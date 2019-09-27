Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Road funding
Regarding “ ‘So excited’: State targets $282M in Gregg County road projects,” Sunday:
■
“I-20 needs to be six lanes from state line all the way to Dallas.”
— Greg Morris
“What are they doing about Texas 31?”
— Amee Alexander
“After the Knife River scandal, I’m interested to see how much taxpayer money will leave the area again.”
— Jerry William
Abortion ordinance
Regarding “Gilmer latest East Texas city to adopt anti-abortion ordinance,” Tuesday:
■
“What a waste of time. I’d betcha there are none, or very few, abortions in Gilmer. Is there a hospital in Gilmer?”
— Sandi Sach
“I’m pretty sure there has never even been an abortion in Gilmer. There was a hospital, not sure if there still is. I was born there at Ragland Fenlaw Hospital (as was Don Henley of the Eagles!). But it shut down years ago. This is laughable.”
— Lisa O’Brien
“There is no longer a hospital in Gilmer. It closed a few years ago.”
— Vik Verma
“Look at that. A bunch of old white men. This is nothing but showboating.”
— Barbara Garrett
“How about the men of this City Council preemptively vote on matters that might improve the quality of lives for the children of Gilmer instead of wasting time and resources on a non-matter? I’m sure the men on the council are constitutional scholars as well as highly trained medical professionals capable of understanding the complexities of both the law as well as female reproductive health, but something tells me they are not prioritizing the issues the people of Gilmer are actually facing.”
— Kelly Andrews
“If I wasted this much time at my job I wouldn’t have one. Focus on the local issues that matter.”
— James DeHart
“Thank you Gilmer.”
— MaryKay Gunter
“For what?”
— Kathy Somer
“For forcing their religious opinions down womens’ pants I assume.”
— Justin Adkins
“How about fix the roads and build parks? #distraction”
— Cameron J. Phillips
Hair fight
Regarding “Mother, grandmother fighting Tatum ISD dress code hire lawyer as students put in ISS,” Sept. 19:
■
“Most dress codes in this country are outdated. Most dress codes are culturally biased. East Texas in general is filled with mostly good people so let’s hope they do the right thing here and update their thinking in Tatum. The length or style in which a child wears their hair at a public school is only the business of their parents/guardians. No one should be denied education because someone doesn’t understand or care for their hair choices.”
— Chris Kennedy
“If you let any children break dress code at school and just do whatever they want, then what will happen when they have to get a job and can’t because they don’t feel like they have to follow a dress code?”
— Carol Sanders Gray
“Well welcome to East Texas. Big fish in little ponds trying to frame the conversation with their ‘rules. Does this ‘rule’ apply to young girls with long hair — and lice?”
— Kathy Somer
“Native American children endured this humiliation until 1975. In the residential schools it was designed to humiliate and break our cultures. Hair length or style has nothing to do with these childrens’ education. This being done in a county named and settled by Native Americans — Panola (Choctaw and Chickasaw word for cotton) — is to add insult to injury. My people endured the same kinds of treatment and much worse at the hands of so-called civilizers. This is not about race, it’s about control. These pinebillies better take a look at what happened at Flower Mound school district and do the right thing, or get their wallets ready. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has already ruled on this. One last reminder of a person with long hair: my savior Jesus Christ.”
— Geoff Nitatohbi
“I’m a 55-year-old male with long hair and can remember fighting to wear my hair long. I wish these people good luck in their battle.”
— Mike Millsap
Charter expansion
Regarding “Longview ISD hosts first town hall for district-wide charter proposal,” Monday:
■
“Is this partly an attempt to make Longview THE preeminent athletic superpower in the state of Texas? Like IMG Academy in Florida? Anyone can attend a charter school. The student is not required to live within the district. So athletes from Gilmer, Gladewater, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Kilgore, etc., that want to join an already elite athletic program could attend LISD with no questions asked. LISD already has billboards in these communities with the message “Choose LISD.” The other area districts can only have students that live within those district(s) participate in athletics (or other UIL activities). If there is a really good football player at Pine Tree, for instance, that feels his talents are not being recognized at a program that hasn’t done well traditionally and that individual realizes he can simply enroll at LISD charter and play for the already well-established Lobos, well, that could start an alarming trend. Imagine the already talent-rich Lobos picking one or two elite players from each area ISD annually. They would establish a dynasty unlike anything East Texas has ever seen. I’m sure there are a lot of things to consider in regard to LISD seeking charter school status, but simply google IMG Academy Florida/athletics and you’ll see one of those possible reasons.”
— Rex Fennell
“You can already live outside Longview ISD and attend LISD. And you could all the way back to when I was in school.”
— Preston Rader
“Yes, but you had to apply for a waiver and pay a fee. You also had to prove the move was not for athletics.”
— Rex Fennell
“There are no fees for transfer into LISD. While families do have to apply, they are almost always accepted, and all out-of-district transfers are free of charge.”
— Matthew Prosser
“ ... trying to do too much ... ‘The probability of an event being meaningful is a much more important datum than the event itself.’ Peter F. Drucker”
— Chiquita Ballenger
“No!!!”
— Steve Walden
“Why can’t they just go back to the old standards of school? We grew up knowing how to read, write, do math, make change without a register figuring it out for us, knowing how to behave in and out of school, and not feeling entitled. Seems all LISD is trying to do is make things more difficult for parents and students. Does anyone out there still remember the ‘new math’ phase kids had to go through and what happened with that? Please get back to the basics and let children go to their neighborhood schools instead of spreading them all over town.”
— Patricia Sherwood Swan
“So that they can raise taxes again.”
— Rick Smith