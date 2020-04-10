Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
State parks close
Regarding “Abbott closes state parks, historical sites,” Wednesday:
“This is absolutely ridiculous. For those of us who live in town and have nowhere outdoors to go away from people that was our only option! Every time we step foot in our large yard some people think that means send their kids over to play and won’t keep them at their own house. So the state park was the only place we could go and be truly alone, and not run into anyone. Also what about fishing? That’s allowed but how would we do that now when the public lakes are closed and now state parks are too?”
— April Pemberton
“I run my neighbors’ kids off. I am polite but stern. And I make it clear to their parents as well. Tell them you won’t have anyone else around your family because you are doing your part to protect your family as well as theirs.”
— Brittany Kulle
“So, one of the few outdoor recreational activities you could do that allows you to social distance. Hiking around Caddo a half mile from any other human seemed to be the safest bet in these times.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“This is ridiculous, seriously. Y’all told us last week GO OUTSIDE GO TAKE A WALK? So now y’all turning us into wall-E the movie. I’m still gonna go outside and walk. I am a diabetic. I have to exercise.”
— Shelbylynn Davis
“People this is not stupid! He is trying to save us! Stay at home! This isn’t vacation time. It’s not time to go hiking, fishing, or playing. Stay at home!”
— Carrie Kate Morgan Plasterer
“Good! The tighter the lockdown the sooner life goes back to normal!”
— Jennifer Hooks
“Either shut it all down for a while or let everyone live their lives, halfway fixing the problem is not fixing it at all. Only half of the people follow the social distancing rules.”
— Jesus Sifuentes
Bad decisions
Regarding “Yancey: Just say it: It’s wrong,” Wednesday:
“Thanks for saying what needed to be said. Good for you, Dr. Yancey!”
— Nan Sauer Mitchell
“I have been saying it’s wrong for three weeks. Makes me very angry.”
— Karen Petty Bobo
“The ‘Ollies Outbreak’ will be upon us. It was wrong. It is wrong. Thanks for your support!”
— Sheri Singleton Battles
“It’s wrong.”
— Jim Bartlett
“Well said. Yes. It is wrong. Bad for business, too, because I bet I am not the only one who has decided never to visit that particular store when this is over. I am just one person, but it’s the principle of the situation! Shame on you Ollie’s!”
— Susan Garner Baker
“I agree with you. I will never shop at that store because they did this. I’m a nurse and don’t appreciate that they took advantage of a crisis knowing that people would flock into the store because it was a place to go. And I’m so disappointed in our city government that they allowed it even after multiple people were calling in complaints while it was happening. Then a friend of mine who owns a small tanning salon has a city official visit her to let her know if she tries to sneak customers in she will be fined and lose her license to operate! She wasn’t even sneaking people in but the city had to make that threat. Not very impressed with the city right now.”
— Sherita Williams
“Well said.”
— Holly Patterson Forbes
“Amen. My sentiments exactly.”
— Erika Tamassy
“So I’ll admit when I saw that Ollie’s opened during a time such as this I was perturbed myself. But after thinking more about it I got off my high horse and realized they had SUPPLIES everyone was in NEED of but others were completely out of! So maybe before you write an article passing judgment you should think about what everyone NEEDED in a time like this.”
— Felisha Simmering
“True, but at the time there were CDC guideline in place for essential businesses to enforce social distancing and not only did Ollie’s not do this but the city failed to enforce the guidelines upon Ollie’s.”
— Lisa Ormes
“Same is true of Ellis Home & Garden. I’m told it was deemed an essential business because they sell seeds and such. Give me a break. Farmers are not going there to get seeds.”
— Michael Curry
“Amen! Thank you, sir. I am a nurse and am tired of fighting this with my fellow colleagues only to see huge gatherings and social events continue. It infuriates me to no end. There is no respect for the medical community when this keeps happening. It’s a slap in the face.”
— Cassie Elias
“Very well written. Being told it’s the state’s responsibility or to call Rep. Dean doesn’t solve the problem and only shifts blame. In the end we need to stay home not to protect just ourselves but also to protect those we come into contact with.”
— Lisa Ormes
“It was wrong. Ollie’s and Dick’s are on my blacklist.”
— Bryan White
“I am right there with you, Dr. Yancey. I went to Albertson’s grocery today with a mask and gloves and was sickened by all the people who did not even have a mask on. They are stupid. Each person I saw with a mask I thanked them and hope those without heard me loud and clear.”
— Sunny Daniel Love
News-Journal is right
Regarding “Editorial: Quick action was needed in Longview, all must follow orders for common good,” Wednesday:
“Very good editorial. I agree with your comments completely. I am 71 years old and stay in all the time unless it’s an emergency. Otherwise, I would be very selfish.”
— Spencer Plumley
Stadiums stay open
Regarding “Longview school officials keep stadiums open for public use — for now,” Thursday:
“Children need fresh air and movement! And not everyone has the luxury of a backyard! A lot of other problems come from small children, and anyone else for that matter, not having access to fresh air, exercise and sun.”
— Angel Fields
“I sure hope no one contracts the coronavirus from those bleachers. They have parks closed for a reason.”
— Ashley Hastings
“Parks are open. Playgrounds are not.”
— Jocelyn Gilliam
“That’s what I meant, thanks for the correction.”
— Ashley Hastings
“I run those bleachers specifically because I don’t have anything to touch. Other than bottoms of shoes, no contact is made with the bleachers that would spread the virus. Shoes are taken off before entering the house, thoroughly sprayed with disinfectant and left outside (in the heat). From the info we have been given about spread, I feel like it’s a safe form of exercise outside the home.”
— Charla Kidd
“Why I go to Spring Hill Stadium. Usually I am only one there.”
— Wolver Bean