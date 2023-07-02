Coppedge: Do ethics and a moral compass matter?

If you came upon an expensive fountain pen someone left on a security tray at your local courthouse, you would be confronted by an ethical dilemma. Would you have a duty to turn it in? Or would you pocket the pen for your personal use?
That was the ethical question confronting then state Sen. Ken Paxton (the recently impeached Texas attorney general) at the Collin County Courthouse. The item in question was a Mont Blanc pen. He chose to keep it.
Backing up a bit, the person to whom the pen belonged was local attorney Joe Joplin. The pen had been a gift from his wife.
Mont Blanc pens are a status symbol, prized by many. On the Mont Blanc website, they are advertised for between $380 and $168,000, with the average price approaching $1,000. It is inconceivable to this author that someone could pick up any Mont Blanc pen and not realize it is something special, desirable and valuable.
Immediately after his hearing, Joplin, who inadvertently left the pen at the security checkpoint, rushed back to inquire if it was still there. It was gone.
Joplin then contacted Collin County Sheriff Terry Box and asked him to look at the security video recording. He did and recognized that the person coming through the security portal after Joplin and taking the pen was Ken Paxton.
Sheriff Box had one of his deputies call Paxton saying that he was seen on security video taking the pen. Paxton admitted he had taken it. Res ipso loquitur*.
People can decide for themselves about Ken Paxton’s ethics and moral compass, or lack thereof.
In another episode in Paxton’s legal career, he was serving as an attorney for a client. Paxton advised his client to invest with a particular financial advisor — Mowery Capital Management. The problem is that Paxton did not inform his client that he was acting not only as their attorney, but also as a paid solicitor for Mowery Capital. He was getting a “kick back” of 30% of their investment fees and not disclosing it.
That was an obvious and gross violation of the fiduciary duty an attorney owes his or her client. It was not until almost three years later that Fritz Mowery and Ken Paxton sent the client/investor notice that Paxton was a solicitor for Mowery Capital Management and had been getting a percentage of the investment fees.
In 2014, the client’s attorney filed a formal complaint against Paxton with the Texas State Securities Board. This led to a disciplinary order of reprimand by the board. Paxton signed the order, and by doing so acknowledged its finding that he had violated Section 12B of the Texas Securities Act — a felony. This led to the first of the three felony indictments pending against Paxton. Again, Res ipso loquitur.
Once again, the readers can decide for themselves about Ken Paxton’s integrity.
Neither of the examples cited above are part of the impeachment articles the Texas House of Representatives just passed. But they speak volumes about Ken Paxton, the man.
Now he has been impeached by an overwhelming bipartisan vote in the House — for a multitude of alleged transgressions.
Publicly and politically, Paxton has positioned himself as a champion of the conservative religious right. Some of his actions, especially his battles against the liberal Washington establishment, are to be praised. But in the opinion of this author, many of his actions do not match his words.
In the House session leading to the vote on impeachment, those in the minority who spoke in defense of Paxton, rather than trying to defend Paxton’s actions, primarily argued against the process — a process which correctly followed the current, and previously agreed to, House rules.
Carl Sandburg is quoted as saying: “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell."
It is yet to be seen what Paxton’s supporters in the Senate will say or do. It seems unlikely that they will successfully argue against the facts or the law. This author suspects that they will “pound the table and yell like hell."
How the Senators vote will say a lot about each of them having or lacking a “moral compass."
* "Res ipso loquitur" is a Latin term meaning the thing speaks for itself.