Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Regarding, “Gohmert reacts to attack on U.S. Capitol,” Wednesday:
“Ted Cruz and Louie Gohmert are part of this Trump insurrection.”
— Neva Gaile Tanner
“If he’s from Texas he should have been armed.”
— Mary George Bethany Clampitt
“Oh please! Don’t care what you think!”
— Pamela Denise Gibson
“He was part of the problem. There’s blood on his hands along with the narcissist in the White House.”
— Angela Laury
“Funny how Louie and his supporters are desperately trying to distance themselves from the dumpster fire they helped set.”
— Michael Hathoot
“To get away from all the madness he promoted.”
— Bruce Allen Williams
“Haven’t heard a peep out of this traitor since his coup failed.”
— Zack Sharp
“I thought he wanted violence on the streets.. now he’s hiding under a chair?”
— Billy Pedigo
Regarding, “Longview Regional Medical Center partners for community COVID-19 vaccine clinic,” Wednesday:
“Too bad the slots were filled so quickly. So many people so few shots.”
— Kay Dotson McQueary
“It’s time for these clinics to be scheduled every day. At every medical facility we can find.”
— David Johnston
“When is the next sign-up since these slots are full? (Just checked).”
— Dot McCoy Horne
“Slots all full...”
— Wendi Cariker Wolfe
Regarding, “Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated,” Wednesday:
“Shameful display of disregards for democracy. What conscious leader of a free country would hunker down and agitate chaos upon his free citizens. This is the most low down egregious and embarrassing so called protest. Today we as an audience are standing and watching trashing of the “Bigly House.’”
— Betty Hearn
“It wasn’t as violent as the media is portraying...My daughter is there as well as several other family members.”
— Christy Tucker Stephenson
“This is white privilege at its finest. If these were people of color protesting , it would be a different story.”
— Tina Rushing
“No national guard for Pelosi. She wanted to defund the police.”
— Lisa Carrell
“‘Protesters backing Joe Biden burned and looted businesses in Minnesota, Portland, etc.’
Found it! The horrible double standards ruining this country — and yes goes for both sides.”
— Sam Garrison
“He’s probably doing this so he can enact martial law and remain president.”
— April Pemberton
“It wasn’t right when BLM did it and it’s not right now. Justice and righteousness never change they surpass all understanding!”
— Evelyn Nowlin
“I am a Republican, but I do not support these zealots. So sad we can’t find common ground. My heart bleeds for the US.”
— Vickie Buschke
“East Texas’s own Louie Gohmert deserves a little attention to his role in this fiasco.”
— Michael Dalesson
“Should all be treated like terrorists.”
— James M. Holley
“It shouldn’t have to come to this. If congress would have done their jobs and investigated. It if was the other way around I guess it would be ok.”
— Connie Kavin Powers
“It’s like that 80’s anti-drug message. ‘This is your brain on Fox News. Any questions?’”
— John Farmer
“I hope you MAGA folks realize that you just lost Republicans every moderate & Independant voter in America.”
Thank you.”
— Michael Hathoot
Regarding, “White Oak High School adding fire academy,” Tuesday:
“This is Awresome!! Come on Longview and Gladewater!!!”
— Dionne Morrison McCauley
“That’s great!”
— LaVerne Jordan Hollins
“Love that White Oak is doing this and love that Hallsville started it this year. My youngest is in the program and he is super excited about it!”
— Rhonda Reeves Nash
“Roughnecks are ahead of the curve as usual!!!”
— Michael Hathoot
“Sharing! Way to go White Oak High School!”
— Marilyn Petty
“That’s awesome, i wish I had that back when I was in highschool.”
— Robert Beasley III
“WOW!!! They are so lucky!!! Way to go!!!”
— Laure Turman-dehoff
Regarding, “Marshall man fatally shoots pastor in Winona before services Sunday,” Sunday:
“As sad as this is thank you Longview News-Journal for not making it sound like a mass shooting in a church.”
— Christina Adkins
“And no one is looking to the root of the problem in this comment section.”
— Mandy Poland
“My heart”
— Jackie Maze Crawford
“Sad to hear. Thoughts go out to the family.”
— Tyler Russell
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends for there loose church shooting are back again the devil is busy ... and some comments are about color let’s not forget about the shooting in 2015 also where it was the other way around and it was several deaths young killer was taken to McDonald’s. Let’s focus on the pastor and his family and not the color. God bless”
— Ronnie Fritz Sr.
“Why didn’t he leave after being there all night, he should have known church was going to begin that morning he wanted to get in some more trouble, killing this man of God in the house of God. Satan at his Best. So sorry for the family and the church.”
— Shirley King
“Sad and disturbing how someone takes another’s life so easily. Prayers for the pastor’s family and all.”
— Donna Summers
“Calling for someone to fry or get the needle on the internet is messed up yall know that right? Like is that what Jesus would do?”
— René Dillard
“Prayers for the church families. This dude should have been locked up.”
— Ginny-Virginia Jones
“He needs to burn in hell prayers to the pastor family.”
— Shirley Rufner
Regarding, “Longview makes progress on bond projects in 2020,” Sunday:
“Can we just get some sidewalks on Green St. where they are desperately needed?”
— Brenda Thompson Arce
“Sidewalks and bike lanes ...
PLEASE.”
— Mallory Hill Dodd
“A center turn lane down Hawkins Parkway is a necessity!”
— Rhonda Cobb Barber
“How about fix that part of Cotton that will tear up your car BC they refuse to get rid of that brick that never stays in place? Or put in red lights where needed?? But ooooh nooo lets put in 5 freakin’ lanes on Harrison Rd. instead of just a dang turning lane like we wanted ... The list could go on and on but they never listen to the people.”
— Penny Elaine Fink
“Excited for the upgrades at the parks and community centers! These improvements will benefit so many folks.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell
“The street lights on the loop needs to have brighter bulbs in my opinion they’re not bright enough. Young street between green and mobberly is so bad you’ll lose a transmission driving down it.”
— Liz Moreno