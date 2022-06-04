Coulter: Soft targets tempt hard hearts and sick minds

After evil once again claimed the lives of innocents, this time in Uvalde, Joe Biden (finally) traveled toward the southern border to offer condolences and promised action.
His remarks in Washington after the tragedy were his predictable, cranky scapegoating of guns, when, as commander in chief of the military, $83 billion worth of weapons and equipment were left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. For Biden to lecture Americans who paid for it all and whose sons and daughters fought, bled and died there is galling.
Such ineptitude was mirrored in Uvalde, as safety protocols were lax, mental health warnings were ignored, and police, who cowered behind rather than charge forward, handcuffed and pepper-sprayed desperate parents. How could so much go so wrong? People are understandably angry and frustrated.
Then, as thunder follows lightning, the usual breathless demands for ineffective gun control measures resounded near and far.
On this page, in the span of two days, an editorial, a column and a letter featured a hodgepodge of gross factual errors, misinterpretations, logical fallacies and misrepresentations. None of this is helpful. Serial falsehoods awash in pathos and ignorance are meant to sway opinion without evidence. One thing they did get right was to lament inaction, but not the sort they demanded.
Their side knows only a handful of things to say after murderers breach soft targets. They demand stricter background checks, but a 2000 study concluded that the 1994 Brady Act, which created background checks and waiting periods, did not reduce homicide or suicide rates. But like a dog returns to its vomit, so a fool repeats his folly, and so they would have us duplicate the failed experiment, expecting a different outcome.
Recent sharp increases in crime, including rapes and homicides, are attributable to Democrat-run cities unwisely defunding their police forces after George Floyd died, a result of influence by the now-discredited Black Lives Matter movement.
The other side demands bans on specific types of popular semi-automatic rifles, namely the AR-15. Their eyes glaze over when they’re shown FBI crime statistics indicating that more people are murdered with fists, feet and knives than are killed by rifles, including the AR-15, which they wrongly believe stands for “Assault Rifle-15” or “Automatic Rifle-15.” In fact, it stands for “ArmaLite Rifle,” which is the name of the company that first produced it in the 1960s, well before mass shootings became common.
The attack in Buffalo demonstrates yet again how murderers are attracted to places where their preferred victims are unarmed and, therefore, most vulnerable. The killer wrote in his manifesto, “Areas where CCW [concealed carry weapons] are outlawed or prohibited may be good areas of attack.”
The Aurora, Colorado, theater shooter bypassed several theaters much closer to his apartment because they allowed patrons to carry concealed. Instead, he settled upon a theater that posted a sign in front prohibiting weapons, killing 12 and injuring 58.
And so it goes with every psychopath intent on mass murder. They seek the path of least resistance, avoiding places where people who refuse to be prey shoot back. Until we get serious about hardening these soft targets, such public venues will remain the favored targets of mentally ill monsters.
Joe Biden says, “It’s time to turn this pain into action,” meaning some legislative or executive pruning of the right to self-defense that has repeatedly led to more victims and filled graves. Action was desperately needed in Uvalde, as it was in Parkland and too many other towns, but Democrats have become too radicalized to take the needed steps, and most Republicans are too gutless to challenge the donkeys on the issue lest they be called mean names on cable news or social media.
There are no solutions and no lives saved with emotionally-overwrought rants, where truth is sucked into an empirical black hole in an evidence-free universe. The loudest voices are usually the least informed and most misleading.
We invite more slaughter by allowing public venues to remain soft targets. If we review the data and learn from our costly mistakes, the myth of gun-free zones can finally be dispelled.