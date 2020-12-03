Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “‘Heartbroken’: Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview closes after 28 years” Wednesday:
n
“How sad is this!!! We would eat there once a week AND on Christmas if we still lived in Longview.”
— Kelly Kokenzie
“Had dinner there for our 44th anniversary this year and used the drive through during the virus. They will be missed.”
— Janet Smeltzer King
“We will miss yall.”
— Thomasine Lily
“We’ve eaten there several times since COVID started. So sad!”
— Sara Guthrie Smotherman
“Thanks government.”
— William Michael Davis
“Ok, I’m sad for this also, but answer me this. How many of y’all went in there (or ordered food to-go) multiple times since Covid started? The drive-thru at Chick-fil-a and parking lot at Texas Roadhouse are always packed. Yet, every time I’ve passed Dudley’s since March, there was barely a car in the lot. Mom and pop places are drying up because people are picking convenience over tradition. Swing in Jucys instead of Whataburger and stuff like this will slow down.”
— Aaron Ashcroft
“So sad. We’ve lost Gonzolos, Carlitos, now Dudleys and a few others. I sure hope Fisherman’s Market, and the Bell Pepper make it.”
— Amy Little
“I sure to hear this I love those crawfish enchiladas and really everything was good I myself ate there during the pandemic and also got it to go thanks for 28 years sir.”
— Mike Bell
“Only place I could go for a wonderfully delicious steak. Nobody could do it better.”
— Noe Zapata
“Oh sweet Dudley, I’m truly sorry, we love you and your food!!”
— Melanie Carter Stephenson
“Sadly this is going to continue if the shut down and mandates aren’t lifted.”
— David Sweat
“Gonna miss that good cookin’, Dudley!
Definitely some of the best!”
— Tommy Gober
“Virus or not. If more people frequented LOCAL businesses (of ANY kind) like Dudley’s and MANY others then this wouldn’t be happening. But when I see tons of people lined up at the chain restaurants (I’d list a few but FB would probably ding me) “because Dallas/this bigger city has one” it just makes me ill. Shop & EAT local!”
— Michael S. Moore
Regarding, “Gov. Abbott: COVID-19 vaccines should start arriving in state Dec. 14” Sunday:
n
“35 years since HIV was first identified. Still no safe vaccine. 10 months since Covid-19 was identified and there’s a ‘safe’ vaccine. Yeah ... Pass. I don’t trust our government that much.”
— Aaron Ashcroft
“Give me my vaccine so I can get to the club! Lol”
— Justin Wilson
“Ok ... but I’m not gonna take it neither will I allow y’all to put it in my school age kids.”
— Jill Story
“Great news.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“That’s good, but majority won’t have access to it.”
— April Pipkin
“Have fun with that, not going in my family or myself.”
— Jason Green
“So grateful things are moving forward. My BIL is a local RN and my in-laws are 80+. Pray they will be in one of the first rounds.”
— Pamela Walters Moore
Regarding, “Downtown Kilgore retailers revel during Mingle & Jingle” Sunday:
n
“Good grief.”
— Barrie Lewis Glasscock
“Do people in Kilgore not wear masks? That’s the first thing that stands out on this photo. Even the mayor.”
— Margaret Rise Moore
“Everyone mad about masks ... Did you wear one at your family dinner this Thanksgiving? I bet not. I know we didn’t. People are so ugly nowadays and it’s sad!”
— Miranda Leigh Ebneter
“Great. The rest of us have to stay in because some people just won’t take precautions. Makes it harder on all the rest of us.”
— Marci Holloway
“Yall are more concerned with masks then those businesses needing things like small business Saturday to keep their doors open and feed their families! I pray none of you end up with no income due to this mess, stay home if you are concerned, those people out shopping are adults capable of making a choice and so are you. I get it, they should wear masks ... but they aren’t, most people that have tested positive were always wearing their masks, so if you want to keep wearing yours then by all means do so ... but don’t expect everyone to follow suit.”
— Brittany Stewart
“Has anyone even thought that maybe they had mask on but took them off for the picture? I live in Kilgore and know I wear a mask when I am in town but if I was going to take a picture I wouldn’t have it on and then everyone would say I don’t care which is totally false.”
— Janet Maynard
“I have family that tested positive for Covid and were mask wearers so if you can catch the virus while wearing a mask is this really the answer , my suggestion is if you are concerned enough about what others do wear your mask for you and stay home unless it is totally necessary you get out for an emergency, order all your supplies and food online and have it delivered, that would be the sensible thing to do ,but don’t worry yourself over what others do or think ,just live your life the way you want to and let others do the same. The only control over life and death is God , get him in your life and trust he will keep you safe and alive and all worries will be taken care of. God bless all .”
— Doug Maynard
“Why don’t you people mind your own business. It’s a free country they grown adults. Worry about yourself. Why is that so hard for you people???”
— Mindy Morgan
“In 2 weeks when we’re seeing another spike in infections — and then 2 weeks after that when we’re seeing another spike in deaths — remember this.”
— Drew Corbitt
“I just don’t understand how people can be so irresponsible.”
— Kathy Somer
“I have gone to the Wal Mart there a few times lately and hardly anyone had on a mask.”
— Trudy Gilliam Abendroth Case
“But THE KIDS DO NOT GET A PARADE??????”
— Michelle Stevenson
“No Masks in Kilgore, Really????”
— Judy Marks DeRouen
“Y’all big mad about someone y’all don’t know telling y’all on social media to mind your own business about a town you don’t live in and people you don’t know.”
— Mindy Morgan
“Life looks normal in this photo and it makes me so happy!”
— Amber Worley
“And not a mask in sight. Unless this is a family posing for the pic.”
— Koi Long
“Most do not. Nor do they in most small towns around here.”
— Terry Kerns