hanging over the road before you get to underpath to warn trucks of the height.”
— Jan Brown
“This ain’t me, this is my little brother...but I’m glad he’s eating!!”
— Green Street Monster
“Not even 2 weeks ago I witness the same thing! Lol”
— Vanessa Gallegos
“I would wager since it was built it’s averaged 2.5 a month. I can remember a dozen at least and that was just between 1957 and 1968.”
— Jim Aden
“At least we know those bridges are sturdy...”
— Amy Irvin-Smith
“Why don’t they just build a taller bridge this is like the 50th time ......smh”
— Kara Odom
“Props to whoever wrote that headline.”
— Linda Ogin
“I am confused, do these trucks not have to get permits? (I used to work for a place that shipped oil tanks and did the permits for them) Permits do not take you down routes that are too short for your height.”
— Megan Cerda
“Those bridges take a beating but keep on eating.”
— Steven Adams
“Is that a rented Ryder truck, or is it a moving truck that is operated by workers of the company? Anyone who drives those trucks should always be aware of their height, of course, but I can see where a person who rented the truck wouldn’t be in the Habit of knowing that information. No excuse either way, but it is just a question. Also, the sign should definitely have been changed if the road work through there made the sign obsolete. The question about the bars... considering where that bridge is, there is no need for bars for drivers who have their eyes ahead of them where they belong as the bridge is easily seen.”
— Lisa Moore Hemus
“Sooo we just don’t read the height limit at all okay.”
— Kailey Nicole Lawson
“Was wondering how many times this road has been resurfaced and the sign had not been changed to the lowered clearance?”
— Penny Burnett Guerrero
“I work down the rd from this bridge its the 2nd one in 2 weeks now.”
— Silvia Gonzalez
“This bridge will outlast us all lol.”
— Marcus Richardson
“Am I the only one that thinks we need to see a video for this one?!
Or.... live video streams!”
— Jed Smith
“Another one bites the dust.”
— Kyle Lovelady
“These poor old bridges have taken a beating and still win every time.”
— Elaine Cutright
“That bridge is a fighter.”
— Sabrina Wise Francisco
“He got to eat a couple of weeks ago but it was early in the morning.”
— Carrie Garcia Nutt
“I am 76 years old and saw this all of the time when I was a kid and lived on North Green Street. Looks like they would have fixed it by now.”
— Ray E. Meyer
“Wondering..... Has anyone kept count on how many times this has happed? Perhaps the city should put an electronic counter on these bridges.”
— Randy Dunavan
“I’ve always wanted to paint murals in the arched walkways, but now I’m thinking we should paint a monster face with nice big teeth on each side of the bridge.”
— Dana Martin Huber
“I grew up in Longview and went my entire childhood hoping to see this happen and it never did and I’m absolutely bitter about it.”
— Ashley Ciandella
“Somebody cannot read. It is posted clearly on the bridge.”
— Sandra Mendez
“Bridge been there for years. Rookie drivers with a rental truck.”
— Jim Sides Jr
“If only there was a shake your head button.”
— Carole Kessler
Regarding, “Bills restricting abortion, including one that bans procedure as early as six weeks, get initial Texas Senate OK,” Tuesday:
“Let’s choose life for all babies — like our moms did for us.”
— Lisa Sasseen
“You can ban safe abortions all day and all night, but it won’t stop them from happening. Why do you think Roe vs Wade was a thing in the first place? Pushing for better health care, child care, education, free birth control, letting women who have no interest in having children get sterilized even if they don’t have 20 kids and are 21. That seems like a more rational plan, but we aren’t dealing with rational when it comes to abortion rights.”
— Crystal Duncan
“Extremist attack on healthcare. It’s disgusting.”
— Emily Fancher Mobley
“Love this.”
— Casie Nichole
“Love em or hate em some of these won’t stand up in the SC.”
— Javier Jay Zapata
“Give all men vasectomies until they are financially able to take care of a child. (Yes, its ridiculous, but if he cant get her pregnant, she doesn’t need to consider abortion)”
— Alison Cruz
“Everyone in ETX goes to Shreveport anyways.”
— Bryan Wolfbane
“Crazy that some women are okay having old men decide what they can or can not do with their bodies.”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
Regarding, “Spring Hill senior takes top prize at state math science contest,” Sunday:
“Congratulations!! This is a great achievement that requires so much motivation and determination. So glad to see academic accomplishments celebrated!”
— Shelby Dugger Brooks
“Way to go David!”
— JJ Ramos
“So proud for you David! Congratulations!!!”
— Connie Elder Johnson
“Congratulations. You have a bright future ahead of you.”
— Jessie MacDonald
“Congratulations young man on a job well done! Keep up the good work!”
— Kerensa Vincent
Regarding, “Bills filed by state Rep. Jay Dean aim to boost law enforcement,” Saturday:
“They don’t need it really unless to improve they eating habits and a gym.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“We will all benefit from a better trained, better paid police force.”
— Michael Byron Lewis
“Just please understand that he is elected by the people!! If you don’t like what he stands for — and I don’t — vote him out!!”
— Kathy Somer
“How about a bill to boost the social services that might prevent crime in the first place? Piling money on the cops is a dead end.”
— Josh Ellis
“Honest question: does Longview have a crime problem, or would that money be better spent elsewhere?
I don’t live there anymore, but it always seemed like a safe enough place.”
— Adam Gibbs