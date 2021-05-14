Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Pine Tree ISD schedules student COVID-19 vaccine clinic,” Wednesday:
“Just wondering why schools seem to be jumping in for what I think may be the first time to become health care providers? Have any other vaccines been offered to school age kids on campus previously?
Maybe, I missed it before but I don’t remember schools offering these kinds of medical services before ...?”
— Daniel James Harding
“We will be opting out of this ...”
— Tammy Lynette
“Praying for all be safe.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“You want people to stop wearing masks? Then get vaccinated.”
— Albert Ruiz
“Great news.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Nope not happening.”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
Regarding, “Marshall ISD waives mask requirement,” Wednesday:
“Yay!! I don’t live in Marshall but I’m proud to see the decision! Wish more schools and businesses would follow!”
— Clairce Dotson
“That’s great I think the masks are nasty anyway!”
— Dewayne Wesley Cato
“People in these comments claim to be “patriots” but let a piece of cloth offend them and their ‘rights’”
— Albert Ruiz
“How reckless.”
— Kaela Ritter
“Come on Longview ISD. Lift it already.”
— Jennifer Bolton
“If they lift you can still have the option to provide and have your child wear a mask it’s optional!”
— Becca Ann
“Come thru pine tree.”
— Holly Haddad
“I am glad Pinetree ISD hasn’t. I am still getting calls saying positive test results for kids at the school ...”
— Mahasa Carter
“Smh, my kids will wear theirs until further notice.”
— Megan Wallace
“LISD better not!”
— Tonya Renee Henderson
“Four months too early.”
— John Hornbeck
“Spring Hill ISD
You guys need to follow suit. It’s absolutely ridiculous that you’re requiring children to cover their faces all day long. I’m more worried about the long term psychological effects. Which don’t seem to be a concern of yours.”
— Brandon Scott Cofer
“While reading these comments I see why, there’s no common sense in a lot of people.”
— Carmisha Mayfield
“Kids haven’t even been vaccinated smh”
— Debra Gray Pope
Regarding, “Push to bring casinos to Texas headed for defeat this session despite high-profile campaign,” Tuesday:
“We need casino”
— Linda J Foster Mathis
“Take a trip around to where Casinos are ... ends up being high crime, high crashes from intoxication and increased homelessness I could go in. Research before you vent.”
— Alisa Dompe
“Texas government just can’t trust people to make their own decisions on stuff like this.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“Welcome to Texas, where you can have all the guns and ammo you want and ride motorcycles with no helmet, because you know, freedom and stuff. But they draw the line at us spending our money just anywhere. Gambling? How reckless!”
— Tiffany Israel
Regarding, “‘A new adventure’: Gregg County human resources director moves on after 43 years of service,” Tuesday:
n
“Congrats Rita!”
— Paula Prince
“Way to go Rita!!!”
— Victoria Oneal
“What a story! Congratulations!”
— Jocelyn Gilliam
“Congrats Rita!”
— Shawn Hara
“Congratulations Rita! Your ACTS sisters will miss you! I’m So happy and excited for you!”
— Teresa Angelo
“Congratulations Rita!! So happy for you!”
— Mary Ramos Ball
“Congratulations Rita. Enjoy yourself. Thank you for helping me and my family through the years. You’re a very sweet lady.”
— Charlene Jones
“Congrats Rita Fyffe, don’t forget us and we’re wishing you the very best!”
— George Steele
“Congratulations, Rita. Wishing you well as you start your new adventure.”
— LaDelle R Kay
“Congrats Rita Fyffe!! Proud of you, but, hate to hear you’re moving!”
— Sherry Speer Rand
“Congratulations Rita Fyffe! What a proud moment. Well deserved.”
— Cynthia Pinkerton Bluethman
“Way to go Girl!
“Gregg County is loosing a good one!! Good Luck on your future endeavors!”
— Beth Harris McKinney
“Congratulations Rita Fyffe and best wishes on your new endeavor.”
— Beverly Jernigan
“Congratulations on a job well done, Rita!”
— Donna Lukens Sharp
“Congratulations and all the best of your new journey.”
— Carrie Fisher
“Congratulations, Rita! Your St. Matthew’s family will certainly miss you! Best of luck in your new endeavor.”
— Nathan Brazell
“Well deserved!! Sweetest friend I ever worked for in the late 80’s babysitting her beautiful kids! Rita is a gem! Her new employer will DEF. be blessed by her!”
— Melinda Brooks Hall
Regarding, “LDF: UPS driver broke down door of burning Longview home, rescued resident,” Monday:
n
“This is the UPS driver! You can see him on my parents Ring doorbell. He was dropping something off at their house and you can see when he gets to the end of the yard he stops then starts running. Thanks for recognizing him!”
— Trista Tucker Roel
“God Bless this UPS driver.”
— Gailya Waller
“And I can’t even get a tracking number from FedEx.”
— Saylor Knox
“Above and beyond for sure.”
— Tricia Cox
“Thankfully he was there!”
— Phyllis Gilmore
“UPS drivers seriously are the best employees.”
— Mitch Wright
“This is the news I like to hear!”
— Brittay Racine
“Hero.”
— Gennie Adams
Regarding, “Two adults, two children killed in Texas 31 wreck between Kilgore, Tyler,” Monday:
n
“Hwy 31 is horrible! It’s worse than whiskey bend.”
— KC Brown
“That road is treacherous. People drive too aggressive. I hope the troopers monitor that road more for speeding and driving too close behind other cars.”
— Tricia Cox
“They need to reduce the speed on Hwy 31 to 55mph all the way through.”
— Santiago Garcia
“It’s so bad there was people killed and worse on Mother’s Day where a mom every year will remember this so sad I’m praying for the families.”
— Patsy Lenoir
“Prayers for all families.”
— Rebecca Wilson
“So sad...Prayers.”
— Betsy Rodriguez
“We pulled up on the wreck, never seen the community come together as much as we were! Praying for the families of these people!”
— Linley Grayce Hawes
Regarding, “Adopted child means ‘special’ Mother’s Day for Hallsville natives,” Sunday:
n
“Coby is a precious little boy, saw him at the Saltgrass Steakhouse on Mother’s Day!”
— Dot Cheatwood
“Best family ever!! And Coby is the cutest!!!”
— Leah Murray
“Precious family.”
— Sonia Ingle
“Such an amazing family.”
— Jamie Lane
“So grateful for people like The Cochrans! And Coby is the greatest!”
— CBS19 Reagan Roy
“God bless you, Coby!”
— Sarah Monroe
“One of my faves. She helped me raise my babies and she was always meant to be a mommy. So proud of her.”
— JoCarol Cox