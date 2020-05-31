Craddock: Bandit finally learned crime doesn’t pay

Jim Nite was one slippery outlaw, harder to hold than a greased polecat. But it seemed inevitable he’d wind up with a lethal dose of lead poisoning just like his brother.
Jim and brother Jourd Nite had helped Bill Dalton rob Longview’s First National Bank in May 1894. The three escaped, leaving behind one dead bandit buddy and two deceased townsfolk.
Within two weeks, Dalton himself had been killed by a posse in Oklahoma. But Jim and Jourd (also known as Big Asa) Nite had made a clean getaway.
However, in early 1896 the Nite brothers, having stolen some cattle, were tracked by lawmen to a Menard County hideout. In the ensuing gun battle, Jourd was killed and Jim (although wounded three times) was captured, tried for cattle theft and given a seven-year prison sentence.
The surviving brother of the not-so-shining Nites soon was returned to East Texas to stand trial for the 1894 Longview bank robbery.
Naturally, folks were pretty upset at Jim Nite. There was talk of a lynching as well as rumors of a rescue attempt by the outlaw’s compadres. As a result, Texas Adjutant-General W.H. Mabry ordered a detachment of eight militiamen to stand 24-hour guard at the Gregg County Courthouse where Nite was being held.
Mystery escape
Jim eventually was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the robbery, but an appeals court overturned the conviction and Nite was granted a new trial. This time he was housed in Tyler’s Smith County Jail, which apparently didn’t suit his tastes. On Feb. 21, 1899, Nite departed the jail post haste.
A contemporary newspaper gave this account of the event:
“TYLER, TEX. FEB. 21 — Jim Nite, Arkansaw Caldwell and a man named Taylor escaped from the Smith County Jail between the hours of 8 and 10 to-night. Their plans worked to perfection. E.E. Roby, a member of the Tyler banking firm, was bound and gagged to prevent his making an outcry.
“Just how the men got out is a mystery. They were confined in the second story. They had sawed the steel bars of the cage to a point where they could be easily snapped. They also had dug a hole in the wall by removing the brick. But there is no blanket, or sign of a rope by which they could have reached the ground. The supposition is that they went out feet foremost and then dropped.”
In all, seven prisoners escaped that night. Most were back in jail in little time, but despite a massive manhunt Jim Nite was nowhere to be found.
Another trial
In fact, Nite skedaddled clear out of Texas … heading west. He relocated all the way to New Mexico, where he hired on as a cowhand. However, it didn’t take him long to once again run afoul of the law. Sheriff Mac Stewart of Eddy, New Mexico, arrested Nite in May — only three months after the Tyler escape — and managed to hang on to him long enough for East Texas authorities to come get him.
Nite once more was returned to the piney woods for another trial. This time the sentence stuck. The one-time member of the dreaded Bill Dalton Gang spent the next 14 years in prison, finally being pardoned by the governor in 1914.
Jim again was a free man, this time legally, but apparently hadn’t learned his lesson. In January 1920, Jim tried to rob a drug store in Tulsa. The store owner took exception however, emptying his six-shooter at Nite. All six bullets found their marks.