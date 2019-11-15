Comments from readers

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here’s a sampling of some recent comments:
Tatum dress code
Regarding “Tatum ISD to alter hair policy in dress code, drops Head Start to add more pre-K,” Monday:
“Way to go Tatum!”
— Nisha Miller
“Schools need to get rid of these outdated, sexist dress code rules. Boys can have long hair!”
— Melanie Marie-Jahnke Manning
“I support Tatum ISD and JP Richardson.”
— Tammy Murray White
“I bet you do. So you will deny education to a child because of his hair?”
— Kim Curtis
“Rules are for everyone. He can go somewhere else.”
— Vanita Floyd
“Didn’t have a problem until JP Richardson came back.”
— Michael Bradley
“Now it’s time to get rid of the problem.”
— Carolyn Holland Bradley
“Definition of the the term ‘natural’ referring to hair color is ... ?”
— Sherry Moore Molpus
“Come on, you know what natural colors are and aren’t. Get real.”
— Vanita Floyd
“Guess the teachers need to quit coloring their hair. What is good for the goose, is good for the gander!”
— Sherry Moore Molpus
“Tatum is racist school. My 6-year-old son’s hair is as long as mine and I dare someone to tell me to cut it. They are wrong for that.”
— May May
“How many white boys you know wear duck tails, rat tails, male buns or puff balls? That’s where the policy was racially discriminatory. These kids are innocent. I have boys. Weekly or biweekly haircuts can be costly. Some parents may not can economically support that lifestyle. As long as the child’s hair is clean, well groomed and not obstructing vision I think a nice hairstyle should be allowed. My 7 year old has long curly hair. I take very good care of it and he looks very presentable daily when he goes to school. So, yes, this policy needs to be taken a closer look at.”
— Shya Christian
Harrison County shooting
Regarding “Hallsville man arrested in Harrison County shooting death,” Nov. 8:
“So was Jones in fear of his life, standing his ground or what ever they call it?”
— Carole Shelton
“No.”
— Bonnie Sue Carlson
“How do you know he was not in fear for his life? Were you there?”
— Eddie Holland
“Jimbo worked around where I lived. I saw him almost every day. Though he had his issues, he was always polite and friendly. Neither I, nor anyone else here, never saw him aggressive or physical. Though I’ve been told why he went over there with a female friend I do not know that the are facts so I will not repeat it. I do not know the person who killed him I just know that Jimbo did not deserve to die like this. He will be missed around here.”
— Bonnie Sue Carlson
“I do know the person accused, this is not in his character either. No one knows but those who were there what actually happened. Both sides and their families are in pain.”
— Jordan Barnard
Contract authority
Regarding “City: Amendment would increase city manager’s contract authority 400%,” Wednesday:
“Not from Longview but as retired accountant-audit, I always was concerned when there was too much control, especially money, with too few people. I once had a situation, short version, an employee then elected official of near 10 year employment was discovered taking funds and had been for seven or eight years. The amount was nearly $38,000. Fortunately got restitution. I don’t know the gentleman and not questioning his abilities or ethics. The City Council will make that decision per their authority. Best of luck.”
— Keith Barber
“Hope there’s a constant accountability.”
— Tammy Madding
“NO, NO, and NO!! Why is this even being considered?!”
— Karen Harris Jackson
“Every council member should oppose this. The current ceiling of $50,000 (established during Murray Moore’s term as mayor) is more than sufficient for any situation going forward. Has the current ceiling of $50,000 created any hardship of any kind for a pending contract or proposed vendor of the City of Longview? Any contract the City of Longview is considering should be brought to council no matter the amount of money. Spending taxpayer money demands TRANSPARENCY, something Andy Mack has obviously forgotten since he was elected. Notice Andy Mack had this item placed on the CONSENT AGENDA, not placing the item as a DISCUSSION ITEM, much in the same way he did with the $600,000 Andy gave to the Petroleum Building Project. Another example of his dishonesty and always seeming to find ways to appropriate money to any number of his PET PROJECTS. The City of Longview is $360 million in debt during Mack’s tenure and he wants more power to access money without having to come before the council. Every council person should have the right to vote on any contract, no matter the amount of money.”
— Tommy Finklea
Dairy drying up
Regarding “No. 1 milk company declares bankruptcy amid drop in demand,” Tuesday:
“We buy direct from the farmer right here in East Texas, both because it guarantees the farmer a fair price, and because we value the health benefits of real, unprocessed, pasture-raised milk.”
— Jerica Cadman
“Where do you go?”
— Heather Johnson
“I never thought of that. I drink milk everyday and can’t imagine life without it. Waldo Way Dairy is not far from me and I know sells yogurt and eggs. Bet they sell milk too.”
— Susan Hudson Woods
“Trimble Farms.”
— Jerica Cadman
“My husband eats a bowl of cereal every work morning. Oh, I didn’t know you could milk an almond.”
— Deedra Kelley
“I love milk but don’t drink it because I try to stay low-carb/keto. Only buy it for my toddler, half-gallon lasts seven to 10 days. The organic kind from small dairies with good reputations re: animal and product handling. I mean, it gets me how it’s so expensive to be environmentally/animal welfare/whatever-else conscious!”
— Michelle Kavanagh
“People who love milk can thank Walmart for pushing the prices so low dairy farms can’t afford to stay in business.”
— Brian Simmons
“Still buy and drink lots of milk, cream, half and half, cottage cheese, loads of cheeses. And butter! So, I am not the problem!”
— Penny Burnett Guerrero
“We drink almond milk at our house. No one’s injecting hormones, steroids, and antibiotics in almonds.”
— Bethany Bowman Roberts
“I can’t remember the last time I drank milk was. I have never liked it and have pretty much eliminated all dairy from my diet. I feel much better without it. Not that I don’t miss it though! Pizza isn’t the same!”
— Melida Anne Heien
“With two little boys, we go through three gallons a week in my house!”
— Kimberly Wells
“There is no health reason to drink milk past the age of 5.”
— Dale A. Silvertooth
“If I drink milk, it is whole milk, not that lesser stuff (lowfat, 2%, 1%, etc.) that they remove the fat from and add stuff to in order for it to ‘taste better’.”
— Lisa Moore Hemus
“Nope, I went dairy free recently. Already feeling healthier.”
— Rashell Garcia
“I drink almond milk. I am lactose intolerant.”
— Linda Stewart
“I can’t eat my Oreos without milk.”
— Trent Durst