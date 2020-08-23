Craddock: Area notables make for good conversation

So you think nothing important ever happens in East Texas?
I beg to differ. While you are sitting around during this pandemic trying to think of what to talk about you can amaze your family and friends with such facts as:
■ One East Texan’s place in history is secure as the undisputed “King of Ragtime” thanks to the revival of his music in “The Sting.” Scott Joplin was born in 1869 near the Cass County seat of Linden, and he hit it big in 1899 when he wrote “Maple Leaf Rag.” During his lifetime he composed more than 500 songs, including two operas and even a ballet.
But it took Hollywood — specifically “The Sting,” the 1973 hit movie starring Robert Redford, Paul Newman and Robert Shaw — to thrust the long-ago musician/songwriter’s name into the limelight. “The Sting” not only won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, but also featured Joplin’s toe-tapping music throughout. Most notable was his song “The Entertainer” which created a whole new generation of Scott Joplin fans.
■ The Marx Brothers started their comedy career in East Texas. Groucho and his brothers originally were a song-and-dance act. But one day in 1912 in Nacogdoches — in the middle of their act — a mule broke loose and most of the audience left the opera house to watch efforts to round up the animal.
That’s when the brothers started cracking jokes to regain the audience’s attention. Groucho came up with the line, “Nacogdoches is full of roaches.” The East Texas crowd loved the brothers’ wisecracks (You could say they got high Marx), and right then and there they decided to become a comedy act. And the rest is history.
White Oak Flash
■ You probably know Kilgore’s very own Van Cliburn at age 23 won the 1958 inaugural International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow (during the Cold War). But did you realize that when the East Texas pianist returned to the United States, he was the first musician ever given a ticker tape parade in New York City? It’s true.
■ An East Texan scored the first touchdown and was named Most Valuable Player of the very first Super Bowl.
He was Max McGee, the “White Oak Flash,” who wasn’t even supposed to play in Super Bowl I in 1967. But Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi sent ol’ Max in, and he turned out to be the star of the game.
■ The hamburger is an East Texas creation, according to Texas historian Frank X Tolbert. Athens’ Uncle Fletcher Davis is considered the first person to place ground meat between two pieces of bread and sell it commercially. Davis took his invention to the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, where it was a big hit.
■ Next time you watch the Humphrey Bogart film classic “Casablanca” take special note of Sam, the piano player. Sam was played by Dooley Wilson, an East Texan who grew up in Tyler.
■ The Actors Equity Fund, which for decades has aided down-and-out performers in time of need, came into creation after Maurice Barrymore, at the time the country’s most-popular actor (and father of Lionel, John and Ethel), was shot and wounded by a drunk in downtown Marshall in 1879.
Hard Day’s Night
■ It was an East Texan — not the Wright Brothers — who made the first successful flight in an airplane. He was Rev. Burrell Cannon, a Baptist preacher from Pittsburg, who in 1902 built a flying machine he called the Ezekiel Airship.
The contraption actually flew, but later was destroyed in a storm. But by the time Cannon could rebuild his plane, the Wright Brothers had made history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.
So while the East Texan was first in flight, it was the Wright Brothers who were just plane lucky.
■ Longview made national news 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 1966, when KLUE radio sponsored a “Burn the Beatles” bonfire in protest of John Lennon’s comment (taken out of context) about the Beatles being “more popular than Jesus Christ.” The quote did not sit well with people across the nation, especially in East Texas.
About a thousand teens were on hand for the history-making bonfire. Thousands of dollars of Beatles’ records, posters, etc. went up in smoke as the rowdy crowd cheered and sang Elvis songs.
But the rest of the story is truly bizarre. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the day after the bonfire, a bolt of lightning struck the station’s transmission tower, knocking the radio off the air and the news director unconscious. Yes, truth is sometimes stranger than fiction.