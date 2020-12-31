Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Pandemic leads to increase in demand for fireworks, decreased supply in East Texas,” Tuesday:
“I’m sure it’s hard for city police to enforce the fireworks ban inside the city limits but I sure wish they could. Too loud, too dangerous and scary for our pets.”
— Teresa Cage Beasley
“Fireworks have already been going off near McCann Rd scaring my cat. I can only imagine someone with PTSD. Please pop them outside the city limits.”
— Penny Dillard Fulton
“Please consider the veterans in your neighborhoods who suffer from PTSD, and consider taking fireworks outside of the city limits. I know first-hand how dreadful these nights are for them.”
— Kim MB
“Well they popping here and it’s not New Years yet.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“And some neighborhoods will be playing is it fireworks or gunshots!!!!”
— James Halliburton
Regarding, “Gohmert sues Pence in East Texas U.S. District Court to keep Trump as president,” Monday:
“This guy was elected to represent all of the American citizens in his district, not just the conservatives. I wish he could pry his lips off Trumps butt and do his job.”
— Tom Peterson
“This is our America exposing the people who are elected to represent democracy.”
— Betty Hearn
“A huge embarassment to the folks he represents, yet they vote for him. I don’t get it.”
— Sandi Sach
“Based on the lack of responses by the all-of-a-sudden-very-silent minority, I’m assuming they’re busy-busy planning their daddy-daddy-they-done-me-so-wrong loopy-loop rally....”
— Hank Guichelaar
“It seems Pence has more backbone than expected.”
— Charlotte Stewart
“sues...
Oh, what peace we often forfeit; Oh, what needless pain we bear...according to the song.”
— Chiquita Ballenger
“He needs to go with Trump!”
— Linda Williams Keebaugh
“And conservatives called us snowflakes. At least we didn’t try to overturn an election.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“He’s no worse than the rest of them.”
— Gayle White Johnson
“And in the end Joe Biden is going to be President on jan 20.”
— Ken Avellino
“I wish we could figure out how some states received and counted more mail in ballots than were originally sent out.”
— Carol Christine Cauthen
“So if the ballots are rigged does that mean Louie wasn’t properly reelected and we can get rid of HIM?”
— Darci Meadville
“Another new low for Loony Louie...why do y’all keep re-electing this putz?”
— Michael Hathoot
“When I saw him at a Lobo football game asking ‘Do you get any foul balls over here’ I knew he wasn’t right.”
— Mark Anthony Wesley
“Thank you, Louie Gohmert !! Great work fighting for what is right!”
— Mitchell Jenkins
“yeah Gohmert!”
— Kathy Bryant Temple
“Can’t accept ballots from states that illegally changed their laws before election without going to the courts and voting. the legislators in 6 states found fraud and cast ballots for Trump if Pence doesn’t accept those Pence breaking law because Biden ones cast broke the law by not following the states laws. Simply put.”
— Joe Wilson
“’The lawsuit shines more light on a divide between Trump and Pence as well as his supporters.’ lol Seriously?
The bias against Gohmert never ceases to amaze me.”
— Stacy McMahan
“We need desperately to vote Louie out of office and send him packing, he isn’t concerned about the constitution or upholding it!”
— Darcy Gray-Criss
“Elect a clown, expect a circus. This guy needs to be in the looney bin!”
— Kathy Somer
“The cheating dems need to be charged with treason.”
— Josie Laastad
Regarding, “More people in Texas are hospitalized for COVID-19 than at any other time during the pandemic,” Monday:
“Thank you for continuing to publicize the truth! I work for a doctor that sees people die every week, yet people accuse her of faking the news. This is so ridiculous.”
— Marian Combs
“You don’t develop heart failure and kidney failure from the flu. But y’all keeping running around mad cause you can’t go to the bar without having to wear a mask.”
— Mark Anthony Wesley
“Lies, it’s lies to keep us in fear and control us.”
— Richard Falcon
“Wear a mask and social distance PLEASE!!”
— Andrea D. Watson
“Yup it’s true and we are exhausted.”
— Denise Kelker-Newlan Kelso
“Texas is a big state..”
— Carol Dietrich Robinson
“Influenza causes hospitalizations as well but hmmm I guess it’s gone now weird.”
— Terry Edney
“The flu doesn’t make clots appear in your brain and cause strokes. It doesn’t shut down organs. It doesn’t destroy lung tissue and cause heart disease, permanently. Some other long term effects are mental illness and constant fatigue. And the number of hospitalizations and number of deaths from flu, even in younger people, is nowhere near COVID. I never could imagine the insane push back on doing simple things that give yourself and others a better chance of not getting and spreading this disease. Doctors and nurses are burnt out and pleading with people to be more careful now that there are no more ICU beds in many places. Anyone not reading up on this and listening to experts is selfish and willfully ignorant. Your rights stop where my good health begins.”
— Patricia Adrianne Blalock Pamplin
“All of u people talking about the flu are ignorant to what this virus is. You get a bad case of it and you definitely know it isn’t the flu! Try walking 2 feet and you’re gasping for air and spitting everywhere because u can’t breathe. The inflammation it causes is devastating on the body! Most of y’all will down play it though until u experience yourself or someone close to does!”
— Ken Williams
Regarding, “‘A greater path’: Pine Tree senior navigates chronic illness from young age,” Sunday:
“Way to go Josh!
We love you.”
— Ronnie Morrison
“I’ve had the pleasure of watching Josh grow ever since he was in Kindergarten. He is an absolute sweetheart!”
— Amanda Parker
“This young man Josh, is an absolute amazing person!! He has been friends with my son for a few years now. Josh, thank you so much for being their for my son. We love you!!”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“Praying for you.”
— Gailya Waller
“What a blessing.”
— Ever White
Regarding, “Dean on legislative priorities: No defunding police,” Sunday:
“Jay...Jay...Jay...no one wants to defund the police, you’re just spouting the knee-jerk idiocy to please your base. Take some of that money spent on tanks, AR-15s and the like, and train the police in compassionate de-escalation of mental health emergencies, teach them to draw a taser instead of a gun, teach them to see the person instead of the color of their skin.”
— Carlyn Short
“Medicaid Expansion, Jay.”
— Vik Verma
“Just wondering, is he gonna support our President on the 6th?”
— Lisa Bryant Prater
“Legalize weed and you wouldn’t need to defund police. You’d also get tax money for schooling. Get with the times.”
— Wes Southern