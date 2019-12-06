Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Historic night
Regarding “Historic night: Nearly 2,000 fill Belcher to see Bush in Longview,” Tuesday:
■
“He is a very good storyteller and patriotic leader! It was a fabulous evening!”
— Jill Everett
“It was an enjoyable evening!”
— Shelica Robinson Washington
“One of my favorite Texans!”
— Sandra Jo Blackburn Bledsoe
“It was a wonderful program.”
— Nancy Kelley West
“President George W. Bush was a wonderful President.”
— Tammy Gibson Mayfield
“How so? We were on the brink of a financial crisis in 2008.”
— Kathy Somer
“Loved all of the stories.”
— Teresa Arrington
“Out of curiosity, how did everyone know about this event? This is the first I am hearing of it. I am disappointed to have missed such a visit.”
— Krystal Kellogg Johnson
“There were articles about it in the News-Journal.”
— Kathryn Rankin Brannon
“I saw it on Facebook also.”
— Mary Stone Wadzeck
“He was awesome!”
— Dana Dickson Hufstetler
“Wonderful event.”
— Sabrina Benefield Castle
“He can be very funny. I enjoyed it.”
— Angie Davis Mctee
“OMG I miss him. I love me some George W. Bush.”
— Grace Jackson
“GWB, though not the brightest, was an honest politician. I’d prefer him any day over the Republican clown man-boy we now have.”
— Sandi Sach
Nabbed him
Regarding “Longview man sought by law enforcement captured in Shreveport,” Wednesday:
■
“Glad he was caught.”
— Margie Land
“Very very glad he is behind bars.”
— Kimberly Wilson Webber
“Keep him locked up!”
— Tammy Gibson Mayfield
So long, Waffle Shoppe
Regarding “Developers seek artists, designs for mural at proposed Starbucks as former Waffle Shoppe demolished,” Wednesday:
■
“A $20,000 GoFundMe for a mural? This is not only ridiculous but raises a big red flag. What exactly are they using this money for, because a mural does not cost $20,000 unless the developers are planning on funneling this money to a predetermined artist of their choosing. Many local artists would be honored to do this for cost of paint and supplies. Furthermore, if the developers cannot fund this, what other corners will be cut due to lack of money on their part?”
— Terri Harris Hill
“I think Starbucks has enough cash to fund something like this. They should have a mural of people being arrested for waiting for friends. That would be a good mural.”
— Keene Guidry
“Denna Miller paints beautiful murals!”
— Megan Hawkins Lawson
“So many questions. Why ANOTHER Starbucks? So many other chains we don’t have. Why isn’t Starbucks paying for their own building aesthetics? If I started a business in town, I’d have to pay for my own building and decorations, why wouldn’t a multi-million or multi-billion dollar company be responsible for the same? Can I have a $20,000 GoFundMe supported by the city as well? I’ll put up a beautiful mural too!”
— Louise Leone
“Yay, about time another eyesore down. Last week the Globe, now this. Keep going a few more on 80.”
— Kim Pedigo
“The whole motel strip needs to go.”
— Anthony Mattingly
“David Sweat amen. I so enjoyed this place with my mother and grandmother. Hate to see it go for a Starbucks. Yuck.”
— Cora Campbell
“Les Hassell, I’d like to know who to get in touch with to possibly get the Waffle Shoppe neon street side sign. If you or any of the LNJ staff know, I’d greatly appreciate it.”
— David Sweat
“It’s pretty sad to see local places go away to chains. You should at the very least try the locals first. Saying ‘we need it/another one’ just because Dallas (or heaven forbid TYLER) or wherever else has it, doesn’t make the product any better.”
— Michael S. Moore
“Paint a service members and first responders mural.”
— Kevin Mackey
“Maybe a mural of the old Waffle Shoppe would be a tribute.”
— Tellita Britt
Rangerettes trip
Regarding “Rangerettes return from high-kicking performance abroad,” Sunday:
■
“I love to watch them. Very good and congratulations on your trip.”
— Lessie Hughes
“They are the best.”
— Mary Sue Cole
Down one
Regarding “Longview ISD drops to UIL 5A with UIL realignment numbers; most other local schools stay put,” Tuesday:
■
“Exercise in futility trying to understand state rules.”
— Judson A. Murray
“Jud, what does this mean in practical terms?”
— Dale Jones
“It means the state is trying to reduce the amount they send LISD by any fraction they can get away with.”
— Judson A. Murray
“It’s probably an average, as enrollment changes almost daily.”
— Katy Birdsong Rue
“Bless the half student, poor thing. HA!”
— Johnna Childress Hensley
“If they take a couple of days and average, that is how they get the 0.5. Some schools just use one day while others average several days to get a more accurate number.”
— Keith Kirbow
Student that shows up half the time and part-time superintendent who works half the time. Makes sense now.”
— Chris Smith
“Well, parents won’t have to drive as far for sports maybe.”
— Carole Kessler
“Came here for the .5 comments. Wasn’t disappointed.”
— Nicholas Jones
“Who exactly is that .5?”
— Kenneth G. Brown
“I want to see the picture of the half child.”
— Russell Lewis
Tough on crime
Regarding “Editorial: Gregg County district attorney’s tougher approach is the right path,” Sunday:
■
“Best DA in many years!”
— Will Butch Haggard
“Thank you, DA Watson!”
— Jeannie Mathis Miller
“Gregg County has needed a real DA for many years. Looks like we have one.”
— Mitch Henderson
“Did we expect him NOT to do the job we hired him to do? I guess if he gets lazy and his stats fall, he can expect to soon be referred to as ‘the last guy,’ but for now, let’s just keep prosecuting criminals. And we’re gonna keep an eye out for shady plea deals with pedophiles and wife beaters.”
— Teresa Garner
“Love you Tom and all your hard work. Wish you had been DA years ago when I was burgalarized by a repeat offender. They stole guns which were later found at crime scenes. I was mortified, that he never went to court for the burglary.”
— Gerard Doyon
“Yet certain people in high places get off with a slap on the wrist. And certain people that know people in high places get special treatment.”
— Bubba-Jen Valadez
“You have any examples of this? Under this man’s leadership? I doubt that. He’s well known for his integrity and generosity, and his sense of justice. If anyone would root out corruption, this is your man.”
— Jeff Laurens
“Yeah, I know one. Former DA for Gregg County was just given an early release after three years of probation on a 10 year probation sentence. Look it up if you like.”
— Paul Hogan
“That case was handled by the previous DA and his probation was ended early by a judge AGAINST the wishes and arguments of DA Watson and his staff.”
— Brannon Robertson
“He’s not getting a second term, he’s costing too much money. Officials can’t take their free vacations anymore.”
— Farrakhan Capone
“The business of bodies, I’m 100% sure all those ‘felons’ were not guilty. Some took the plea to avoid the costly and corrupt system.”
— Robert Burlingame
“The right man for the job.”
— Jeff Laurens