Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Regarding, “Longview ISD: Parents prefer remote learning,” Wednesday:
“Thank goodness my kids are all grown. I can’t image what you parents have been (and still are) going through. It also must be extremely hard on the kids, not knowing what’s going to happen.”
— Shawna Henzel Fischer
“I wish I could the at home learning for my daughter who will be starting kindergarten, but I have to go to classes two days a week and work til 7pm.”
— Nicole Starrett
“If you’re scared. Keep yourself at home. The rest of us have lives and businesses to attend to.”
— Michael McTyre
“Freedom. This is exactly why we live in the USA. The greatest country in the world. Period. Those that want to stay home can. Those that want more focused learning with face to face can.”
— Stephen Kimbro
“I’m eager to see responses from my school’s survey.”
— Leslie Terrell Gilmore
“Get back to school!!! At home or at school. Kids gotta get going.”
— JR Johanna Hodges
“Please remember this: there were only like 2000 responses. There are over 10,000 students and you could take the survey as often as you want to. It’s a very Small number at this point. It also isn’t an either or situation. We will offer both options with a week by week option for attending or not attending. We were told at first to give extension type assignments . We were never told to teach. It was mostly just to maintain skills and practice. The model for remote learning will look very different this school year. We will be responsible for teaching remote learners and students will also be responsible for the work and assignments. Also, if parents choose for their children to learn remotely, that does not make them homeschool teachers. Students aren’t being homeschooled. They are public education LOBOS and LISD teachers will be teaching them.”
— Alison Campbell
“There was an option of you wanted to do distant learning at home or come to the school. That’s the way they should continue to do this. If you don’t want to send your kid, then don’t but don’t stop other people from sending their kids.”
— Madison Stowe
“The determining factor for my family is what the greater risk is. The greater risk is the decline in my kids mentally and physically since they’ve been out of school. It’s an easy decision or it should be for most.”
— Chris Stewart
“My kids are both in high school. They not only want to go back to school, they need to! Distance learning for my then 8th grader was a joke last year. She needs to learn.”
— Janiece Walker Stokes
“As a student at LISD I can tell y’all online learning was an absolute joke. Many teachers didn’t require work to even be turned in so students would get free passing. As a senior, I feel like we should have the choice to go back or not. Many students including myself want to go back to school in person and without having in person classes we’re losing valuable time in school and missing out on a real education.”
— Ian McCarty
Regarding, “Lobos mask up, move forward in summer drills,” Wednesday:
“I’m hot just wearing it to go into a store for like 10mins. I can’t imagine wearing one while working out or doing football drills.”
— Dee Dee Gollihar Stanley
“Common sense is a trait that is lacking in our world today.”
— Betty Hearn
“This is why aliens won’t talk to us!!!!!”
— Brian Belk
“Sadly, it will not end well for a lot of people. Mask, No Mask? That is the question.”
— Paulette Brown
“This shows how much determination these young men have. Kaden and Kybrien are just two of the outstanding young men who show commitment to the Lobo program. If issues start to arise im sure there will be adjustments made.”
— John J Greezy Grif
“Hallsville is doing the same thing, only difference is as long as they are working out they dont have to wear it. SMH!!”
— Sonja Curnutt
“I have a bad feeling this will not end well for all of these kids.... I don’t think football is that important, those coaches should know better.”
— Rusty Cochran
“Yeah let’s have the kids wear masks during football practice while we’re under a heat advisory. You can’t make this crap up.”
— DeAnna Marie
“Common sense should over rule a mask recommendation. We’re under a heat advisory. This is asinine.”
— Jessica Clouatre
“Not gonna go well at all.”
— Amy Humphries
Regarding, “Longview ISD trustees spar over failed racism resolution,” Wednesday:
“If LISD wants to draft anything like this, it needs to acknowledge the sins of its past and present.”
— Mark Henry
“Why in the world does this dysfunctional school board think they need a ‘resolution’ ? They can’t even solve the ‘part-time’ Superintendent problem. Educate.. educate.. educate. Don’t orate. Develop a curriculum that offers, requires, or as an elective that teaches the historical aspects of the problem. No whitewash, no bias, just facts and classroom discussions. Critical thinking should be taught as a required subject.. might help defuse some herd mentality.”
— Kay Skinner
“For the record, not all of us in the African American community feel it is solely the “white man’s” responsibility to change.
Some of us understand quite well that we, the black community, must enact fundamental change as well...starting with the simplest of things — ending the toxic and perpetual cycle of broken family structure.
OK, all you haters ... 1, 2, 3, GO!”
— DeMarcius Cox
“I don’t understand why everyone feels like they have to make a statement or a resolution. Those things don’t change people’s hearts. Just teach the children to be mannerly to everyone.”
— Pamela Bielamowicz Trochim
“There are black people in every profession. Doctors, lawyers, nurses, pharmacists, CPA’s, nurse practitioners, CEO’s, and all of them worked for it. Stop with this nonsense. We are living in the best country to have our dreams come true. Systemic racism? Where have y’all been? Just work hard, study hard, and quit blaming other races for your shortcomings!”
— Janet Tucker Oney