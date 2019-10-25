Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Gambling arrests
Regarding “9 people charged in Gregg County with organized criminal activity after illegal gambling raids,” Tuesday:
“This is ridiculous, arresting people for gambling here but encouraging gambling in Shreveport. We seriously just need to legalize gambling statewide and a huge booming business from the Shreveport riverboats would instead move that money to our communities throughout Texas. AND we could properly police the gambling and it’d be like Shreveport or even Vegas in DFW instead of shady back rooms.”
— Jaredd WBrunsonn
“Guess they didn’t make their monthly ‘contribution’ to the local law enforcement.”
— Brad Laster
“Reminds me of a long time ago when Tom Welch and his boys were running all kinds of this stuff out of businesses in Gregg County. Probably giving away my age.”
— Chris Palmer
“It’s a shame that not everyone who worked there got arrested! If you knew it was illegal and you still made a consensus decision to work there then you should be charged as well. The Lakeport police and the sheriff department need to do better. Don’t just charge SOME people, charge EVERYONE!”
— Ashley Washington
“Good grief. Where’s my sunglasses? #ItsSoBright”
— Charla Breshears Brown
“It’s everywhere: Gladewater, Gilmer. Guess when you quit paying off authorities you get arrested. This has been going on longer than the investigation. They had to know.”
— Debbie Drew
“Who exactly was the victim of said crime?”
— Matthew Nehrling
“The state. They weren’t getting their tax money like they do with the lottery and scratchers.”
— Ryan Gadberry
Arboretum director
Regarding “Executive director: Longview Arboretum ‘a sweet place to be’,” Sunday:
“Great article Jimmy. Yes Steve will be a true asset for Longview.”
— David McClellan
“How exciting!”
— Misty Morris Roach
“So happy to see and attend the grand opening of the Longview Arboretum. Looking forward to meeting Steven Chamblee. Jimmy Isaac’s Longview News-Journal articles of the arboretum are always supportive. Appreciate him for remembering my husband, Dencil Marsh, who also thought the place was magical. He spent many hours and years there dreaming of this grand opening day. Thank you to all the board members who made his Dream come true.”
— Sarah Narcene
“Great article about our good friend Steven. Parker County Master Gardeners Love him. Always a smile and you will learn something new every time he speaks.”
— Joy Bolman Williams
East Marshall wants
Regarding “Mayor wants new entryway to Teague Park, redevelopment along U.S. 80,” Tuesday:
“I guess we could start on that, after we get finished with Phase 1 of the ‘grand arboretum’ “
— Kimberly Anne Saul
“WANT, WANT, WANT. Sounds like a little spoiled little kid, doesn’t it? We never hear anything taking care of our NEEDS from this mayor. The city is currently $360 MILLION in DEBT under Mack’s tenure. The city cannot even keep the streets clean, cannot maintain the parks we already have, and continually give money away to private developers (Petroleum Building received $600,000 from the city). The city purchased the old Holiday Inn on Estes Parkway for $1 million and then spent another $1 million tearing it down and has yet to sell the property and return the money to the taxpayers and citizens of Longview. Longview cannot afford Mack’s CHAMPAGNE AND BUBBLES lifestyle any longer.”
— Tommy Finklea
”They need big bright lights at night there. It’s not safe at night.”
— Alicia Elias
”Ever since the veterans have established the memorial at the park, the lighting has greatly improved.”— Lorelei Brockwell-Wiley
”The park closes at sunset. So no one should be there at night.”
— Syndi Ashley
“I just spent a week visiting Longview for only the second time and from U.S. 80 to I-20 south side of town needs every bit of help it can get. You have a beautiful LeTourneau campus but the rest of that area is rundown and deserted looking. I jogged thru Teague Park every morning and it’s a treasure that should treated as such. The honor and pride I felt about our veterans was deep. By the way, the park was clean and didn’t see any sign of the drugs and prostitutes many are complaining about as I ran through each morning.”
— Shane R Goslin
“I would like it, but only if donated funds were used. The city has too many unmet needs now.”
— Marti Patten
“Attracting tourism into a poverty stricken area is always a great idea. May give just a few some pride in their heritage, location and circumstance. Look into areas around New York and other big cities where the city attracted attention to difficult living environments and were successful at improving the economy of these areas, by this same means. This is a beautiful area and park, why not dress it up?”
— Gretchen McDaniel
“Let’s get the development of new Hinsley Park and shopping center off life support first.”
— Doug Shook
Tatum dress code
Regarding “Mother, grandmother’s grievances denied by Tatum ISD; lawsuit planned,” Oct. 10:
Why does this article not state child protection services was called and when visiting Michael (the 4 year old) at school, they found him in a room unattended and crying? This is a matter of record not opinion. If Michael wasn’t disenrolled why was he out of class and in an empty room in the office area, without a substitute teacher as the lying principal said? He was not disenrolled, remember? Why is he in he office and not the classroom anyway? His hair was in a ponytail, they didn’t like it, sent him to the office and called his grandmother to get him, she refused and they stuck him in a room. The article states the principal is concerned because she has to defend herself from false accusations. We all suffer false accusations as adults. I feel if she’s not used to being falsely accused she’s not qualified to be in leadership. Especially over children who encounter bullying every day. Is she REALLY seeking sympathy when children are being denied an education? If that’s the best defense she can come up with the this is a pathetic one. You’re not ready for court Mrs. Fire you better get another’s answer together because you’re going to look sad on the stand. I can see it now. “She hurt my feelings and said I was a bad principal” boo hoo hoo. BUCK UP, you all need an education and you should be ashamed of yourselves. You and your incompetent staff who cut corners, misappropriate enrollment documents and then lie about it.”
— Antonette P. Johnson
“Typical for this area.”
— Debbie Gipson
Rangerettes scholarship
Regarding “ ‘Transformational’ $3.5 million gift to endow Rangerettes scholarships,” Saturday:
“Fantastic! A generous ex-Rangerette is giving life altering opportunities to future Rangerettes. Captain Charlene Arnold 1963-1964”
— Charlene Arnold
“That is fantastic news! I was a Rangerette manager from 84-85.”
— Johnny Thompson
“Another Rangerette Forever proves that ‘once a Rangerette, always a Rangerette!’ “
— Tina Pittman Ritzema