Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Regarding, “‘Constitutional carry’ bill in Texas Legislature draws opposition,” Wednesday:
“Every actual study on this shows that loosening carry laws is tied to an increase in gun homicides and mass shootings.
“I’m constantly disappointed by how much our society values guns over the lives of others.”
— Paul Duesterhoft
“You have to take a safety course for hunting in the woods, why wouldn’t you have to do the same with a handgun you would carry around in public!”
— Leah Tynan Garner
“Because instructors are making big bucks because of the LTC law.
“An armed society is a safer and more polite society!”
— Royce L Robertson
“Bring back gun training in grade school. Then everyone will be trained!”
— Jude Connolly
“I am for constitutional carry, I also believe you must have experience with that weapon . I carry and I do stay in practice to avoid any deadly mistakes.”
— Chris Palmer
“20 states already have constitutional carry. Texas should’ve done it a long time ago.”
— Tina Hunt Pannell
“It was just passed in Tennessee. Please let’s do away with drivers licenses first.”
— Kay Kimbrough McKinney
“I oppose it too ... letting everyone carry without training is a recipe for disaster. Too many people lack sense.”
— Tiffany Duel
“Since 2009 you can carry a concealed firearm in your vehicle without a permit. Ignorant people back then thought the same as many here that the streets would run red with blood from road rage. Guess what? It didn’t happen. Other states who passed constitutional carry the crime rates have dropped. Your fear is based on nothing but pure ignorance.”
— Kevin Blakeley
“TOO BAD! If you don’t like it move back to Yankeeland.
“Why do I need permission from my EMPLOYEES to exercise an Inherent Right?”
— Keith Pyron
“Can’t wait for more mass shootings. America will go down with its love affair of guns.”
— Kathy Somer
“I’m all for gun rights and open carry but this is a recipe for disaster! I know several people that I wouldn’t want having a gun because they’re just morons and do good to wipe their own butts!”
— Wendy Snow Williams
“That is because instructors see first hand how bad of a shot the general public is with no proper training.
“Nothing like bobby pulling out his Glock-17 on the robber and shooting 3 customers by mistake trying to hit the thief.”
— David Sweat
“I believe everyone should have training. There are too many trigger happy ppl that should not have a firearm.”
— Casie Nichole
Regarding, “Pine Tree ISD mom upset virtual learners cannot attend prom,” Monday:
“That’s not OK. This family was just trying to stay safe from COVID-19. Either way it doesn’t matter. So what if he was virtual or not!! Who cares! He should still be able to go to prom!”
— Jake Edwards
“If he can attend prom and work outside of the home ... he probably shouldn’t be a ‘virtual’ student.”
— Jocelyn Gilliam
“Have someone that isn’t a virtual learner invite him to the prom. Or is that forbidden?”
— Lindsey Leslie
“All the virtual student rent a banquet room and have your prom.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“How is it ‘safe from covid’ by doing virtual, but ‘safe from covid’ while attending prom??”
— Taylor Conner Parker
“This is silly! These kids have had a horrible year as it is so why make senseless rules to make things more difficult and stressful.”
— Kambry Cox
“’He said changing that rule because now people are upset about not attending prom would be unfair to the students who came back during the year.’
I reckon if you polled students who went back, they’d probably want their classmates who stayed home to be able to attend prom regardless.
We’re far safer now and understanding of this pandemic than when the school district started. Science changes and so should this rule. Shame on you Pine Tree.”
— Scott Backus
“I think because he’s a Sr and graduating he should be allowed to go as long as he’s passing with the virtual learning. To be honest I don’t think it was a fair thing to put in place it’s not the kids nor the parents fault the pandemic hit! I’m so glad my kids graduated years before this happened because this is sad.”
— Shakeitha Wiley
“OMG, this is ridiculous!!!! The kids are still enrolled but choosing to learn at home, if it’s not COVID-19 taking away there memories. It’s the school.”
— Tanya Michelle
“PSA extracurricular means anything outside of routine school curriculum. Prom is not apart of curriculum. They teaching the waltz or something ... add it to PE?”
— Nae Hardeman
“Stand strong Mr. Clugston! You are exactly right, it’s a contradiction in reason to choose to be a virtual student- invented to avoid health safety risks- & then turn around and want to attend prom. I think everyone’s forgotten virtual learning is a courtesy not an entitlement and it’s been provided with much effort by the school in an effort to help people feel safe if they are at higher risk- to be able to also attend in-person events & activities as well, is having your cake and eating it too. It’s taking advantage of those courtesies that these teachers have bent over backward to make possible.”
— Kimberly Weir
“I’m with the school on this. The mother chose to keep her son home to protect her son from getting COVID-19. (Actually, there’s a follow up story on that to find out how much he stayed home) & now he wants to go to the prom. Can’t have it both ways.”
— Jackie Oliver
“Some of the people commenting on this did not read the entire article. The Superintendent said ‘virtual learning was for safety’ as in you deemed that it was not safe enough for your child to attend in person classes. Yet earlier in the article the mother of said child states ‘we chose the option so that he could work in the family store’ therefore she is admitting to abusing the virtual learning system. In my opinion if the kid is safe enough to work in a job that put him in contact with the public than he should be sitting in a class.”
— Jordan Mosley
“We didn’t have him virtual so he could work at the family business!!! My point was that he was able to finish his classes early while still working part time. Weekends and afternoons. He did that also while he was in the classroom. Wanted to clarify!! He struggles in school and did not do well with face to face learning. Either way ... it’s punishment!!”
— Beth James
“Do students bring prom dates from other schools?
If so, then someone who has been attending in person should invite him to prom...
Is that too easy of an answer ...”
— Randy Rumfield
“It’s the school rule. Why would you want your kid to be around students who have been around other people, if the reason for virtual learning was to keep them from being exposed to other people?”
— Jacqulyn R. Harris
“I just feel it’s so sad that students had to miss their graduations and their proms last year. Now another year of these young people having to make sacrifices through no fault of their own. It would be different if this was a band concert, football game or some other outside activity. A prom, is a right of passage for these seniors. This virus has hurt enough people without continuing to take things away from these students.”
— Patricia Sherwood Swan
“So the kid cant go to school bc she doesn’t want them around other students but can go to a school function??? Good job PT keep their wishes and don’t let them come.”
— Derrick Sasser
“We were told virtual students wouldn’t attend extra curricular activities. I didn’t think about prom.”
— Erin Harris
“Can we just remember that we are talking about a child, it hurts no one to let them attend prom.”
— Tasha Ramirez