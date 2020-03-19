Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Miscounting cases
Regarding “State health department error on coronavirus case totals raises concerns in Gregg County,” Saturday:
“Well, watch what you’re doing instead of getting people upset. Get your information correct.”
— Rita Blackshear
“Thank you for catching the state of Texas’s error!”
— Barbara Smilowitz McDaniel
“I’m sure the work load is crazy right now. Thank you for the update.”
— Rhonda Blackwell
Closing campuses
Regarding “Longview ISD to be closed through March 27 due to coronavirus threat,” Friday:
“Well duh. And they better pass, too, none of this holding you back crap.”
— Jordan Wulbrecht
“After Katrina and Rita and the kids being out for a little over a month they socially promoted every child that year and that was a huge mistake. Kids later were held back because they weren’t up to speed. Once a child gets behind they kind of give up unless they have a huge cheerleading team to help them catch up. I respectfully disagree with you, sir.”
— Julia Monroe
“Students will still have to do their part. There will still be accountability.”
— Jeri Bozeman Burgess
“I understand the concept but Mr. “Part Time” superintendent is old and doesn’t have to worry about child care. For all working parents, what are they to do? Leave the kids at home by themselves? Many kids depend on a decent meal from school — let’s see who can volunteer to help out.”
— Colleen Cayard Kelly
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see him selling TP on eBay.”
— Chris Smith
No visitors
Regarding “Hospitals tighten visitation policies as COVID-19 continues grip,” Thursday:
“Not newsworthy. The priority is always safety and there was nothing essential about her being there for the birth. This is really a stupid way to try and get sympathy and attention.”
— Jerry Bagley Jr.
“Couldn’t agree more!”
— Aaron Cody Wright
“You obviously (no pun intended!) are not a mother or grandmother! There are milestones in women’s lives that men will never understand. I read this article with a smile on my face.”
— Pat Almquist
“There’s always that one person who never misses an opportunity to show the world how ignorant they are.”
— Andy Williams
“And why wouldn’t this be newsworthy? They are literally informing people that they will not be permitted to see the people they are coming to see. Newsworthy. This lady was trying to save people the trouble, and save people FROM GETTING OUT! Newsworthy! Some of you have no idea what news is, or what journalism does. Congratulations on the new grand baby.”
— Megan Russell
“These stories aren’t a small part of this. I hurt for all we are missing. Births, birthdays, proms, sporting events. All the things that make us who we are. Of course we understand the whys. It still is sad.”
— Kerri Woods Esposito